152 Apartments for rent in Collierville, TN

Living in Collierville

Collierville is a place filled to the brim with history. In fact, four Civil War battles were fought here in 1863. The battles were minor, but it made a lasting impression on the area, and the town is home to Confederate Park, memorializing the event. People here still reenact the Civil War battles, so if youre a history buff, you may find some friends in Collierville (note: many of the people here STILL root for the Confederates.) Also, Colliervilles Historic Town Square is a literal hodgepodge of history. It is home to the town’s original train depot, as well as the "Savannah," an old train car moved off the tracks and stationed in the square, and an old-fashioned caboose. The square is also home to a real log cabin, which was brought piece by piece to Collierville in the mid-1970s.

Theres not too much going on business-wise in Collierville, unless you work at a restaurant or shopping destination, so nearly everyone in the city commutes into Memphis. You better have a car if you live here, because the public transportation that Memphis and Collierville do have is extremely lacking, and you won’t want to depend on it if you need to get to and from work (basically, some buses sometimes run). Commutes average about 45 minutes to an hour from Collierville, especially if you work in Memphis. So load up on audiobooks and get ready to spend a lot of time in the car.

What else happens in Collierville besides family history? Shopping! In fact, the shopping in Collierville is excellent, and people drive from miles away to get to the stores here. One of the best complexes in the Memphis area is located in Collierville Carriage Crossing. Carriage Crossing is a big, open-air shopping center: a strip mall, but its extremely upscale, and it features stores like Macys, Clarks, Barnes and Noble and more. It’s designed to feel a lot like Colliervilles town square, so while youre walking around, you still feel like you’re in a remote country village. Carriage Crossing also has restaurants to eat at, including Carrabas Italian Grill, Milanos Pizza and Red Robin (among others)so you can stop for a bite if you get tired from all the shopping youre doing. If youre looking for stores that are a little more specialized, you can find them on the town square. Lots of stores here feature local goods and products, so you can feel good about supporting mom and pop businesses when you shop here. You’ll find things like City Hall Cheesecake, Fabric by the Square, and Hammer Jewelry if you come shopping at the town square.

Is there anything else to do in Collierville besides eat and shop? Of course! The city is home to tons of parks and outdoor activity space in fact, the tiny country town has over 20 parks. You can find a facility for you no matter what sport you like to play, whether its baseball, football, soccer, basketball and even golf. If you like to fish, you can do that in Collierville, too, since the Wolf River crosses through Collierville, and it offers access to a great array of Wildlife.

Collierville, TN offers country living with big city amenities, and it's no wonder that Relocate Americanamed it one of the top places to move in 2008. You can find great activities, and great people, all in one little place. If you want to move to the Memphis area, you should seriously consider Collierville; you'll save money on rent, and you'll get to have a high quality of life!