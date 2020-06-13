123 Apartments for rent in Horn Lake, MS

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3095 Forest Glen Dr
3095 Forest Glen Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Available Now!!!!!! - Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the heart of Horn Lake. It has beautiful flooring, lots of cabinet and counter space, fresh paint and neutral paint colors throughout that are sure to go with any decoration.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5134 Karen Drive
5134 Karen Drive, Horn Lake, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
5134 Karen Drive Available 06/20/20 Renovated 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for Rent! Coming Available Mid to Late June! - More pics to come! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5118 Caroline Dr
5118 Caroline Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1180 sqft
Simple Living! This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom that comes with hardwood floors, tiles, new paint, washer and dryer hook-ups, and carport for 1 car.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2685 Shady Grove Dr
2685 Shady Grove Drive, Horn Lake, MS
2 Bedrooms
$895
1067 sqft
A Must See Home! This newly painted 2/1 house was built in 2000 and has a total area of 1,067 Sq Ft. It comes with central AC, laminated floors, tiles, fine-tiled bathroom, amazingly tidy kitchen and spacious bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
7077 Foxhall
7077 Foxhall Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent!! - Section 8 is accepted! Must provide your own refrigerator, washer and dryer! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5447 Remington Cove
5447 Remington Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1207 sqft
5447 Remington Cv. - Beautiful Southaven Home + Self Tour Through Rently+ Renovated Home, Must See!!! - Charming 2 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Southaven is now available for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3736 Rasco Hills Dr
3736 Rasco Hills Dr, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1371 sqft
A new neighborhood is being developed off of Stateline road and these homes are move in ready! Concrete floors through out and plenty of space is perfect for anyone! Apply now!

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6520 Forrest Grove
6520 Forest Grove Lane, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
6520 Forrest Grove Available 05/16/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LAKE VIEWS! - Beautiful home located in Walls. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Two car garage, enjoyable size sun room and fenced in backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8082 Whitebrook
8082 Whitebrook Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
8082 Whitebrook Dr, Southaven, MS - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, nice counter tops, glass tile back splash, pantry, canopy style vent hood, dishwasher and a breakfast bar great for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3855 Down River Dr
3855 Down River Dr, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1500 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home located in Southaven, Mississippi is a must-see! Here you will find a spacious layout, lots of natural light, luxury touches throughout, a 2-car garage, and more... all within a great neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7808 Idlebrook Cove
7808 Idlebrook Cv, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING! - THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATHS, DINING ROOM, DEN WITH FIREPLACE, NICE COVE LOT! CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING! (RLNE3205215)
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
12 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$545
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:10pm
7 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
727 Crescent Ave.
727 Crescent Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1286 sqft
Very Nice Home in Whitehaven - This is a three bedroom one and a half bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a large living room with a great sized kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3906 Hammett
3906 Hammett Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$695
3906 Hammett Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom Home - 3 bedroom, 1 bath homes comes with refrigerator, gas range, large bonus room and shed. Washer & dryer connections. (RLNE4170142)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7706 Iris Cove
7706 Iris Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage for Rent! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
807 Magnolia Lane
807 Magnolia Ln, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2122 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Southaven and Zoned For Highly Rated Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4999 Deneen Dr
4999 Deneen Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$695
932 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4999 Deneen Dr in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
803 W Levi Rd
803 West Levi Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$675
1008 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 803 W Levi Rd in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8828 Rolling Wagon Dr
8828 Rolling Wagon Dr, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1371 sqft
A new neighborhood is being developed off of Stateline road and these homes are move in ready! Concrete floors through out and plenty of space is perfect for anyone! Apply now!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4306 Genevieve Drive
4306 Genevieve Drive, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2023 sqft
This home offers master bedroom and salon bath down with 2 bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs, with formal dining room, kitchen and breakfast room open to the great room. The great room has a gas fireplace.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
Westhaven
1 Unit Available
530 Delta Rd (Westhaven)
530 Delta Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
812 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Red Oaks
1 Unit Available
4783 Childs Drive
4783 Childs Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1268 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT! Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. This home boasts beautiful finishes including granite countertops and new appliances.

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Horn Lake is $845, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $999.
Studio
$757
1 Bed
$845
2 Beds
$999
3+ Beds
$1,358
City GuideHorn Lake
Love sports, but not too keen on playing them? Horn Lake is where Garry Parish, famous sports columnist, calls home so you'll be in good company.

Just south of the Tennessee border near Memphis is Horn Lake, a small but populated suburban town offering more quiet living than in the big city. Horn Lakes motto is "The Doorway to Mississippi" thats because its literally the first place that people from Memphis and even Missouri and Arkansas enter when theyre coming into the state.

Moving to Horn Lake

You want to move to Horn Lake? Gather up your moving documents, because if you find a place you want to live you better be sure you put an application in right away. Not sure what to bring? Check with a real estate broker, if youre working with one, but you can be safe with a copy of your ID, a bank statement, tax returns, proof of employment, references from former landlords. If youre hoping to find a rental in Horn Lake, youll probably need to pay at least two months rent upfront and maybe also a brokers fee.

Theres a good mix of rental homes and owned homes in the city about 30 percent rented. But theres also a 7 percent vacancy rate, so theres a chance youll find something you like right off the bat. Horn Lake is too small to have neighborhoods, but rest assured that the whole place feels quiet and countryish.

Living by the Lake

Most people work and play in Memphis, which is the biggest city nearby. Downtown Memphis is home to world-famous Beale Street, where cars cant drive and music plays all night long. Its also pretty close to the FedEx Forum where the Memphis Grizzlies play and theyre soon to be one of the best NBA teams in the entire league. It also allows you close proximity to the best BBQ in the entire world, if you believe in the Memphis style dry rub BBQ.

If you actually want to spend time in Horn Lake, theres a Chicago style pizza joint and a Memphis-style BBQ joint for food; theres also an outpost of Memphis sushi favorite, Sekisui. If youre planning to do something other than eat, go into Memphis. Get a car, too, 'cause if not youll be marooned.

June 2020 Horn Lake Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Horn Lake Rent Report. Horn Lake rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Horn Lake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Horn Lake Rent Report. Horn Lake rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Horn Lake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Horn Lake rent trends were flat over the past month

Horn Lake rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Horn Lake stand at $846 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1000 for a two-bedroom. Horn Lake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Horn Lake over the past year, cities in the rest of the metro are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Horn Lake metro for which we have data. Mississippi as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Germantown is the most expensive of all Horn Lake metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,306; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Jackson, where a two-bedroom goes for $839, is the only other major city besides Horn Lake to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.8%).
    • Germantown, Ridgeland, and Pearl have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 3.3%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Horn Lake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Horn Lake, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Horn Lake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Horn Lake's median two-bedroom rent of $1000 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Horn Lake.
    • While rents in Horn Lake fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Horn Lake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Horn Lake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Horn Lake?
    In Horn Lake, the median rent is $757 for a studio, $845 for a 1-bedroom, $999 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,358 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Horn Lake, check out our monthly Horn Lake Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Horn Lake?
    Some of the colleges located in the Horn Lake area include Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences, The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center, Christian Brothers University, University of Memphis, and Southwest Tennessee Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Horn Lake?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Horn Lake from include Memphis, Germantown, Bartlett, Collierville, and Olive Branch.

