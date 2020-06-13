Apartment List
152 Apartments for rent in Collierville, TN

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
35 Units Available
Madison at Schilling Farms
160 Madison Farms Ln, Collierville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
1271 sqft
Close to E Winchester Blvd and Highway 385. Stylish living community with pool, volleyball court, business center, and a gym. Modern apartments feature a balcony/patio, fireplace, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
14 Units Available
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave, Collierville, TN
Studio
$1,333
1208 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1193 sqft
The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
318 Easonwood Avenue
318 Easonwood Avenue, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1520 sqft
318 Easonwood Avenue Available 07/01/20 COMFORTABLE IN COLLIERVILLE - This 3 bedroom home is located just north of Powell Park off Greenview Road in a quiet family neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shea Downs
1 Unit Available
1381 Calumet Farms DR
1381 Calmut Farms Drive, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1822 sqft
1381 Calumet Farms Dr- Collierville HomeAvailable For Rent. + All Appliances + Community Pool - Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 baths Home located in Shea Downs Condo Subdivision of Collierville is now available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Homeville Road
370 Homeville Road, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
988 sqft
Great, home call now for showing - Come see this adorable home, it will not last long. It has three bedroom and two full bathroom. Fully fenced in back yard, plenty of space for your family gatherings. Call for more information 901-260-0206 Ext.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakes of Forest Hill
1 Unit Available
9274 N Fairmont Cir
9274 North Fairmont Circle, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2247 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3br Beautiful Upgraded 2,247 sq ft 2 Garage Home - Property Id: 289509 This home is priced to rent! Built in 2003 this 2247 sq. ft home features a 2-car garage, hardwood, fireplace & backyard pergola.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
335 Homeville Road
335 Homeville Road, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Beautiful home ready for YOU! Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with an extra office/exercise/bedroom off the master bedroom, beautiful back yard with porch for entertaining Must see! Will not last! Self tour through Rently. Apply online at www.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4851 RAINY PASS
4851 Rainy Pass Drive, Collierville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Wonderful Family home on large fenced lot. Luxury Master Down Hardwood and Tile flooring down. Large open kitchen with hearth room Granitecounters and SS applicances Three bedrooms and two bonus rooms upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4613 W ASHGLEN
4613 Ashglen Cir W, Collierville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Hardwood throughout. Great floorplan. Convenient location with easy access to Hwy 385/Houston Levee. Short walk to the open air mall, restaurants etc. 2200 sec deposit, 1 year min lease.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
1 Unit Available
4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE
4810 Forest Hill-Irene Road, Collierville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,975
Stunning 4 bedrm/5 bath (3 full/2 half) custom home on over an acre! Newly remodeled kitchen (granite, lighting, cabinets & high-end appls).Updated Master suite w/fireplace down; wood-paneled office also down.

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
992-E S Ash Ridge
992 East South Street, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
992 S. Ash Ridge #E -(AVAILABLE 6/23/2020) Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath split level townhome with kitchen and spacious living room located upstairs with access to the private deck. Kitchen features refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1218 SIMMONSRIDGE
1218 Simmonsridge Drive, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Sought after location off Shelton & more expensive homes. Updated 3BR/2BA/1 Car Garage w/work area. Huge fenced back yard w/covered patio, ideal for family & playgroud. Updated throughout w/plank laminate in Great Rm, Dining Rm, Kitchen & Entry.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
397 BOULDINCREST
397 Bouldincrest Avenue, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Lovely single family home with ideal location to city schools. 3 BR 2 BA. New windows, driveway with single carport. Recently sodded back yard and fenced back yard. Refrigerator included. Available June 6, 2020

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
338 NEW BYHALIA
338 New Byhalia Road, Collierville, TN
7 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful just remodeled office space! New Paint! New Carpet! New AC systems! New Roof! Total of seven offices with an entry area, kitchen, and break room! Corner end cap property with LOTS of Windows! Front entry with plenty of parking.

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
519 Itawamba Rd
519 Itawamba Road, Collierville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2577 sqft
The property is located in Collierville. Custom built to provide a home for multiple adults that is under one roof.
Results within 1 mile of Collierville
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
43 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Results within 5 miles of Collierville
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
31 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
109 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$907
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1402 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Richwood
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Cedar Lake
61 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,042
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
29 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Rocky Point Road Corridor
42 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 07:08am
Lake Village
3 Units Available
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
$808
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1250 sqft
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.

Median Rent in Collierville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Collierville is $1,126, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,331.
Studio
$1,008
1 Bed
$1,126
2 Beds
$1,331
3+ Beds
$1,809
City GuideCollierville
Collierville bleeds athleticism as home to a slew of athletes, including baseball players Zack Cozart, Drew Pomeranz, and Emery Adams.

Located just east of Memphis is the quaint little country town of Collierville that serves as home to nearly 50,000 Tennesseans. Basically, Collierville is just a neighborhood in Memphis. But don’t tell Collierville residents that, since they have a ton of pride in their hometown and like to think its its own special place in Tennessee. Collierville does, in fact, have its own government, as well as a good deal of history. You can feel it in the Historic Square Colliervilles "downtown," which remains exactly how it was when it was founded like a small, Southern, country village center. Collierville has a ton of shopping and restaurants, and it’s actually considered a pretty nice place to live. The houses in Collierville tend to be huge, though often McMansions. And the yards are expansive, since there’s a ton of space to stretch out around here. If youre looking for a home surrounded by Southern hospitality, delicious food and awesome shopping opportunities look no further. You can find that all in Collierville.

