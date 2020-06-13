152 Apartments for rent in Collierville, TN📍
Located just east of Memphis is the quaint little country town of Collierville that serves as home to nearly 50,000 Tennesseans. Basically, Collierville is just a neighborhood in Memphis. But don’t tell Collierville residents that, since they have a ton of pride in their hometown and like to think its its own special place in Tennessee. Collierville does, in fact, have its own government, as well as a good deal of history. You can feel it in the Historic Square Colliervilles "downtown," which remains exactly how it was when it was founded like a small, Southern, country village center. Collierville has a ton of shopping and restaurants, and it’s actually considered a pretty nice place to live. The houses in Collierville tend to be huge, though often McMansions. And the yards are expansive, since there’s a ton of space to stretch out around here. If youre looking for a home surrounded by Southern hospitality, delicious food and awesome shopping opportunities look no further. You can find that all in Collierville.
Collierville has a ton of single-family homes to buy. But, if youre looking to rent, youre not out of luck, because Collierville has its fair share of apartment complexes, too. If youre thinking about moving to Collierville or the Memphis area, you best not begin your search in the summer months. The weather in the summer here can be oppressive; temperatures are regularly in the 90s and the humidity is always over 100 percent. The spring and fall, on the other hand, are idyllic, so start your search then so you dont overheat while youre looking.
If you want to find an apartment in Collierville, it shouldn’t be too hard. They really aren’t the draw in this part of town, so you won’t have to fight tooth and nail to get the one you want. Make sure you come with all your paperwork ready to put in an application when you start your search. That way, you can submit the application right away and find out if the landlord wants to rent you your new apartment!
Collierville is small, so it doesnt have too many neighborhoods. But there is definitely some distinction between places in the town.
Historic Square:This is the hub of Collierville. It still looks like a cute, old town square, but it's filled with hip and trendy stores and restaurants. This is going to be an expensive place to live, because it’s a popular area with locals and visitors. The tradeoff for paying top dollar is having some of the city’s best amenities right at your fingertips and it's even walkable!
Western Collierville:Western Collierville borders Germantown, one of Memphis’s most popular suburbs. Houses here are going to be on the expensive side, since its closer to the big city. There are national chain restaurants and stores in this part of town, but nothing fancy, so it really just feels like Anytown U.S.A.
Eastern Collierville:This is the country, plain and simple. There is tons of land and forest, and a good mix of houses. Some are giant mansions with pools, yards, and tons and tons of grounds. Others are trailers. It’s a nice place if you like peace and quiet, not a nice place if you like seeing your neighbors.
Collierville is a place filled to the brim with history. In fact, four Civil War battles were fought here in 1863. The battles were minor, but it made a lasting impression on the area, and the town is home to Confederate Park, memorializing the event. People here still reenact the Civil War battles, so if youre a history buff, you may find some friends in Collierville (note: many of the people here STILL root for the Confederates.) Also, Colliervilles Historic Town Square is a literal hodgepodge of history. It is home to the town’s original train depot, as well as the "Savannah," an old train car moved off the tracks and stationed in the square, and an old-fashioned caboose. The square is also home to a real log cabin, which was brought piece by piece to Collierville in the mid-1970s.
Theres not too much going on business-wise in Collierville, unless you work at a restaurant or shopping destination, so nearly everyone in the city commutes into Memphis. You better have a car if you live here, because the public transportation that Memphis and Collierville do have is extremely lacking, and you won’t want to depend on it if you need to get to and from work (basically, some buses sometimes run). Commutes average about 45 minutes to an hour from Collierville, especially if you work in Memphis. So load up on audiobooks and get ready to spend a lot of time in the car.
What else happens in Collierville besides family history? Shopping! In fact, the shopping in Collierville is excellent, and people drive from miles away to get to the stores here. One of the best complexes in the Memphis area is located in Collierville Carriage Crossing. Carriage Crossing is a big, open-air shopping center: a strip mall, but its extremely upscale, and it features stores like Macys, Clarks, Barnes and Noble and more. It’s designed to feel a lot like Colliervilles town square, so while youre walking around, you still feel like you’re in a remote country village. Carriage Crossing also has restaurants to eat at, including Carrabas Italian Grill, Milanos Pizza and Red Robin (among others)so you can stop for a bite if you get tired from all the shopping youre doing. If youre looking for stores that are a little more specialized, you can find them on the town square. Lots of stores here feature local goods and products, so you can feel good about supporting mom and pop businesses when you shop here. You’ll find things like City Hall Cheesecake, Fabric by the Square, and Hammer Jewelry if you come shopping at the town square.
Is there anything else to do in Collierville besides eat and shop? Of course! The city is home to tons of parks and outdoor activity space in fact, the tiny country town has over 20 parks. You can find a facility for you no matter what sport you like to play, whether its baseball, football, soccer, basketball and even golf. If you like to fish, you can do that in Collierville, too, since the Wolf River crosses through Collierville, and it offers access to a great array of Wildlife.
Collierville, TN offers country living with big city amenities, and it's no wonder that Relocate Americanamed it one of the top places to move in 2008. You can find great activities, and great people, all in one little place. If you want to move to the Memphis area, you should seriously consider Collierville; you'll save money on rent, and you'll get to have a high quality of life!