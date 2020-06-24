Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking coffee bar

Twenty15 is a community designed with you in mind. From the thoughtfully-landscaped grounds surrounding our fitness center to our relaxing pool to our fully-fenced dog park, creating a serene escape for our residents and their furry friends, too! To mimic the serenity found throughout our community, our apartment homes feature contemporary floor plans with spacious, open interiors allowing you to effortlessly entertain. Close to luxury shopping and fine dining at The Domain and steps away from Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park, Twenty15 is perfectly located for quick access to all of your North Austin favorites. Comfort and ease are part of the total package at Twenty15, with easy commutes to downtown Austin and major employers such as Apple, Dell and St. David’s North Austin Medical Center. Put your serenity first and live at Twenty15.