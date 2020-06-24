All apartments in Austin
Twenty 15
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:57 PM

Twenty 15

2015 Cedar Bend Dr · (423) 464-7661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2015 Cedar Bend Dr, Austin, TX 78758

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0104 · Avail. Aug 19

$929

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 0931 · Avail. now

$979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 0944 · Avail. Jul 23

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0901 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 0306 · Avail. now

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 0232 · Avail. now

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Twenty 15.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
coffee bar
Twenty15 is a community designed with you in mind. From the thoughtfully-landscaped grounds surrounding our fitness center to our relaxing pool to our fully-fenced dog park, creating a serene escape for our residents and their furry friends, too! To mimic the serenity found throughout our community, our apartment homes feature contemporary floor plans with spacious, open interiors allowing you to effortlessly entertain. Close to luxury shopping and fine dining at The Domain and steps away from Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park, Twenty15 is perfectly located for quick access to all of your North Austin favorites. Comfort and ease are part of the total package at Twenty15, with easy commutes to downtown Austin and major employers such as Apple, Dell and St. David’s North Austin Medical Center. Put your serenity first and live at Twenty15.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twenty 15 have any available units?
Twenty 15 has 13 units available starting at $929 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Twenty 15 have?
Some of Twenty 15's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twenty 15 currently offering any rent specials?
Twenty 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Twenty 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, Twenty 15 is pet friendly.
Does Twenty 15 offer parking?
Yes, Twenty 15 offers parking.
Does Twenty 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Twenty 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Twenty 15 have a pool?
Yes, Twenty 15 has a pool.
Does Twenty 15 have accessible units?
Yes, Twenty 15 has accessible units.
Does Twenty 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, Twenty 15 does not have units with dishwashers.
