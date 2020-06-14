Apartment List
106 Apartments for rent in Memphis, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Memphis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
728 sqft
El Dorado invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. El Dorado provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hunters Hollow North
73 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$953
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
21 Units Available
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$898
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1036 sqft
Minutes from I-240 as well as the Germantown shopping area. A 25-acre community with an outside fireplace, fitness center, and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies or patios, and Whirlpool appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Edge District
11 Units Available
Fielder Square
70 S 4th St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$937
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,177
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1132 sqft
Discover the good life at Fielder Square. This stunning community offers a variety of unique floor plans boasting full of beautifully designed architecture, curved walls, hardwood style flooring and modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Countrywood
36 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Midtown-Central
8 Units Available
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$949
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Melrose Midtown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
30 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Richwood
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
University Area Neighborhood Association
39 Units Available
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1138 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
The Core
23 Units Available
Metro 67
67 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,055
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1329 sqft
Boasting either river or city views, the pet-friendly apartment community features bamboo flooring, a gym, subway tile backsplashes, and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown Memphis, with easy access to I-40.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
River Oaks
26 Units Available
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,210
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1604 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rocky Point Road Corridor
42 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
44 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hickory Hill
4 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The completely renovated Cedar Run Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for you to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
10 Units Available
The Stella
2165 E River Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1284 sqft
The Stella is a beautiful apartment home community in Memphis, Tennessee. With our community's premier location in northeast Memphis, you will never be far from shopping, local eateries, and entertainment hotspots.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Hickory Hill
187 Units Available
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1302 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
St. Louis Place
1 Unit Available
The Tennessee Brewery
495 Tennessee Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community features a fitness center and covered parking. Located just five minutes from downtown Memphis.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$910
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
953 sqft
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
Springhill Community Civic Club
13 Units Available
Country View Apartments
3990 Stephanie Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1285 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country View Apartments in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Countrywood
12 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:10pm
7 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hunters Hollow South
4 Units Available
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$983
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
City Guide for Memphis, TN

There's a town that I call home, where all the streets are paved with soul. Down on Beale there's a honky-tonk bar, so hear the wail of a blues guitar. Have a beer and drop a dime in the blind man's jar. The blues sing softly in the air, like a Sunday morning prayer. Just one more drink and you'll see God everywhere. Like a sad old melody that cheers you up, it sets you free. And that's how Memphis lives in me." (-Bon Jovi, "Memphis Lives In Me").

Memphis Tennessee is an iconic place in so many ways. It's the birthplace of the blues, soul, and that just-about-to-catch-on musical genre called Rock and Roll. It is the epicenter of many food debates with restaurants like Gus's Hot & Spicy Chicken and Charles Vergos' Rendezvous always topping the lists of the country's best fried chicken and ribs respectively, and actual tourist destinations unto themselves. Memphis is where your overnight package will spend a couple of hours at the worldwide hub for FedEx. And in Memphis you can plant your feet on the doormat of the second most visited home in the world. They even let you go in. No, not my Aunt Peg's (who does make some mean biscuits and sweet tea, which is reason alone to visit), but Elvis's - the King himself. Add the majesty of the Mississippi River, the NBA's coyly named Memphis Grizzlies (the nearest grizzly bear roams a brisk 1,600 miles away, but the Memphis Zoo does have a set of twins), and the neon festooned nightlife of world famous Beale Street, and you've found yourself in an unmistakably multifaceted city. Now time to find an unmistakably awesome apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Memphis, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Memphis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

