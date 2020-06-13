145 Apartments for rent in Germantown, TN

Apartment List
Lakes Of Forest Hill
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
12 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1486 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
Gray's Creek
17 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
29 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
63 Units Available
Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,588
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1480 sqft
Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8747 Cumbernauld Cr N
8747 Cumbernauld Circle North, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2902 sqft
3BD/2.5BA, 2,900 Sq Ft. Germantown Home. In-Ground Pool! Available to Tour on 6/06/2020. - 3BD/2.5BA spacious Germantown home is located in Duntreath subdivision and offers 2,900 sq ft. of living space. 1.4 miles to Cameron Brown Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8520 Farmington Blvd
8520 Farmington Boulevard, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
8520 Farmington Blvd. - Germantown Townhome For Rent+Turn Key Ready - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse located in Farmington Boulevard Subdivision of Germantown is now available for rent.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Germantown
1 Unit Available
3048 SANDY CREEK
3048 Sandy Creek Drive, Germantown, TN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
Beautiful home in one of the most Exclusive Neighborhoods in Germantown! New Everything! New Paint throughout! New Carpet! Granite Countertops! Master Bedroom Suite with Seperate His and Her's Bath areas, Two Big Closets, Seperate Shower & Private

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Dogwood Trails
1 Unit Available
2076 NEWFIELDS RD
2076 Newfields Road, Germantown, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
For more information, contact Kent Anderson at (901) 359-2533. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10077035 to view more pictures of this property. Recently updated inside.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1710 GOLDEN FIELDS
1710 Golden Fields Drive, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3 Bedroom+ HUGE Bonus OR 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. Master down. Hdwd Floors in Entry,DR, and Great Room. Tile in Kitchen & Bathrooms, & NEW Carpet in Bedrooms & FLR. Nice flat backyard. Lawn Service, Neighborhood Pool, SS Refrigerator Included.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
7507 BAVARIAN
7507 Bavarian Drive, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Wonderful freshly updated Germantown Condo. Everything new or redone Washer Dryer and refrigerator are included. Home is ready for occupancy Great Location Close to shopping

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Poplar Pines
1 Unit Available
6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2
6617 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
Germantown Condo 2BD/2BA. Move In Ready! Convenient Location. - Germantown Condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This 1,178 square foot condo is on the second floor. Freshly painted with new carpeting, lighting, and blinds.
Results within 1 mile of Germantown
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1606 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
31 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
20 Units Available
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$910
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
953 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Cedar Lake
61 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,042
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
20 Units Available
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$878
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1036 sqft
Minutes from I-240 as well as the Germantown shopping area. A 25-acre community with an outside fireplace, fitness center, and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies or patios, and Whirlpool appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
43 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1586 Massey Point Lane
1586 Massey Pointe Lane, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2765 sqft
1586 Massey Point Lane Available 07/01/20 4BD/2.5BA Home Located in the Heart of East Memphis! 2,765 Square Feet. - 4BD/2.5BA East Memphis home. Desirable location. Spacious and comfortable - 2,765 Square Feet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1890 sqft
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove Available 07/01/20 WALNUT GROVE LAKE AREA - This large 3 bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood, just off Mysen Drive, south of Bazemore Road, near the Walnut Grove Lake vicinity.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6748 Meadow Oak Place
6748 Meadow Oak Place, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
690 sqft
6748 Meadow Oak Place - Renovated To Perfection + European Style Condo + Turn Key Ready - Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Whispering Oaks Condominiums of East Memphis is now available for rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakes of Forest Hill
1 Unit Available
9274 N Fairmont Cir
9274 North Fairmont Circle, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2247 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3br Beautiful Upgraded 2,247 sq ft 2 Garage Home - Property Id: 289509 This home is priced to rent! Built in 2003 this 2247 sq. ft home features a 2-car garage, hardwood, fireplace & backyard pergola.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Keswick-Stornaway
1 Unit Available
6991 Dashwood Drive
6991 Dashwood Drive, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2672 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
3113 Edgeworth Lane
3113 Edgeworth Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2415 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated April 10 at 04:01am
1 Unit Available
6774 Quail Hollow Ct
6774 Quail Hollow Court, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
690 sqft
A Neat and Serene Home! This property has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and approximately 690 Sq Ft of floor space and was built in 1978. It comes with carpets, tiles, laminated floors, cozy kitchen, a fridge, a stove and central AC.

