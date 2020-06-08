All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores

103 West Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Bouldin Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

103 West Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Efficiency $849-1,820 /mo 391-635 sf 1 bedroom $1,192-2,404 /mo 562-1,163 sf 2 bedroom $1,750-3,553 /mo 915-1,591 sf special: up to 4wks free w/13+mo pet-friendly, and offers one & two bedroom apartment homes for rent. Located conveniently just steps away from a wide variety of retail shops and popular restaurants. If you, or someone you know, is looking for a new place to live please don't hesitate to contact me. Properties are always offering great specials and incentives. I have access to the latest information and can help you or anyone you know to find the perfect home. Remember that my services cost you nothing and are paid for by the apartment communities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores have any available units?
103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores have?
Some of 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores currently offering any rent specials?
103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores is pet friendly.
Does 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores offer parking?
No, 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores does not offer parking.
Does 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores have a pool?
No, 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores does not have a pool.
Does 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores have accessible units?
No, 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Riverside / Auditorium Shores has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78758
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln
Austin, TX 78749
The District at Soco
501 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78704
Fountain Terrace
610 W 30th St
Austin, TX 78705
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Nolina Flats
8021 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
43 Hyde
4310 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin