/
/
/
richwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
210 Apartments for rent in Richwood, Memphis, TN
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$872
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
7361 Ashley Oaks
7361 Ashley Oaks Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2639 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This property will be available for viewings soon. To Schedule a viewing call 901-472-3283
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7250 Germanshire Oaks Cove
7250 Germanshire Oaks Cove, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2173 sqft
UPDATED 4 bed, 3 bath home. - UPDATED 4 bed, 3 bath home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
4484 Pinegate Drive
4484 Pinegate Drive, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,580
2766 sqft
Open House Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 1 to 4. Stop by for a personal tour of this beautiful and ask about a free application fee. Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3969 Powder Mill
3969 Powder Mill Road, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2196 sqft
Great 4 bed, 3 bath family home near 385. - Great 4 bed, 3 bath family home near 385. This home offers hardwood floors, formal dining, laundry room, stove and dishwasher, large fenced back yard, and dual vanities in the master bath. (RLNE3911678)
Results within 1 mile of Richwood
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
6 Units Available
Hedgerow
4733 Heather Row, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$740
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hedgerow in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8278 Meadow Vale Drive
8278 Meadow Vale Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2262 sqft
3BD/2.5BA + Bonus Room! Available NOW: Move In Ready!! Pets Welcome!!! - 3BD/2.5BA + Bonus Room! Spacious and comfortable. 2,262 SF. Freshly painted - interior and exterior. All NEW carpeting and flooring, blinds and refrigerator. Master down.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6813 Smokey Lane
6813 Smokey Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1491 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED 3 bed, 2 bath home. - NEWLY UPDATED 3 bed, 2 bath home. This wonderful family home offers updated bathrooms, stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and microwave, hardwood floors, and separate dining room and laundry room.
1 of 1
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
6824 Meadow Chase Lane
6824 Meadow Chase Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1423 sqft
Available for Rental Only- $975- Security Deposit & $975- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing- This charming townhouse offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious living room with a fireplace, large eat in kitchen with separate breakfast
1 of 17
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
4399 Timber Rise Road
4399 Timber Rise Road, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
2175 sqft
Attractive 4BR/3BA ready today in Germantown Oaks.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4907 Bronze Dr
4907 Bronze Drive, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
4 Bedroom with Bonus, 3 Bathrooms Near E Shelby Dr and E Holmes Rd - Newly renovated 4 Bedroom with Bonus, 3 Bathrooms, New Flooring, Carpet, Fresh Paint, Light Fixtures, Cabinets, Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, 2 Car garage,Fenced in back Yard,
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4816 Bradfield Run
4816 Bradfield Run, Shelby County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2658 sqft
- *MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* Located in the Pinnacle Point neighborhood, this brick beauty has all the finishing touches you would want in a home! The home features 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, granite counter tops, new
1 of 12
Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
6828 Meadow Chase Lane
6828 Meadow Chase Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1450 sqft
Available for Rental Only- $975- Security Deposit & $975- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing - This charming 1.
1 of 1
Last updated March 29 at 10:14am
1 Unit Available
6855 Starkenburg
6855 Starkenburg Ln, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1600 sqft
- (RLNE3549735)
1 of 14
Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
1 Unit Available
4138 Meadow Park
4138 Meadow Park Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1373 sqft
Check out this stunning 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4744 Calgary
4744 Calgary Cove, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1391 sqft
4744 Calgary Available 08/01/20 Southeast Memphis 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available August 1 - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
Results within 5 miles of Richwood
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,208
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,085
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1606 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
30 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$946
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,043
1536 sqft
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
42 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,054
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
$
16 Units Available
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,009
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1092 sqft
Near I-240, I-40 and I-55 in the Ridgeway School District. Apartments include a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a pool, trash valet service, carports and alarms. Pet-friendly.