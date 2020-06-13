123 Apartments for rent in Horn Lake, MS

Moving to Horn Lake

You want to move to Horn Lake? Gather up your moving documents, because if you find a place you want to live you better be sure you put an application in right away. Not sure what to bring? Check with a real estate broker, if youre working with one, but you can be safe with a copy of your ID, a bank statement, tax returns, proof of employment, references from former landlords. If youre hoping to find a rental in Horn Lake, youll probably need to pay at least two months rent upfront and maybe also a brokers fee.

Theres a good mix of rental homes and owned homes in the city about 30 percent rented. But theres also a 7 percent vacancy rate, so theres a chance youll find something you like right off the bat. Horn Lake is too small to have neighborhoods, but rest assured that the whole place feels quiet and countryish.