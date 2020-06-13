384 Apartments for rent in Memphis, TN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Hickory Hill
18 Units Available
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$630
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Hickory Hill
13 Units Available
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$665
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1166 sqft
Located in Memphis, Tennessee you will find The Local, a lovely apartment home community nestled in a prime location. Several interstates and local highways surround the area, so commuting is simple and stress-free.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
The Stella
2165 E River Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1284 sqft
The Stella is a beautiful apartment home community in Memphis, Tennessee. With our community's premier location in northeast Memphis, you will never be far from shopping, local eateries, and entertainment hotspots.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
728 sqft
El Dorado invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. El Dorado provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
12 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$545
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1606 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
31 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Countrywood
35 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
109 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$907
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1402 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Midtown-Central
8 Units Available
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$949
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Melrose Midtown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
$
The Core
21 Units Available
ReNew Riverview
99 N Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$838
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
$
23 Units Available
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$949
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1092 sqft
Near I-240, I-40 and I-55 in the Ridgeway School District. Apartments include a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a pool, trash valet service, carports and alarms. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Hickory Hill
188 Units Available
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1302 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Richwood
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Hunters Hollow North
72 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
St. Louis Place
1 Unit Available
The Tennessee Brewery
495 Tennessee Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community features a fitness center and covered parking. Located just five minutes from downtown Memphis.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
The Summit
4981 Hidden Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,053
1246 sqft
It is often said that life has its rewards. The Summit offers the lifestyle you deserve in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
20 Units Available
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$910
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
953 sqft
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mud Island
28 Units Available
Riverset Apartments
100 Riverset Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1079 sqft
Luxury apartment homes next to Mississippi Greenbelt Park. On a peninsula between Mississippi and Wolf Rivers. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community has putting green and racquetball court. Bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
Springhill Community Civic Club
13 Units Available
Country View Apartments
3990 Stephanie Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1285 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country View Apartments in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
Parkway Village
22 Units Available
Ten Mile Creek
2718 Claudette Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$465
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$535
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1434 sqft
At Ten Mile Creek there is a perfect home waiting for you. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hook ups, window coverings, intrusion alarms and upgraded countertops.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Cedar Lake
61 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,042
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Countrywood
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:10pm
7 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.

Median Rent in Memphis

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Memphis is $708, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $836.
Studio
$633
1 Bed
$708
2 Beds
$836
3+ Beds
$1,137
City GuideMemphis
There's a town that I call home, where all the streets are paved with soul. Down on Beale there's a honky-tonk bar, so hear the wail of a blues guitar. Have a beer and drop a dime in the blind man's jar. The blues sing softly in the air, like a Sunday morning prayer. Just one more drink and you'll see God everywhere. Like a sad old melody that cheers you up, it sets you free. And that's how Memphis lives in me." (-Bon Jovi, "Memphis Lives In Me").

Memphis Tennessee is an iconic place in so many ways. It's the birthplace of the blues, soul, and that just-about-to-catch-on musical genre called Rock and Roll. It is the epicenter of many food debates with restaurants like Gus's Hot & Spicy Chicken and Charles Vergos' Rendezvous always topping the lists of the country's best fried chicken and ribs respectively, and actual tourist destinations unto themselves. Memphis is where your overnight package will spend a couple of hours at the worldwide hub for FedEx. And in Memphis you can plant your feet on the doormat of the second most visited home in the world. They even let you go in. No, not my Aunt Peg's (who does make some mean biscuits and sweet tea, which is reason alone to visit), but Elvis's - the King himself. Add the majesty of the Mississippi River, the NBA's coyly named Memphis Grizzlies (the nearest grizzly bear roams a brisk 1,600 miles away, but the Memphis Zoo does have a set of twins), and the neon festooned nightlife of world famous Beale Street, and you've found yourself in an unmistakably multifaceted city. Now time to find an unmistakably awesome apartment.

Elvis Tiger to celebrate The King

St. Mary's Episcopal Church is an incredible architectural masterpiece

Tom Lee Park sits adjacent to the Mississippi River

Renting in Memphis

As the 19th most populous city in the U.S., the rental market in Memphis should not be overly difficult or expensive to navigate. Like most places, choose wisely as even abutting sections can vary so widely in demographics.

Brokers: There is no need at all to pay for apartment locating in a city such as Memphis. While not as prolific as in other cities, there are, in fact, free apartment locating companies that will provide lists based on your needs and desired amenities. Doing a healthy dose of self-exploration is rewarding as well as you get to know the city as a whole as opposed to making its acquaintance via email.

What to have in your apartment hunting attaché case:

• your last several pay stubs or your last two tax returns

• picture I.D.

• application fee of around $50 for an apartment complex, often $0 for a smaller building

• willingness to sign a 6 - 15 month lease (best incentives on longer leases in complexes)

If you don't have a W2, proof of regular pay, or up-to-date tax documents, remember, most Memphis apartment complexes do not consider bank statements as a means to verify your creditworthiness. If you don't have a picture I.D., well, you're either seven years old or a vampire. Either way, you're probably not looking for an apartment. If you have a pet, check first and always ask about breed restrictions. Many apartment complexes welcome Fido and Mittens so long as Fido isn't a pit bull and Mittens isn't a leopard, but they also welcome them with one-time, non-refundable pet fees ($300 - $500 total) and almost always additional, recurring pet rent of $10 - $30 per month. In privately owned units, pets are not often welcomed, but when they are, it is usually at no additional charge. On the upside, the Memphis apartment market has relatively low security deposits of, generally, $200 - $300 (sometimes even lower) regardless of size or location for complexes, while higher deposits are closer the norm for others.

