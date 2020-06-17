All apartments in Memphis
1778 Evelyn Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:53 PM

1778 Evelyn Ave

1778 Evelyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1778 Evelyn Avenue, Memphis, TN 38114
Central Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 bedroom and 2 bath home. Stove and refrigerator included! Built in 1920 and has a total area of 1,092 Sq Ft. It comes with new carpet, counter tops, laminated flooring, central AC, tiled bathroom. This home is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1778 Evelyn Ave have any available units?
1778 Evelyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1778 Evelyn Ave have?
Some of 1778 Evelyn Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1778 Evelyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1778 Evelyn Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1778 Evelyn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1778 Evelyn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1778 Evelyn Ave offer parking?
No, 1778 Evelyn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1778 Evelyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1778 Evelyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1778 Evelyn Ave have a pool?
No, 1778 Evelyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1778 Evelyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 1778 Evelyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1778 Evelyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1778 Evelyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
