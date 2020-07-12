/
/
/
hickory hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
126 Apartments for rent in Hickory Hill, Memphis, TN
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The completely renovated Cedar Run Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for you to call home.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
14 Units Available
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1166 sqft
Located in Memphis, Tennessee you will find The Local, a lovely apartment home community nestled in a prime location. Several interstates and local highways surround the area, so commuting is simple and stress-free.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
8 Units Available
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$640
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$805
1370 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Residence at Village Green in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
174 Units Available
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1302 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
6 Units Available
Hedgerow
4733 Heather Row, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$740
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hedgerow in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
4207 Tunbridge Pl (Hickory Hill)
4207 Tunbridge Place, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1600 sqft
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval. Apply for free here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
6462 Kirby Trees Drive
6462 Kirby Trees Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1427 sqft
Must see unit! Living room with fireplace, 2 full bathrooms, nice size kitchen, nice size bedrooms, master bedroom upstairs. Nice size fenced in back yard! Apply online at www.trinitymgt.org Enter property yourself through Rently.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
5545 Apple Blossom Dr
5545 Apple Blossom Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
622 sqft
A lovely 2 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms. This was built in 1972 with a total area of 622 Sq Ft. The property comes with a fenced backyard, new interior wall paint, carpet flooring, central air, clean kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
5696 Shagbark
5696 Shagbark Court, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$750
1463 sqft
This is a 4bedroom 2 bath located in the East Memphis area.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6813 Smokey Lane
6813 Smokey Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1491 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED 3 bed, 2 bath home. - NEWLY UPDATED 3 bed, 2 bath home. This wonderful family home offers updated bathrooms, stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and microwave, hardwood floors, and separate dining room and laundry room.
1 of 1
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
6824 Meadow Chase Lane
6824 Meadow Chase Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1423 sqft
Available for Rental Only- $975- Security Deposit & $975- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing- This charming townhouse offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious living room with a fireplace, large eat in kitchen with separate breakfast
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5055 Waters Edge Cove
5055 Waters Edge Cove North, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1903 sqft
3 bed, 2 baths on lake near Holmes and Riverdale - There's a lot to love about this property. 3 bed, 2 baths, 2 car garage, laundry room, fresh paint, pretty lakeside lot with mature trees. Near Olive Branch (RLNE4690849)
1 of 12
Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
6828 Meadow Chase Lane
6828 Meadow Chase Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1450 sqft
Available for Rental Only- $975- Security Deposit & $975- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing - This charming 1.
1 of 1
Last updated March 29 at 10:14am
1 Unit Available
6855 Starkenburg
6855 Starkenburg Ln, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1600 sqft
- (RLNE3549735)
1 of 14
Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
1 Unit Available
4138 Meadow Park
4138 Meadow Park Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1373 sqft
Check out this stunning 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
4183 Rosewind Circle
4183 Rosewind Circle, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1781 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
4597 Chelwood Drive
4597 Chelwood Drive, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2457 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
6541 Whitetail Lane
6541 Whitetail Lane, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$925
1344 sqft
This home is located in the Deer Creek Subdivision. The home features 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths and includes range / oven, dishwasher and washer/ dryer connections with lots of space and screened in porch. The home is priced to rent quick.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6184 Holly Park Dr
6184 Holly Park Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6184 Holly Park Dr in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Hickory Hill
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
37 Units Available
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Germantown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
9 Units Available
Crossings at Fox Meadows
2894 Putting Green Cv, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Stop by Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting one, two, or three bedroom apartment or townhome, Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments has what you're looking for! Every
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
1 Unit Available
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
980 sqft
Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 8 at 05:23am
1 Unit Available
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$918
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.