Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM
176 Apartments for rent in Belton, TX📍
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1416 Loving Trl
1416 Loving Trl, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1607 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car-garage brick home Amenities include: - a cozy fire place, central heat & air, washer & dryer connections, fridge, stove, sprinkler system, large back yard with privacy fence and relaxing
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
511 Dusty Trl
511 Dusty Trl, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fridge - Dishwasher - Stove - Microwave - Hardwood Floors - Fireplace - Granite Counter tops - Garden Tub - Patio
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
806 Carla Kay Drive
806 Carla Kay, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1357 sqft
**Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse in Belton. This home features a galley style kitchen with all black, energy efficient appliances. The master features a large closet and a standing shower.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
2115 South Jefferson Court
2115 Jefferson Ct S, Belton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1686 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Plenty of space inside and outside. NO CARPET, so you don't have to worry about stains. Fridge included, granite counter tops with plenty of cabinet and counter space for all your needs.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
602 E 12th St
602 E 12th Ave, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
3 bedroom/ 1 bath home, located within Belton ISD. Features include: covered car port and fenced backyard. This single family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35, University of Mary Harden Baylor, and 190.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
518 Shine Street
518 Shine St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1146 sqft
Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to UMHB (1/4 mile).
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
1035 Sharon Rd
1035 Sharon Rd, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1323 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Belton ISD. Features Include: covered front porch and driveway, unique furnace in tiled living room, granite countertops, and spacious backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1406 N East Street
1406 N East St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1036 sqft
Available NOW! Great location in Belton ISD close to I-35, Mary Hardin Baylor, schools and shops. Leon Heights Elementary is at the end of the street, so close. One bedroom is separate from the other two for some added privacy.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
1512 Chance Ct
1512 Chance Ct, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
2 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete flooring, faux granite countertops, and a fenced backyard. This multi family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and 190.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
945 Laila Ln
945 Laila Ln, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1338 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: light stained concrete flooring, connected living and dining area, white faux granite countertops, lifted ceilings in some areas, spacious bathrooms, and a sprinkler system.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
255 E 5th Ave
255 E 5th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$895
1260 sqft
BRAND NEW 3 bedroom 1 bath Apartment in Belton! Spacious living with open kitchen, breakfast bar, wood plank flooring throughout the home, large bathroom with double sinks, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, ample closet space, includes all kitchen
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
702 N Penelope Street
702 N Penelope St, Belton, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3384 sqft
Calling all UMHB Crusaders! We are happy to debut The Penelope House! Enjoy the wrap around porches, multiple living areas, spacious bedrooms, garden and gazebo on this truly unique property.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
133 E 13th Ave
133 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
133 E 13th Ave Available 06/01/20 CUTE 2 BEDROOM NEAR UMHB - This is an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with over 1200 square feet located right in the heart of Belton. It's near UMHB, and just a few minutes off of IH-35.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1102 Cheryl Ln.
1102 Cheryl Ln, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Recently remodeled upstairs apartment in Belton! 2 bedroom 1 bath, vinyl floors through out. Spacious living area, large bedrooms. Pets allowed upon approval.
1 of 4
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
2601 Armstrong Drive
2601 Armstrong Dr, Belton, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
2000 sqft
4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite).
1 of 3
Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
407 N Penelope St
407 N Penelope St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
952 sqft
Very Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Belton! Spacious living room and kitchen appliances included. Large fenced yard with a covered patio and small storage shed.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
1033 North Wall St
1033 N Wall St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1300 sqft
2 story- 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath home, located within Belton ISD. Features include: tiled first floor with carpeted upstairs, and granite countertops. This single family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35, University of Mary Harden Baylor, and 190.
1 of 4
Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
1414 French St
1414 French St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1287 sqft
Belton ISD.
1 of 11
Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
1025 North Wall St
1025 N Wall St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome located in Belton. Tile flooring downstairs in living/kitchen/dining areas and carpet upstairs in bedrooms. Includes Kitchen Appliances, W/D connections, Central H/A, and yard maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Belton
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5310 Fenton Lane
5310 Fenton Ln, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1846 sqft
5310 Fenton Lane Available 07/01/20 Amentities Galore! Walking Trails, Picnic Area Pavilions, Volleball Court, Quick Access to Stillhouse Lake! Small Pets Accepted! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4805 Rosaline Dr
4805 Rosaline Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Spacious New Rental in Belton - Property Id: 300810 Beautiful country feel, private HOA community and close to downtown Belton. Our 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is perfect for any family. Located in the Three Creeks subdivision off 1670 in Belton.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
130 Satch Dr B
130 Satch Dr, Bell County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 07/31/20 Duplex on quiet cul de sac in country setting. - Property Id: 297470 Duplex on quietcul de sac located behind Holiday Inn and ball fields. Tile floors, garage and driveway, with W/D hookups. Large yard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
1571 Kal Ct
1571 Kal Ct, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1338 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, connected living and dining rooms, lifted ceilings, and tubs in both bathrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
5562 Perdita Dr
5562 Perdita Dr, Bell County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1568 sqft
Built in 2019! Belton ISD! This kitchen has Granite counter tops, a large center island, brand new stainless steal appliances (side by side fridge, Microwave, D/W) and has a walk-in pantry. 4 bedroom and 2 full bath, 1 story.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Belton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,240.
Some of the colleges located in the Belton area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, McLennan Community College, Saint Edward's University, and Temple College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Belton from include Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, Waco, and Pflugerville.