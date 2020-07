Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed business center carport clubhouse courtyard yoga

Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN. We offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with all the upscale features you’ve been searching for; from modern kitchens and baths, to open, light-filled floors plans with 9’ ceilings and crown molding.



The Preserve at Southwind offers some of the area’s best amenities including sparkling pool and hot tub, outdoor entertaining spaces, gated entry, fitness and aerobic studio, and dog park. Our ideal location delivers it all for working professionals and families alike – a relaxed oasis, access to excellent schools and major employers, and convenient to all things Memphis. Let us welcome you home to exceptional living at Preserve at Southwind today.