Moving to Collierville

Collierville has a ton of single-family homes to buy. But, if youre looking to rent, youre not out of luck, because Collierville has its fair share of apartment complexes, too. If youre thinking about moving to Collierville or the Memphis area, you best not begin your search in the summer months. The weather in the summer here can be oppressive; temperatures are regularly in the 90s and the humidity is always over 100 percent. The spring and fall, on the other hand, are idyllic, so start your search then so you dont overheat while youre looking.

If you want to find an apartment in Collierville, it shouldn’t be too hard. They really aren’t the draw in this part of town, so you won’t have to fight tooth and nail to get the one you want. Make sure you come with all your paperwork ready to put in an application when you start your search. That way, you can submit the application right away and find out if the landlord wants to rent you your new apartment!

Collierville Neighborhoods

Collierville is small, so it doesnt have too many neighborhoods. But there is definitely some distinction between places in the town.

Historic Square:This is the hub of Collierville. It still looks like a cute, old town square, but it's filled with hip and trendy stores and restaurants. This is going to be an expensive place to live, because it’s a popular area with locals and visitors. The tradeoff for paying top dollar is having some of the city’s best amenities right at your fingertips and it's even walkable!

Western Collierville:Western Collierville borders Germantown, one of Memphis’s most popular suburbs. Houses here are going to be on the expensive side, since its closer to the big city. There are national chain restaurants and stores in this part of town, but nothing fancy, so it really just feels like Anytown U.S.A.

Eastern Collierville:This is the country, plain and simple. There is tons of land and forest, and a good mix of houses. Some are giant mansions with pools, yards, and tons and tons of grounds. Others are trailers. It’s a nice place if you like peace and quiet, not a nice place if you like seeing your neighbors.

Living in Collierville

Collierville is a place filled to the brim with history. In fact, four Civil War battles were fought here in 1863. The battles were minor, but it made a lasting impression on the area, and the town is home to Confederate Park, memorializing the event. People here still reenact the Civil War battles, so if youre a history buff, you may find some friends in Collierville (note: many of the people here STILL root for the Confederates.) Also, Colliervilles Historic Town Square is a literal hodgepodge of history. It is home to the town’s original train depot, as well as the "Savannah," an old train car moved off the tracks and stationed in the square, and an old-fashioned caboose. The square is also home to a real log cabin, which was brought piece by piece to Collierville in the mid-1970s.

Theres not too much going on business-wise in Collierville, unless you work at a restaurant or shopping destination, so nearly everyone in the city commutes into Memphis. You better have a car if you live here, because the public transportation that Memphis and Collierville do have is extremely lacking, and you won’t want to depend on it if you need to get to and from work (basically, some buses sometimes run). Commutes average about 45 minutes to an hour from Collierville, especially if you work in Memphis. So load up on audiobooks and get ready to spend a lot of time in the car.

What else happens in Collierville besides family history? Shopping! In fact, the shopping in Collierville is excellent, and people drive from miles away to get to the stores here. One of the best complexes in the Memphis area is located in Collierville Carriage Crossing. Carriage Crossing is a big, open-air shopping center: a strip mall, but its extremely upscale, and it features stores like Macys, Clarks, Barnes and Noble and more. It’s designed to feel a lot like Colliervilles town square, so while youre walking around, you still feel like you’re in a remote country village. Carriage Crossing also has restaurants to eat at, including Carrabas Italian Grill, Milanos Pizza and Red Robin (among others)so you can stop for a bite if you get tired from all the shopping youre doing. If youre looking for stores that are a little more specialized, you can find them on the town square. Lots of stores here feature local goods and products, so you can feel good about supporting mom and pop businesses when you shop here. You’ll find things like City Hall Cheesecake, Fabric by the Square, and Hammer Jewelry if you come shopping at the town square.

Is there anything else to do in Collierville besides eat and shop? Of course! The city is home to tons of parks and outdoor activity space in fact, the tiny country town has over 20 parks. You can find a facility for you no matter what sport you like to play, whether its baseball, football, soccer, basketball and even golf. If you like to fish, you can do that in Collierville, too, since the Wolf River crosses through Collierville, and it offers access to a great array of Wildlife.

Collierville, TN offers country living with big city amenities, and it's no wonder that Relocate Americanamed it one of the top places to move in 2008. You can find great activities, and great people, all in one little place. If you want to move to the Memphis area, you should seriously consider Collierville; you'll save money on rent, and you'll get to have a high quality of life!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Collierville?
In Collierville, the median rent is $1,008 for a studio, $1,126 for a 1-bedroom, $1,331 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,809 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Collierville, check out our monthly Collierville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Collierville?
Some of the colleges located in the Collierville area include Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences, The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center, Christian Brothers University, University of Memphis, and Southwest Tennessee Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Collierville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Collierville from include Memphis, Germantown, Bartlett, Olive Branch, and Oxford.

