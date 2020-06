Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This is a great homes in a prime location right behind the park, pool, playground & located on a large corner lot. Great floor plan with master bath that closes off to become a powder room. Master downstairs and home has a fridge & washer/dryer connections in the garage. Faux wood blinds & wood laminate floor in living. Round Rock ISD!! Large yard. Highly sought after Milwood. Close to shopping, restaurants, the Domain & the new Apple Campus with Easy access to 183 & Mopac