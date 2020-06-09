All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

12109 Mill Hollow

12109 Mill Hollow · No Longer Available
Location

12109 Mill Hollow, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Anderson Mill - Nice 3-2 updated single story home in Anderson Mill. Kitchen with granite counter tops. Extensive ceramic tile in living room and hallways. Master bath with frameless glass shower and updated counter. Second bath also recently updated. Faux wood blinds throughout home. Back yard has covered patio and large shade tree. Great value and location!

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well.

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE3254121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12109 Mill Hollow have any available units?
12109 Mill Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12109 Mill Hollow have?
Some of 12109 Mill Hollow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12109 Mill Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
12109 Mill Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12109 Mill Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 12109 Mill Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 12109 Mill Hollow offer parking?
No, 12109 Mill Hollow does not offer parking.
Does 12109 Mill Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12109 Mill Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12109 Mill Hollow have a pool?
No, 12109 Mill Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 12109 Mill Hollow have accessible units?
No, 12109 Mill Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 12109 Mill Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 12109 Mill Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.

