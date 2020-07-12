/
heritage
110 Apartments for rent in Heritage, Austin, TX
19 Units Available
Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,440
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1228 sqft
Minutes from Central Park and near Central Market. Upscale, walkable community. Pet-friendly property with 24-hour maintenance. Hardwood floors throughout. On a walking track and near shops and restaurants. In-unit laundry provided.
29 Units Available
Warwick
2907 West Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$909
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,139
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
950 sqft
Pet-friendly community situated close to the University of Texas at Austin. Property provides on-site laundry and recycling facilities. Residents have access to a picnic area for leisurely outdoor entertaining. Covered car parking available.
1 Unit Available
808 West 29th Street Unit 301
808 West 29th Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1000 sqft
808 West 29th Street Unit 301 Available 08/08/20 Pre-Lease August 2020 - West Campus/UT $715/BDR! - PRE-LEASE AUGUST 2020 WEST CAMPUS Spectacular 3/2, tile floors, ceramic, granite, stainless steel, and carpet in bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
618 W 35th ST
618 West 35th Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1302 sqft
Perfect location in central Austin, north of UT, within walking distance to Amy's Ice Cream, Starbucks and Via 313 Pizza. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, recently updated. Beautiful garden with large front porch, fenced yard and a bonus screened porch.
1 Unit Available
2906 West Avenue Unit 9
2906 West Ave, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
2906 West Avenue Unit 9 Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE - 2 bed / 2 bath Condo, Walk to UT, Minutes to Downtown. 2 parking spaces included - Large 2/2 condo in West Campus. Walk to campus, hike and bike trails, shopping and dining.
1 Unit Available
2906 West Ave #3 - Unit-1
2906 West Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
2906 West Ave #3 - Unit-1 Available 08/10/20 PECAN SQUARE 3 - This a great condo with wood floors, big rooms, washer/dryer, and parking. It is located off of 29th and West Avenue, just a few blocks from UT. Call today for a showing! (RLNE1837038)
1 Unit Available
615 W 37th St
615 West 37th Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
954 sqft
Available 08/15/20 3 bed / 1 bath home with enclosed backyard. Hard wood floor throughout. Nice island in Kitchen (RLNE5487795)
1 Unit Available
3103 West AVE
3103 West Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
729 sqft
Completely Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath surrounded by mature trees, tons of natural light. Hardwood flooring throughout for the exception of kitchen and bath.
1 Unit Available
3016 Guadalupe St. #208
3016 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1053 sqft
Modern 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in West Campus - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/U2xp8nn2KZs <<<< Spacious & modern 2/2 at the gated Guadalupe 31 Condos.
4 Units Available
The Salado
2704 Salado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
2704 Salado has a cozy feel with spacious one and two bedroom floor plans available. The second private entrance off the two bedroom makes this a desirable for roommates seeking a private setting.
2 Units Available
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
405 sqft
Attractive apartment building with private courtyard. Apartments are fully furnished with upgraded interiors. Located north of Downtown Austin, close to the I-35. Local attractions include Waterloo Park and the Paramount Theater.
3 Units Available
OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY
3501 Speedway, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy living in The Oasis at The Speedway, in Austin, Texas. Easy access to the MoPac Expressway and Highway 35, close to food markets and the University of Texas at Austin.
15 Units Available
The Marks & The Embers
3107 Speedway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
750 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Austin and campus area shopping. Luxurious units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community offers residents access to pool, dog park, courtyard and parking.
3 Units Available
Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,221
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1045 sqft
Close to Pease Park. Each apartment includes a furnished kitchen and private balcony, and comes with free wireless internet, cable TV and covered car parking. On-site amenities include a laundry, clubhouse, gym and swimming pool.
34 Units Available
Su Casa
109 W 39th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,173
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,282
1150 sqft
Central Austin living located on the UT shuttle line and only minutes from Downtown. Pet-friendly apartments that offer hardwood floors and a cozy courtyard for residents to relax.
5 Units Available
Duet on 39th
305 W 39th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
820 sqft
Apartment complex in the heart of Hyde Park historic district. Updated homes with washer/dryer, silestone countertops and updated cabinetry. Community features courtyards, walkways and proximity to Central Market Greenbelt.
22 Units Available
Penthouse
1801 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1160 sqft
Located close to W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and minutes from Downtown Austin. Modern apartments include carpet and kitchen with appliances. Community is pet friendly and offers free parking.
38 Units Available
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
450 sqft
University Quarters is conveniently located one block north from the UT campus. It offers five different one bedroom floors plans, one is sure to fit your style. This property sits next to Adams park and is very quiet.
24 Units Available
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Camino Flats is the newly renovated hot spot in West Campus. Conveniently within walking or biking distance to campus. This property features uniquely designed floor plans from an efficiency to a three bedroom.
116 Units Available
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,786
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1209 sqft
Located in Austin, just steps from the University of Texas. Units include laundry, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community offers residents access to parking garage, 24-hour gym and pool.
2 Units Available
Speedway 38
3704 Speedway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
556 sqft
Enjoy living in The Oasis at The Speedway, in Austin, Texas, nestled between Hyde Park and Central Austin. This open-air floor plan offers a spacious living room that opens up to a kitchen and bar.
30 Units Available
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
965 sqft
Charming homes with open concept kitchens, large closets, and central air conditioning. Homes located on beautifully landscaped courtyards. Swim in the pool on hot days. On-site laundry available. Located right in Historic Hyde Park.
3 Units Available
305 Flats
305 35th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$960
400 sqft
Upscale and located within a short drive of area amenities. This community offers a courtyard and parking. Upgraded units available. In-home washer and dryers. Disability access available.
9 Units Available
Nueces Oaks
2710 Nueces Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
883 sqft
It's no surprise why Nueces Oaks is such a sought after community among UT students. Situated on the corner of 28th and Nueces, it is ideal for walking to campus. Just blocks from eateries, shops and entertainment located on the drag.
