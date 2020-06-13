/
bartlett
117 Apartments for rent in Bartlett, TN📍
Wolfchase
13 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$969
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Wolfchase Farms
1 Unit Available
5047 SAWYER LAKE DR
5047 Sawyer Lake Drive, Bartlett, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
5 Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms Near Old Brownsville Rd and Germantown Pwy - 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms,Living room, Dining room and Breakfast Area.
Wolfchase
3 Units Available
Siegel Select - Bartlett
7380 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$949
217 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
747 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bartlett, TN 7380 Stage Rd Hwy 64, Bartlett, TN 38133 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
Bartlett Woods
1 Unit Available
2405 Bartlett Blvd
2405 Bartlett Boulevard, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1758 sqft
UPDATED 3 bed, 2 bath home in Bartlett - UPDATED 3 bed, 2 bath home in Bartlett offers stainless steel stove and dishwasher, updated kitchen and baths, granite countertops, hardwood floors, separate dining room, separate laundry room, fenced back
Bartlett Estates
1 Unit Available
3491 Christy Lane
3491 Christy Lane, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2799 sqft
Bartlett-Now Leasing Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Home - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
Elmore Park
1 Unit Available
2739 North Star Drive
2739 North Star Drive, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1984 sqft
Come see this beautiful large home - Enjoy the spacious four bedroom two full bathroom home. It has plenty of room for all your entertaining needs. Beautiful eliminate wood floors throughout the home.
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
6583 Laurel Bluff Court East
6583 Laurel Bluff Court East, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2129 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Marbry
1 Unit Available
2796 Mc Culley
2796 McCulley St, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1367 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath in a nice quiet neighborhood. Fenced in backyard with plenty of space.
Elmore Park
1 Unit Available
2780 Elmore Park (Bartlett)
2780 Elmore Park Road, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1734 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
Poet - Old Bartlett Park
1 Unit Available
5334 Blackwell Street
5334 Blackwell Road, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
968 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Bartlett Station
1 Unit Available
2860 Bartlett Rd Ste 12
2860 Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$500
1 sqft
Commercial / office rental great for companies, firms, agencies and businesses!!!
Bartlett Estates
1 Unit Available
3302 Galvin Cv
3302 Galvin Cove, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2216 sqft
A Newly Renovated Brand New Home!!! It comes with brand new carpets, laminated floors, new paint, washer and dryer hookup, central AC, spacious bedrooms and living areas, and off-street parking.
East Hampton
1 Unit Available
2952 North Star Road
2952 N Star Dr, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1876 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House that will sure to impress! Undergoing complete renovation and will soon feature new AC, new water heater and new roof! Kitchen and bathrooms are also updated with new cabinets, light fixture, new floor and walls and
Cara Oaks Gardens
1 Unit Available
6520 STAGE
6520 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$850
COMMERCIAL BUILDING! Suite #108 Downstairs: 1 suite w/700' for $850** Minimum Prefer 2-year lease (Gross) that includes all utilities & maintenance! (sq. ft. is approximate) Available June 2020!
Sungate
1 Unit Available
6566 Sungate Circle
6566 Sungate Circle, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1398 sqft
This Home is Move In Ready! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home was recently remodeled and ready for immediate move in! This Home is Move In Ready! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home was recently remodeled and ready for immediate move in!
Wolfchase
1 Unit Available
2990 Santa Valley Street
2990 Santa Valley Street, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1221 sqft
We do not advertise on Craiglist, Facbook, Marketplace, or on any social media sites. We will never ask you to wire money to us Do not provide your credit card information over the phone.
Cara Oaks Gardens
1 Unit Available
6500 STAGE
6500 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$3,500
Great COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE in Bartlett!! Dental/Medical office ready to lease, Great location in heart of Bartlett with high visibility, 5 separate patient bays built out with water, $3,500 per month, tenant pays MLGW & trash pickup.
Elmore Park
1 Unit Available
2851 STAGE VILLAGE
2851 Stage Village Cv, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$2,200
Prime COMMERCIAL property w /3 upstairs Office suites available to lease (units 21/22/27); 10+ offices.
Historic Bartlett
1 Unit Available
5844 STAGE RD
5844 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$1,375
For more information, contact Jaime Henson at (901) 691-1849. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10065682 to view more pictures of this property. Retail space in Bartlett Town Square center. Only retail space available.
Historic Bartlett
1 Unit Available
5800 STAGE DR #202
5800 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$1,475
For more information, contact Jaime Henson at (901) 691-1849. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10065502 to view more pictures of this property.
13 Units Available
The Summit
4981 Hidden Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$677
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$886
1246 sqft
It is often said that life has its rewards. The Summit offers the lifestyle you deserve in the center of it all.
Countrywood
36 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
10 Units Available
The Stella
2165 E River Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1284 sqft
The Stella is a beautiful apartment home community in Memphis, Tennessee. With our community's premier location in northeast Memphis, you will never be far from shopping, local eateries, and entertainment hotspots.
