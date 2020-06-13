28 Accessible Apartments for rent in Memphis, TN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$545
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hunters Hollow North
73 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakes of Forest Hill
31 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mud Island
28 Units Available
Riverset Apartments
100 Riverset Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1079 sqft
Luxury apartment homes next to Mississippi Greenbelt Park. On a peninsula between Mississippi and Wolf Rivers. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community has putting green and racquetball court. Bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Cedar Lake
62 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,042
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Countrywood
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
Parkway Village
2 Units Available
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
River Oaks
23 Units Available
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,210
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1604 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$460
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$495
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$655
1109 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$878
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1036 sqft
Minutes from I-240 as well as the Germantown shopping area. A 25-acre community with an outside fireplace, fitness center, and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies or patios, and Whirlpool appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crosstown
16 Units Available
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$999
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,096
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1155 sqft
Housed in a historic building that has been re-imagined to fit within the Memphis neighborhood's vibrant reawakening, this mid-rise features tons of public areas and green spaces, retail tenants and top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Midtown-Central
8 Units Available
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$949
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Melrose Midtown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
The Core
21 Units Available
ReNew Riverview
99 N Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$838
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$906
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
The Core
23 Units Available
Gayoso House
130 S Front St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$925
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
856 sqft
The Apartments at Peabody Place featuring Gayoso House is located in the heart of downtown's historic block in Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
14 Units Available
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
1313 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Oaks in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
Springhill Community Civic Club
4 Units Available
Jamesbridge Apartments
3815 N Advantage Way Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$656
888 sqft
Jamesbridge is a unique community with 2 lakes stocked with fish. The community has 3 beautiful bridges to fish from. The community is located close to Interstate 240 for easy access.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Hickory Hill
12 Units Available
Hedgerow
4733 Heather Row, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$640
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hedgerow in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
The Core
4 Units Available
Pembroke Square
125 South Main Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Pembroke Square is a Belz Development Community located in the historic block of Peabody Place in downtown Memphis, TN. Constructed in 1902, this project is a combination of commercial space and multi-family living.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
1 Unit Available
Gramercy Park Townhomes
2163 Nathaniel Cir W, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gramercy Park Townhomes in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
South Main
10 Units Available
266 Lofts
266 South Front Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
1027 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1163 sqft
Enjoy dining, entertainment, exercise, work, and even education all only a walk or a trolley ride away from your apartment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
The Core
1 Unit Available
The Lofts At Union Alley
110 Barboro Alley, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
833 sqft
The ambitious restoration of the Union Alley building, originally built in 1901, has created one of the most attractive locations in Memphis: The Lofts at Union Alley.
Results within 1 mile of Memphis
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wolfchase
11 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$969
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.

June 2020 Memphis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Memphis Rent Report. Memphis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Memphis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Memphis rents held steady over the past month

Memphis rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Memphis stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $837 for a two-bedroom. Memphis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Memphis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Memphis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Tennessee as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Franklin is the most expensive of all Memphis metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest Tennessee metro cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Clarksville experiencing the fastest growth (+3.4%).
    • Franklin, Johnson City, and Nashville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.1%, 2.9%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Memphis rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Memphis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Memphis is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Memphis' median two-bedroom rent of $837 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Memphis.
    • While Memphis' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Memphis than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Memphis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

