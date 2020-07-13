Apartment List
/
TN
/
memphis
/
apartments under 700
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

97 Apartments under $700 for rent in Memphis, TN

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$460
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$495
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$655
1109 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Hickory Hill
Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The completely renovated Cedar Run Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for you to call home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
728 sqft
El Dorado invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. El Dorado provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
32 Units Available
Springhill Community Civic Club
Country View Apartments
3990 Stephanie Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$750
1285 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country View Apartments in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
30 Units Available
Parkway Village
Ten Mile Creek
2718 Claudette Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$480
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$645
1434 sqft
At Ten Mile Creek there is a perfect home waiting for you. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hook ups, window coverings, intrusion alarms and upgraded countertops.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Hickory Hill
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$640
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$805
1370 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Residence at Village Green in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
174 Units Available
Hickory Hill
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1302 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
3 Units Available
Springhill Community Civic Club
Jamesbridge Apartments
3815 N Advantage Way Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$581
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$691
901 sqft
Jamesbridge is a unique community with 2 lakes stocked with fish. The community has 3 beautiful bridges to fish from. The community is located close to Interstate 240 for easy access.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
11 Units Available
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
1313 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Oaks in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
Longview Heights Apartments
1953 Philsar St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
788 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
7 Units Available
Highland Chateau
5246 Raleigh LaGrange Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Chateau in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
Longview Gardens
1726 S Orleans St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$490
788 sqft
Come see us today!! Discover the thrill, excitement and glee of living in Longview Gardens Apartments. Longview Gardens is located in the South Memphis area just 5 minutes south of Downtown Memphis.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
23 Units Available
Springhill Community Civic Club
Ashton Hills
4183 Troost Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Hills in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
15 Units Available
Hickory Hill
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Mound
Barron Court
1175 Barron Ct, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$525
775 sqft
Conveniently located in Memphis, Tennessee, Barron Court Apartments are just minutes from Interstate 240 and Route 4 with immediate access to Barron Avenue.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
7 Units Available
The Stella
2165 E River Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1284 sqft
The Stella is a beautiful apartment home community in Memphis, Tennessee. With our community's premier location in northeast Memphis, you will never be far from shopping, local eateries, and entertainment hotspots.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Walker Homes Community Association
285 Radar
285 Radar Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$650
888 sqft
- (RLNE5845200)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hamilton
1385 Kimball Avenue
1385 Kimball Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$695
809 sqft
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval. Apply for free here: https://forms.monday.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
803 W Levi Rd
803 West Levi Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$665
1008 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 803 W Levi Rd in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Binghampton-Lester
3090 NATHAN
3090 Nathan Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$650
Cozy 3BR/1Ba. Hardwood floors. Detached garage with fenced yard. Eat in kitchen. Washer/dryer hookups. Move in August 1

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Meadows
2797 Sonora
2797 Sonora Drive, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
960 sqft
This property will be available for viewings soon. To Schedule a viewing call 901-472-3283

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Binghampton-Lester
818 Kippley St (Berclair)
818 Kippley Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$695
803 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Mound
2388 Lamar Cir (Orange Mound)
2388 Lamar Circle, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
690 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

July 2020 Memphis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Memphis Rent Report. Memphis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Memphis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Memphis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Memphis Rent Report. Memphis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Memphis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Memphis rent trends were flat over the past month

Memphis rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Memphis stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $837 for a two-bedroom. Memphis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Memphis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Memphis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Tennessee as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Franklin is the most expensive of all Memphis metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Knoxville, where a two-bedroom goes for $971, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Memphis rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Memphis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Memphis is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Memphis' median two-bedroom rent of $837 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Memphis' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Memphis than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Memphis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMemphis 3 BedroomsMemphis Accessible ApartmentsMemphis Apartments under $500Memphis Apartments under $600Memphis Apartments under $700
    Memphis Apartments under $800Memphis Apartments with BalconyMemphis Apartments with GarageMemphis Apartments with GymMemphis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMemphis Apartments with ParkingMemphis Apartments with Pool
    Memphis Apartments with Washer-DryerMemphis Cheap PlacesMemphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Furnished ApartmentsMemphis Luxury PlacesMemphis Pet Friendly PlacesMemphis Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
    Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
    Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
    The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
    CountrywoodMud Island

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
    Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
    Southwest Tennessee Community College