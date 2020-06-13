384 Apartments for rent in Memphis, TN

Renting in Memphis

As the 19th most populous city in the U.S., the rental market in Memphis should not be overly difficult or expensive to navigate. Like most places, choose wisely as even abutting sections can vary so widely in demographics.

Brokers: There is no need at all to pay for apartment locating in a city such as Memphis. While not as prolific as in other cities, there are, in fact, free apartment locating companies that will provide lists based on your needs and desired amenities. Doing a healthy dose of self-exploration is rewarding as well as you get to know the city as a whole as opposed to making its acquaintance via email.

What to have in your apartment hunting attaché case:

• your last several pay stubs or your last two tax returns

• picture I.D.

• application fee of around $50 for an apartment complex, often $0 for a smaller building

• willingness to sign a 6 - 15 month lease (best incentives on longer leases in complexes)

If you don't have a W2, proof of regular pay, or up-to-date tax documents, remember, most Memphis apartment complexes do not consider bank statements as a means to verify your creditworthiness. If you don't have a picture I.D., well, you're either seven years old or a vampire. Either way, you're probably not looking for an apartment. If you have a pet, check first and always ask about breed restrictions. Many apartment complexes welcome Fido and Mittens so long as Fido isn't a pit bull and Mittens isn't a leopard, but they also welcome them with one-time, non-refundable pet fees ($300 - $500 total) and almost always additional, recurring pet rent of $10 - $30 per month. In privately owned units, pets are not often welcomed, but when they are, it is usually at no additional charge. On the upside, the Memphis apartment market has relatively low security deposits of, generally, $200 - $300 (sometimes even lower) regardless of size or location for complexes, while higher deposits are closer the norm for others.