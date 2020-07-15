Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
75 Apartments For Rent Near CBU
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
39 Units Available
University Area Neighborhood Association
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,060
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1138 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
8 Units Available
Midtown-Central
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$949
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Melrose Midtown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
New Pathways
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1442 sqft
Minutes from I-240. Recently renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and lots of storage. Lots of amenities, including a community garden, guest suites, coffee bar and pool. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Central Gardens
The Citizen
1835 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1137 sqft
Centrally located at the corner of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard, The Citizen revitalizes a historical Midtown property to be a positive impact and serve the thriving community around it.
Last updated June 25 at 03:20 PM
7 Units Available
University North
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,049
364 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
378 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
289 sqft
The Stratum on Highland is the ultimate in University of Memphis apartments! At Stratum, you will have the comfort and lifestyle you deserve in a community that is built specifically with you in mind.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Orange Mound
Barron Court
1175 Barron Ct, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$525
775 sqft
Conveniently located in Memphis, Tennessee, Barron Court Apartments are just minutes from Interstate 240 and Route 4 with immediate access to Barron Avenue.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Midtown
539 E. Parkway S.
539 East Parkway South, Memphis, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
7844 sqft
539 E. Parkway S. - Beautiful Home Near Overton Park + Must See + Move-in Ready - Spectacular 5 bedrooms 6.5 Baths' home located in Cooper Subdivision of Memphis is now available.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2916 Felix Ave
2916 Felix Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1484 sqft
GREAT LOCATION 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home. Near Pink Palace, U of M, Children's Museum, and more. - GREAT LOCATION 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home. Near Pink Palace, U of M, Children's Museum, and more.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Gardens
1363 Goodbar Ave
1363 Goodbar Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
Come See this Great home! - ***$250.00 off the first full month of rent***Wonderful opportunity to lease a home in mid-town. The home is rather large with over 2000 square feet. There are three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, and a large basement.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
585 S. Greer Street # 503
585 South Greer Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1350 sqft
East Memphis Condo in Country Club Tower. 1BD/1.5BA. Stylish Features. Many upgrades! Small Pets are Welcome!! Move in ready!! - Beautiful East Memphis condo in Country Club Tower is available now! Porcelain tile floors and hardwood. 1,350 sq ft.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Lea's Woods Historic Conservation District
303 Williford St.
303 Williford Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
953 sqft
303 Williford St. - Charming Home + Great Location + Renovated and more.... - Charming 2 bedrooms 1 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. The entry leads you into the living room area. Separate dining room area with lots of windows.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Midtown
585 E. Parkway S #28
585 East Parkway South, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
833 sqft
585 E. Parkway S. #28 - Walking distance to CBU & Midtown area+ Move-in Ready + Call for showings - Cute 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo located in Memphis is now available for rent.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Idlewild-East End Historic
1820 MADISON
1820 Madison Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
#10 (3rd floor apartment) AVAILABLE 09/09 at The McAlpin in midtown. This beautifully renovated apartment home features new energy efficient windows, central heat/air, all kitchen appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the space.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cooper Young
2001 Central Ave
2001 Central Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1750 sqft
A MUST SEE!! 3BR/1ba, ENTIRE top floor flat, triplex, close to Cooper Young, approx 1750 sq ft.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Historic District
380 North Willett Street
380 North Willett Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
975 sqft
***$200 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT*** Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home available in Midtown! Located in the sought after Evergreen Historic District! You won't need a vehicle to get around!! Walking distance to Overton Park Ave and Poplar Ave.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
3047 CENTRAL
3047 Central Avenue, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Stunning 6200+ SF home overlooking the 7th hole, completely gated 1/2 acre lot w/private entrance & 3 car garage. New marble floors, 2story entry, New hardwood floors, Master BR down w/completely renovated his/her bath, upstairs has 3 bedrooms incl.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Parkway
2099 Washington Avenue
2099 Washington Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1098 sqft
2099 Washington Avenue Available 07/30/20 2BR/1ba close to Overton Square! Great kitchen! Central heat and air! Pets are owner approval only, fees apply! - One story home in midtown, walking distance to Overton Square.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1662 Madison
1662 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1662 Madison Available 08/14/20 Great Newly Built Home in Midtown!!!! - This NEWLY BUILT home is centrally located in Midtown and is close to Overton Square, Minglewood Hall, Cooper-Young, CBU and Rhodes College.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Waynoka
65 N HIGHLAND
65 North Highland Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1125 sqft
Available Now! - This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Plaza Gardens Subdivision. Featuring hardwood floors, central heat & air, a fenced-in backyard, gated parking, tile in the kitchen, and recently upgraded appliances.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Historic District
227 N Willett #102
227 North Willett Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath in renovated TRIPLEX in Midtown EVERYTHING BRAND NEW. Pets are allowed with owner approval. Available immediately upon approved application. Please call 901-758-5678 to schedule an appointment TODAY.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Historic District
227 N Willett ST #101
227 N Willett St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath in renovated TRIPLEX in Midtown EVERYTHING BRAND NEW. Pets are allowed with owner approval. Available immediately upon approved application. Please call 901-758-5678 to schedule an appointment TODAY.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2291 Madison
2291 Madison Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom On Madison Near Parkway - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Living Room, dining room, Kitchen, Tile and hardwood Flooring, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, washer & dryer, Fresh neutral Paint, fenced in patio area. (RLNE3970131)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Messick Buntyn
3439 Pruett Court
3439 Pruett Court, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
WALK TO U of M - 2 BR 1.5 BA CONDO! - Totally Redecorated 2 BR 1.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Voillintine - Evergreen
1795 TUTWILER
1795 Tutwiler Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 bdr and 1 bath that was completely renovated in 2016. Improvements included: Upgraded bathroom and Kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, dishwasher, gas stove and stacked full washer and dryer.