145 Apartments for rent in Germantown, TN

Making a Life in Germantown

Depending on where you want to live, you may find your apartment search as easy as shooting fish in a barrel, or as hard as finding a needle in a haystack (hey, this is the South, we get to use these sayings). Overall, getting an apartment, especially a medium-sized 2 bedroom apartment in Germantown, won't be too difficult, but you will need to put some thought into your strategy.

Be reasonable

Germantown is a pretty nice place with people moving in frequently, so getting an all-bills-paid 3 bedroom house won't exactly be easy. Neither will getting into the best high-rise apartment complex in town. What you can find is a nice 3 bedroom apartment with all utilities paid, or a great 1 bedroom apartment in a small apartment building.

Take your time

Yes, there are parts of the city where you have to jump at the first nice place you can find, but most of the city isn't like this. You don't want to devote a full week or two to investigating one apartment, but you can look around and do some comparison shopping. Snap up a place quickly and thoughtlessly, and you could end up with neighbors who think 3 a.m. is a great time to start a square dancing competition.

Prove Your Worth

You want the best deal possible, so look and act your best. Dress nicely: this is a nice town, and wearing old, dirty clothes will make most landlords give you directions to the local trailer park.

Be friendly and be ready to share some information. If you smile, and show the landlord a list of references, your credit report, pay stubs, and a letter from your last landlord, you'll look like a safe bet. The less the landlord thinks he has to worry, the better. Once you've successfully given a good impression, you can start working the price down.