Median Rent in Germantown

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Germantown is $1,105, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,305.
Studio
$988
1 Bed
$1,105
2 Beds
$1,305
3+ Beds
$1,774
City GuideGermantown
"But lord I ask you to be my guiding force and truth. For some strange reason it had to be. He guided me to Tennessee." (- Arrested Development, "Tennessee")

"Exellence. Every Day." Though the town motto sets a rather intimidating standard, rest assured that this Memphis suburb lives up to its stated expectations while maintaining the laid-back and welcoming vibe that defines southern hospitality. Germantown, Tennessee, is one of the most expensive places to live in the State; fortunately for would-be residents, what's expensive in Tennessee is average for the US, so living here won't break the bank. Like most towns with 39,000 people, it's not renowned for its hip styles or trendy nightlife, but is popular instead for for its horse shows and the ever-popular late summer arts and craft festival. If you like nature, and want a place to raise a family, Germantown is for you. If you want excitement and wild nights, you might want to keep moseyin' on.

Making a Life in Germantown

Depending on where you want to live, you may find your apartment search as easy as shooting fish in a barrel, or as hard as finding a needle in a haystack (hey, this is the South, we get to use these sayings). Overall, getting an apartment, especially a medium-sized 2 bedroom apartment in Germantown, won't be too difficult, but you will need to put some thought into your strategy.

Be reasonable

Germantown is a pretty nice place with people moving in frequently, so getting an all-bills-paid 3 bedroom house won't exactly be easy. Neither will getting into the best high-rise apartment complex in town. What you can find is a nice 3 bedroom apartment with all utilities paid, or a great 1 bedroom apartment in a small apartment building.

Take your time

Yes, there are parts of the city where you have to jump at the first nice place you can find, but most of the city isn't like this. You don't want to devote a full week or two to investigating one apartment, but you can look around and do some comparison shopping. Snap up a place quickly and thoughtlessly, and you could end up with neighbors who think 3 a.m. is a great time to start a square dancing competition.

Prove Your Worth

You want the best deal possible, so look and act your best. Dress nicely: this is a nice town, and wearing old, dirty clothes will make most landlords give you directions to the local trailer park.

Be friendly and be ready to share some information. If you smile, and show the landlord a list of references, your credit report, pay stubs, and a letter from your last landlord, you'll look like a safe bet. The less the landlord thinks he has to worry, the better. Once you've successfully given a good impression, you can start working the price down.

Where to Rent in Germantown

The average monthly rent around here is roughly the national average, depending on the neighborhood. Be very careful about where you look if you're a broke former student who has just started working--certain neighborhoods can get pricey fast. Here's a cheat sheet, with relative average rent prices, to the different 'hoods:

Houston Levee Rd: While not the most expensive place in town, it's definitely near the top. Throw in a low vacancy rate, and you had better know the right people if you want to get a good price here.

Dogwood Rd: No apartments here, but there are some homes and townhouses for rent, and it's pretty affordable as well. Dogwood Road is a good place if you have a limited budget.$$

Poplar Ave: One of the easiest places to find a house or apartment to rent. With prices a bit above the national average, it's expensive for Tennessee but right in the middle of the community.

One of the least expensive places to live, getting in here is difficult, as the houses are snapped up almost as soon as they hit the market. Better get your game on if you want to live here.

Poplar Estates: But if you like quiet, or you're young and anti-social (Hey, Netflix streaming is a godsend. We're not judging.), it could be for you.

Mcvay Rd.: For the younger crowd, Mcvay Road is really popular with college students who commute into Memphis. If you want to avoid students as neighbors, steer clear.

City Center: Do you have money to burn? If you answered yes, you can live here. If you said no, go elsewhere: this is for the 1%.

Hacks Cross Rd: Another good place to look for an apartment because of its high vacancy rate and the eye-catchingly low rental prices.

Having Fun in Germantown

If you like the outdoors, farms, and more family-friendly activities, you will like Germantown. There are quite a few groups and organizations that teach dancing, evening classes, art, sports, and more. There are also horse shows for animal lovers where you can ride, feed, pet, and watch horses, and community art is very important and encouraged by the town. For your retail fix, there are quite a few shops and stores -- no super trendy stores, but you can get all the essentials easily enough.

What is missing is the nightclubs, fancy restaurants, and other things that are considered essential for a good social life in a city. But Memphis is just 20 or so miles down the road, so if you need to visit a city to feel alive, that's an easy option.

If you want a nice place to live in Tennessee, you can't go wrong with Germantown. It's lacking in nightlife and city slickness, but not much else.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Germantown?
In Germantown, the median rent is $988 for a studio, $1,105 for a 1-bedroom, $1,305 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,774 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Germantown, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Germantown?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Germantown include Lakes Of Forest Hill.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Germantown?
Some of the colleges located in the Germantown area include Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences, The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center, Christian Brothers University, University of Memphis, and Southwest Tennessee Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Germantown?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Germantown from include Memphis, Bartlett, Collierville, Olive Branch, and Oxford.

