106 Apartments for rent in Memphis, TN with hardwood floors

There's a town that I call home, where all the streets are paved with soul. Down on Beale there's a honky-tonk bar, so hear the wail of a blues guitar. Have a beer and drop a dime in the blind man's jar. The blues sing softly in the air, like a Sunday morning prayer. Just one more drink and you'll see God everywhere. Like a sad old melody that cheers you up, it sets you free. And that's how Memphis lives in me." (-Bon Jovi, "Memphis Lives In Me").

Memphis Tennessee is an iconic place in so many ways. It's the birthplace of the blues, soul, and that just-about-to-catch-on musical genre called Rock and Roll. It is the epicenter of many food debates with restaurants like Gus's Hot & Spicy Chicken and Charles Vergos' Rendezvous always topping the lists of the country's best fried chicken and ribs respectively, and actual tourist destinations unto themselves. Memphis is where your overnight package will spend a couple of hours at the worldwide hub for FedEx. And in Memphis you can plant your feet on the doormat of the second most visited home in the world. They even let you go in. No, not my Aunt Peg's (who does make some mean biscuits and sweet tea, which is reason alone to visit), but Elvis's - the King himself. Add the majesty of the Mississippi River, the NBA's coyly named Memphis Grizzlies (the nearest grizzly bear roams a brisk 1,600 miles away, but the Memphis Zoo does have a set of twins), and the neon festooned nightlife of world famous Beale Street, and you've found yourself in an unmistakably multifaceted city. Now time to find an unmistakably awesome apartment. See more