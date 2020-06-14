Apartment List
/
TN
/
memphis
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

63 Apartments for rent in Memphis, TN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Memphis renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Hickory Hill
13 Units Available
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$665
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1166 sqft
Located in Memphis, Tennessee you will find The Local, a lovely apartment home community nestled in a prime location. Several interstates and local highways surround the area, so commuting is simple and stress-free.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Midtown-Central
8 Units Available
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$949
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Melrose Midtown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Hickory Hill
187 Units Available
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1302 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
St. Louis Place
1 Unit Available
The Tennessee Brewery
495 Tennessee Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community features a fitness center and covered parking. Located just five minutes from downtown Memphis.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$910
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
953 sqft
@media (min-width: 992px){.welcome-section.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Cedar Lake
61 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,042
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Countrywood
12 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hunters Hollow South
4 Units Available
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$983
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$906
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Kirby Woods
64 Units Available
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Germantown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
Mud Island
20 Units Available
Grand Island Apartment Homes
300 Island Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,285
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1385 sqft
The Lifestyle Youve Been Looking For. DOWNTOWN LIVING AT ITS FINEST. The newest luxury apartments located on beautiful Mud Island in downtown Memphi
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Hickory Hill
5 Units Available
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$655
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Residence at Village Green in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
The Core
23 Units Available
Gayoso House
130 S Front St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$925
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
856 sqft
The Apartments at Peabody Place featuring Gayoso House is located in the heart of downtown's historic block in Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
5 Units Available
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,252
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Edge District
70 Units Available
The Rise
420 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,005
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1127 sqft
Welcome home to The Rise, where ease of living meets crafted style. Brand New luxury apartments. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of downtown Memphis, connect at Memphis’ exclusive community catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
New Pathways
10 Units Available
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-240. Recently renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and lots of storage. Lots of amenities, including a community garden, guest suites, coffee bar and pool. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 25 at 03:20pm
$
University North
7 Units Available
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,049
364 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
378 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
289 sqft
The Stratum on Highland is the ultimate in University of Memphis apartments! At Stratum, you will have the comfort and lifestyle you deserve in a community that is built specifically with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Mud Island
10 Units Available
Harbor Island Apartments and Townhomes
444 Island Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,335
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lifestyle Youve Been Looking For
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
The Core
4 Units Available
Pembroke Square
125 South Main Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Pembroke Square is a Belz Development Community located in the historic block of Peabody Place in downtown Memphis, TN. Constructed in 1902, this project is a combination of commercial space and multi-family living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Main
10 Units Available
266 Lofts
266 South Front Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
1027 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1163 sqft
Enjoy dining, entertainment, exercise, work, and even education all only a walk or a trolley ride away from your apartment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
University North
1 Unit Available
Stratum on Highland
510 South Highland Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,050
365 sqft
A studio Apartment at Stratum on Highland is available, first come first serve. I have a lease which runs through the end of July 2020, but I am willing to transfer my lease to anyone who is interested in living here up until this time.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Core
1 Unit Available
200 Wagner Place #1201
200 Wagner Pl, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
200 Wagner Place #1201 Available 06/15/20 200 Wagner Place #1201 - TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR WITH LINK BELOW https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mqs8oauNNu6 Breathtaking views of the MS river & Beale St.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
717 RIVERSIDE
717 Riverside Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1BR w Flex Room/2BA unit available in exclusive Artesian Condominiums.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
1 Unit Available
4151 Faronia Road - 1
4151 Faronia Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
950 sqft
Perfect location in Whitehaven. On the bus line and close to everything including Elvis Presley Drive, Graceland, Schools and Hospital. Property has locked gated entry as well as locked vestibules.
City Guide for Memphis, TN

There's a town that I call home, where all the streets are paved with soul. Down on Beale there's a honky-tonk bar, so hear the wail of a blues guitar. Have a beer and drop a dime in the blind man's jar. The blues sing softly in the air, like a Sunday morning prayer. Just one more drink and you'll see God everywhere. Like a sad old melody that cheers you up, it sets you free. And that's how Memphis lives in me." (-Bon Jovi, "Memphis Lives In Me").

Memphis Tennessee is an iconic place in so many ways. It's the birthplace of the blues, soul, and that just-about-to-catch-on musical genre called Rock and Roll. It is the epicenter of many food debates with restaurants like Gus's Hot & Spicy Chicken and Charles Vergos' Rendezvous always topping the lists of the country's best fried chicken and ribs respectively, and actual tourist destinations unto themselves. Memphis is where your overnight package will spend a couple of hours at the worldwide hub for FedEx. And in Memphis you can plant your feet on the doormat of the second most visited home in the world. They even let you go in. No, not my Aunt Peg's (who does make some mean biscuits and sweet tea, which is reason alone to visit), but Elvis's - the King himself. Add the majesty of the Mississippi River, the NBA's coyly named Memphis Grizzlies (the nearest grizzly bear roams a brisk 1,600 miles away, but the Memphis Zoo does have a set of twins), and the neon festooned nightlife of world famous Beale Street, and you've found yourself in an unmistakably multifaceted city. Now time to find an unmistakably awesome apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Memphis, TN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Memphis renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMemphis 3 BedroomsMemphis Accessible ApartmentsMemphis Apartments under $500Memphis Apartments under $600Memphis Apartments under $700
Memphis Apartments under $800Memphis Apartments with BalconyMemphis Apartments with GarageMemphis Apartments with GymMemphis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMemphis Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMemphis Apartments with ParkingMemphis Apartments with Pool
Memphis Apartments with Washer-DryerMemphis Cheap PlacesMemphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Furnished ApartmentsMemphis Luxury PlacesMemphis Pet Friendly PlacesMemphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College