Memphis Neighborhoods

It comes down to the three basic disco-oriented checkboxes of life: The Hustle, Funky Town, or We Are Family... in other words, nightlife (Downtown), the ethnic/artsy/cultural vibe (Midtown including Overton Square and Cooper-Young), or more the carpool and soccer ball scene (East burbs).

Downtown: One of the most renowned spots for American nightlife is Downtown Memphis with Beale Street being the undisputed nucleus therein. With the most dining choices, views of the river, The FedEx center for sports, concerts, and cultural must-haves of rodeo and monster truck jams, Downtown Memphis is the choice for those wishing for the fast paced River City lifestyle. The MATA (Memphis Area Transit Association) trolley runs downtown and can get you to and fro with, well, not so much timeliness but with quaintness. If you live and work downtown, you can consider ridding yourself of your automobile, but parking isn't a super hassle and traffic in the grid layout is considered marginally better than other major metropolitan areas. The highest Memphis rents are Downtown, specifically in the entertainment and business districts, and close to the river. In these sections, expect to pay approximately $900 for a low rise 1 BR nearby, or around $1,300 for the most luxurious 1 BR in the most sought after central high rises. Add around $450 per month for a 2 BR. If you want to be downtown, out of earshot of the blues, and pay a couple hundred dollars less each month, take a look at the upscale Harbor Town area, historic Victorian Village, or the even more affordable Medical District community (in between Downtown and Midtown - called C Crosstown).

Midtown: Home to several institutes of higher learning including Christian Brothers University, Memphis College of Art, Memphis Theological Seminary, Rhodes College, and Victory University as well as some cultural venues such as Overton Park, The Levitt Shell (outdoor concert venue and site of Elvis's first paid appearance in 1954), Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, Memphis Zoo, and The Old Forest Arboretum, Midtown Memphis has earned the tagline “Midtown IS Memphis.” Midtown is ethnic, diverse, and what its residents consider the real Memphis. Overton Square is the home of the unsuspectingly busy Memphis theatre scene. In Cooper-Young you will find the most eclectic mix of restaurants and entertainment venues including the Elvis Impersonator Shrine (note: Replica Elvis rhinestone jumpsuits - made to original specifications and by original manufacturer start at $3,000 - so plan accordingly). In these exciting Midtown neighborhoods, expect to pay about half of that of most upscale downtown apartments.

East of the City: Communities such as Bartlett, Collierville, and Germantown are considered close to the heart of Downtown Memphis ~ 20 miles on average. Malls, chain restaurants, ball fields, places of worship, and the occasional boutique, wine bar, and pet spa dot the landscape East of Memphis. Rents in these neighborhoods are comparable to Midtown and larger apartments are easier to find due to the larger number of families seeking their homes in these places.

Graceland: Elvis fan, huh? Nice try, Graceland isn't so much residential these days as it is highly touristed with budget lodgings and fast food outlets. On the upside, if you regularly desire a restaurant-made version of Elvis's favorite sandwich - Peanut Butter, Banana, and Bacon, Graceland living may just suit you.

Okay, now what?

Memphis is not a particularly large city, nor is it particularly difficult to navigate. Its lack of a subway or light rail system means you'll probably want to keep your car if you already have one - except if you live and work downtown as mentioned. Beale Street is smaller than you'd think but steeped in American musical roots and is lively all night, every night. Now go do the Elvis thing once at least, see the ducks at The Peabody Hotel once eat the BBQ, many, many times,... but those ducks are just so cute, okay, so once isn't enough, and, of course, without question, take the Mud Island Monorail and pretend you're Tom Cruise being chased in The Firm.

Memphis rents held steady over the past month

Memphis rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Memphis stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $837 for a two-bedroom. Memphis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Memphis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Memphis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Tennessee as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Franklin is the most expensive of all Memphis metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest Tennessee metro cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Clarksville experiencing the fastest growth (+3.4%).
    • Franklin, Johnson City, and Nashville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.1%, 2.9%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Memphis rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Memphis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Memphis is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Memphis' median two-bedroom rent of $837 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Memphis.
    • While Memphis' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Memphis than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Memphis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Memphis’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Memphis renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List....

    View full Memphis Renter Survey

    Here’s how Memphis ranks on:

    C
    Overall satisfaction
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Affordability
    D
    Social Life
    B
    Weather
    C
    Commute time
    C
    State and local taxes
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Memphis’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Memphis renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."

    Key Findings in Memphis include the following:

    • Memphis renters gave their city a C overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Memphis were affordability and weather, which received A and B grades, respectively.
    • The areas of concern to Memphis renters are quality of local schools, public transit and safety and low crime rates, which all received F scores.
    • Memphis did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Tennessee, including Nashville (A-) and Knoxville (B-).
    • Memphis earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including Columbus (C+), Las Vegas (C) and Indianapolis (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Great food and a good cost of living." -Shontrae R.
    • "I love the city as a whole, but worry about the crime." -Patricia S.
    • "I love that the city offers different cultural festivals. This is a music city and it shows!" -Chastia J.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Memphis?
    In Memphis, the median rent is $633 for a studio, $708 for a 1-bedroom, $836 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,137 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Memphis, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Memphis?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Memphis include Hickory Hill, Springhill Community Civic Club, Parkway Village, The Core, and Gray's Creek.
    How pet-friendly is Memphis?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Memphis received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Memphis?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Memphis received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    What is social life like in Memphis?
    Memphis renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Memphis did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Memphis?
    Some of the colleges located in the Memphis area include Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences, The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center, Christian Brothers University, University of Memphis, and Southwest Tennessee Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Memphis?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Memphis from include Germantown, Jonesboro, Bartlett, Collierville, and Olive Branch.

