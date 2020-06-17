1778 Evelyn Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated 3 bedroom and 2 bath home. Stove and refrigerator included! Built in 1920 and has a total area of 1,092 Sq Ft. It comes with new carpet, counter tops, laminated flooring, central AC, tiled bathroom. This home is a MUST SEE!