govalle
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
564 Apartments for rent in Govalle, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
46 Units Available
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1280 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1005 Muse Ln
1005 Muse Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1005 Muse Lane 78702 Available 08/01/20 Rent: 2700/mo ABP furnished! Month to month available. 2 bedroom + office or flex space. 1.5 baths.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Muse Lane
1000 Muse Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1253 sqft
Highly upgraded w/ top of the line chef's kitchen. w/stunning bath and walk-in shower.Fantastic community with 3 dog parks and a social community center w/ outdoor kitchen and gathering area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B
3000 Govalle Avenue, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1374 sqft
3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B Available 08/03/20 3/2.5 in Desirable East Austin! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE. WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS AND HAVE A VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2814 Garwood ST
2814 Garwood Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1311 sqft
Located in East Austin, this renovated home boasts wood look floors & hard tile, renovated bathrooms & a great kitchen! Close walk to HEB, the park, the library, delicious restaurants & public transportation. Bedrooms are very spacious.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2706 Halcyon DR
2706 Halcyon Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1253 sqft
Modern 3-story standalone townhome in the heart of east Austin, offers style & comfort with spacious living room, large kitchen, abundant natural light, window treatments, ceiling fans, bonus 3rd room/office/exercise room, attached parking,
Results within 1 mile of Govalle
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
64 Units Available
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1375 sqft
East Vue Ranch Apartments is the new relaxed and friendly premier Austin community, just Southeast of Downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,363
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1134 sqft
Apartment home community located close to I-35, downtown Austin and East 6th Street. Variety of floor plans with one and two bedrooms. Community has a fitness center, two pools and a rooftop terrace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
53 Units Available
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,651
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
1238 sqft
Eastside location near shops, dining and more. Kitchens feature dishwasher and ice maker. Pet-friendly community with shuffleboard, yoga, gym and pool. Media room and Internet access.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
21 Units Available
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,465
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1069 sqft
Timeless living meets stylish design in these apartments that have an 84 walkscore. Impress guests with unique hardwood flooring, granite counters, and spacious patio or balcony. Or, relax at the pool or coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
33 Units Available
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,658
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1245 sqft
Currently offering 2 MONTHS FREE Rent! *Select units only! Our office is open and we are accepting tours by appointment only! We are also available to assist you virtually during our regular business hours!Welcome to Residences at Saltillo, East
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
86 Units Available
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$961
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1202 sqft
Near rail access and close to all amenities. Residences have in-unit laundry, all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dog grooming area and dog park. Cats are also allowed. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
49 Units Available
E6
2400 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,494
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1328 sqft
This development is a convenient and laid-back development in East Austin, with stunning views of downtown. Each unit includes 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
7East
2025 E 7th St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,434
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,247
1173 sqft
East Austin living in eclectic neighborhood with easy access to downtown. New construction features roof deck with outdoor kitchen, courtyard, coffee bar and pool. 1-2 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
8 Units Available
Candela
1614 East 6th Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,499
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1218 sqft
Candela radiates with the energy of Austin and glows with the spirit of the east side. Candelas thoughtfully crafted collection of design-driven residences emphasizes quality over quantity and celebrates enduring glamour over fleeting trends.
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
128 Units Available
The Marlowe
1115 Town Creek Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,695
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,655
1557 sqft
Live in a community where ageless charm and an alluring sensibility surround all the perks of today’s modern lifestyle. Experience elevated living designed to empower you to live life in your own way and let you be the star of your show.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
40 Units Available
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
927 sqft
Beautiful apartment community with courtyards, fitness center, Google Fiber and laundry facilities. Apartments have large closets, new windows, patio/balcony and storage areas. Walk to Lady Bird Lake Hike & Bike Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
66 Units Available
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,350
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1208 sqft
Opening late Summer 2020. Break out of the ordinary and discover east Austin's new urban hotspot.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Indie
1630 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$994
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature quartz countertops, luxury murphy bed and wood style flooring. Community has a fitness center, clubhouse and open-air lobby. Located close to Vintage Heart Cafe, Stretch Yoga and Redbird Pilates.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1201 Shore District Drive
1201 Shore District Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2400 sqft
1201 Shore District - Great view/Corner unit- 3 bedroom 3 and 1/2 bath, 4 story, 2,400 sq feet "Brownstone" style townhome, 1 block to Town Lake, Oracle & Kayak ride from DT Austin.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4107 E 12th St 1
4107 East 12th Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1576 sqft

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A
2814 Oak Springs Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1318 sqft
Make this totally remodelled, beautiful, historic house your new home! - Gleaming hardwood floors have been restored to their natural beauty and are enhanced by an open floor plan and cathedral ceilings in the spacious living area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2113 Pennsylvania Ave B
2113 Pennsylvania Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
Charming in East Austin. The home has a private alley entry with drive up access to a 1car garage, with an opener. Mid century modern finishes, wood laminate floor, upgraded fixtures, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and gorgeous tile.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1812 Harvey St
1812 Harvey Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Gorgeous 3/1 House near MLK Transit Station - Prime Central East Austin neighborhood - Lease for immediate move-in! Walking distance to the MLK Transit Station, our charming home is located in a prime Central East Austin neighborhood.
