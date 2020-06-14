Apartment List
26 Furnished Apartments for rent in Memphis, TN

Lakes of Forest Hill
30 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
The Core
23 Units Available
Metro 67
67 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,055
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1329 sqft
Boasting either river or city views, the pet-friendly apartment community features bamboo flooring, a gym, subway tile backsplashes, and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown Memphis, with easy access to I-40.
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
21 Units Available
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$888
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1036 sqft
Minutes from I-240 as well as the Germantown shopping area. A 25-acre community with an outside fireplace, fitness center, and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies or patios, and Whirlpool appliances.
Edge District
11 Units Available
Fielder Square
70 S 4th St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$934
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1145 sqft
Discover the good life at Fielder Square. This stunning community offers a variety of unique floor plans boasting full of beautifully designed architecture, curved walls, hardwood style flooring and modern amenities.
Midtown-Central
8 Units Available
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$949
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Melrose Midtown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cedar Lake
61 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,042
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
5 Units Available
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,252
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
New Pathways
10 Units Available
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-240. Recently renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and lots of storage. Lots of amenities, including a community garden, guest suites, coffee bar and pool. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
University North
7 Units Available
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,049
364 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
378 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
289 sqft
The Stratum on Highland is the ultimate in University of Memphis apartments! At Stratum, you will have the comfort and lifestyle you deserve in a community that is built specifically with you in mind.
South Main
10 Units Available
266 Lofts
266 South Front Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
1027 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1163 sqft
Enjoy dining, entertainment, exercise, work, and even education all only a walk or a trolley ride away from your apartment.

1 Unit Available
Siegel Select - Memphis
5885 Shelby Oaks Drive, Memphis, TN
Studio
$819
240 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Units in Memphis, TN 5885 Shelby Oaks Dr, Memphis, TN 38134 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $189.

The Core
1 Unit Available
50 Gayoso Avenue #204
50 Gayoso Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,195
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
50 Gayoso Avenue #204 Available 07/10/20 50 Gayoso Avenue #204 - Furnished studio available for move in 07/10 at the historic Barton Flats downtown! Located next door to Autozone headquarters, this condo features beautiful plank hardwood flooring,

1 Unit Available
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1890 sqft
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove Available 07/01/20 WALNUT GROVE LAKE AREA - This large 3 bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood, just off Mysen Drive, south of Bazemore Road, near the Walnut Grove Lake vicinity.

Concerned Citizens of Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
393 N Sanga Rd
393 North Sanga Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Pickleball paradise - Property Id: 297166 Willow Grove Farms is a family-oriented pickleball destination. We have 6 lighted, painted USAPA/SSIPA regulation pickleball courts and a party barn/club house.

University North
1 Unit Available
Stratum on Highland
510 South Highland Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,050
365 sqft
A studio Apartment at Stratum on Highland is available, first come first serve. I have a lease which runs through the end of July 2020, but I am willing to transfer my lease to anyone who is interested in living here up until this time.

New Pathways
1 Unit Available
1173 Vance Ave
1173 Vance Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
Gorgeously rehabbed upstairs one bedroom unit in vibrant Midtown! Hardwood floors, spanish tiled bathroom, ceiling fans, lots of closet space! Windows on three sides of the unit- there is so much light in this apartment! Door off of kitchen leads

South Main
1 Unit Available
720 Litty Ct
720 Litty Court, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
595 sqft
Features of this apartment include: Unbeatable downtown location, walking distance to several restaurants and amenities, interior entrance, partially furnished, appliances included, stackable washer/dryer, breakfast bar, community pool, and much

Cooper Young
1 Unit Available
1925 Young Avenue
1925 Young Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Memphis FULLY Furnished. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, laundry in building, yard, and fully furnished. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1921 Hubert Ave
1921 Hubert Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
672 sqft
Available 05/15/20 Cosy 2 bdrm home in Midtown - Property Id: 275140 Nice midtown home on quiet street. New appliances and bathroom upgrades. Great home for a small family or 2 roommates. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
1622 Sorghum Mill Drive
1622 Sorghum Mill Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
2BR Cordova Townhouse - This 2BR, 1.5 bath townhouse, has a large fenced back yard and all appliances including WASHER/DRYER. Located just east of Germantown Pkwy and south of Old Dexter Road off of Beaver Trail.
Results within 5 miles of Memphis
Lake Village
3 Units Available
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
$808
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1250 sqft
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.
3 Units Available
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.
13 Units Available
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave, Collierville, TN
Studio
$1,333
1208 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1193 sqft
The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community.

June 2020 Memphis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Memphis Rent Report. Memphis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Memphis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Memphis rents held steady over the past month

Memphis rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Memphis stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $837 for a two-bedroom. Memphis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Memphis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Memphis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Tennessee as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Franklin is the most expensive of all Memphis metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest Tennessee metro cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Clarksville experiencing the fastest growth (+3.4%).
    • Franklin, Johnson City, and Nashville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.1%, 2.9%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Memphis rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Memphis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Memphis is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Memphis' median two-bedroom rent of $837 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Memphis.
    • While Memphis' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Memphis than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Memphis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

