384 Apartments for rent in Memphis, TN📍
Memphis Tennessee is an iconic place in so many ways. It's the birthplace of the blues, soul, and that just-about-to-catch-on musical genre called Rock and Roll. It is the epicenter of many food debates with restaurants like Gus's Hot & Spicy Chicken and Charles Vergos' Rendezvous always topping the lists of the country's best fried chicken and ribs respectively, and actual tourist destinations unto themselves. Memphis is where your overnight package will spend a couple of hours at the worldwide hub for FedEx. And in Memphis you can plant your feet on the doormat of the second most visited home in the world. They even let you go in. No, not my Aunt Peg's (who does make some mean biscuits and sweet tea, which is reason alone to visit), but Elvis's - the King himself. Add the majesty of the Mississippi River, the NBA's coyly named Memphis Grizzlies (the nearest grizzly bear roams a brisk 1,600 miles away, but the Memphis Zoo does have a set of twins), and the neon festooned nightlife of world famous Beale Street, and you've found yourself in an unmistakably multifaceted city. Now time to find an unmistakably awesome apartment.
Elvis Tiger to celebrate The King
St. Mary's Episcopal Church is an incredible architectural masterpiece
Tom Lee Park sits adjacent to the Mississippi River
As the 19th most populous city in the U.S., the rental market in Memphis should not be overly difficult or expensive to navigate. Like most places, choose wisely as even abutting sections can vary so widely in demographics.
Brokers: There is no need at all to pay for apartment locating in a city such as Memphis. While not as prolific as in other cities, there are, in fact, free apartment locating companies that will provide lists based on your needs and desired amenities. Doing a healthy dose of self-exploration is rewarding as well as you get to know the city as a whole as opposed to making its acquaintance via email.
What to have in your apartment hunting attaché case:
• your last several pay stubs or your last two tax returns
• picture I.D.
• application fee of around $50 for an apartment complex, often $0 for a smaller building
• willingness to sign a 6 - 15 month lease (best incentives on longer leases in complexes)
If you don't have a W2, proof of regular pay, or up-to-date tax documents, remember, most Memphis apartment complexes do not consider bank statements as a means to verify your creditworthiness. If you don't have a picture I.D., well, you're either seven years old or a vampire. Either way, you're probably not looking for an apartment. If you have a pet, check first and always ask about breed restrictions. Many apartment complexes welcome Fido and Mittens so long as Fido isn't a pit bull and Mittens isn't a leopard, but they also welcome them with one-time, non-refundable pet fees ($300 - $500 total) and almost always additional, recurring pet rent of $10 - $30 per month. In privately owned units, pets are not often welcomed, but when they are, it is usually at no additional charge. On the upside, the Memphis apartment market has relatively low security deposits of, generally, $200 - $300 (sometimes even lower) regardless of size or location for complexes, while higher deposits are closer the norm for others.
It comes down to the three basic disco-oriented checkboxes of life: The Hustle, Funky Town, or We Are Family... in other words, nightlife (Downtown), the ethnic/artsy/cultural vibe (Midtown including Overton Square and Cooper-Young), or more the carpool and soccer ball scene (East burbs).
Downtown: One of the most renowned spots for American nightlife is Downtown Memphis with Beale Street being the undisputed nucleus therein. With the most dining choices, views of the river, The FedEx center for sports, concerts, and cultural must-haves of rodeo and monster truck jams, Downtown Memphis is the choice for those wishing for the fast paced River City lifestyle. The MATA (Memphis Area Transit Association) trolley runs downtown and can get you to and fro with, well, not so much timeliness but with quaintness. If you live and work downtown, you can consider ridding yourself of your automobile, but parking isn't a super hassle and traffic in the grid layout is considered marginally better than other major metropolitan areas. The highest Memphis rents are Downtown, specifically in the entertainment and business districts, and close to the river. In these sections, expect to pay approximately $900 for a low rise 1 BR nearby, or around $1,300 for the most luxurious 1 BR in the most sought after central high rises. Add around $450 per month for a 2 BR. If you want to be downtown, out of earshot of the blues, and pay a couple hundred dollars less each month, take a look at the upscale Harbor Town area, historic Victorian Village, or the even more affordable Medical District community (in between Downtown and Midtown - called C Crosstown).
Midtown: Home to several institutes of higher learning including Christian Brothers University, Memphis College of Art, Memphis Theological Seminary, Rhodes College, and Victory University as well as some cultural venues such as Overton Park, The Levitt Shell (outdoor concert venue and site of Elvis's first paid appearance in 1954), Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, Memphis Zoo, and The Old Forest Arboretum, Midtown Memphis has earned the tagline “Midtown IS Memphis.” Midtown is ethnic, diverse, and what its residents consider the real Memphis. Overton Square is the home of the unsuspectingly busy Memphis theatre scene. In Cooper-Young you will find the most eclectic mix of restaurants and entertainment venues including the Elvis Impersonator Shrine (note: Replica Elvis rhinestone jumpsuits - made to original specifications and by original manufacturer start at $3,000 - so plan accordingly). In these exciting Midtown neighborhoods, expect to pay about half of that of most upscale downtown apartments.
East of the City: Communities such as Bartlett, Collierville, and Germantown are considered close to the heart of Downtown Memphis ~ 20 miles on average. Malls, chain restaurants, ball fields, places of worship, and the occasional boutique, wine bar, and pet spa dot the landscape East of Memphis. Rents in these neighborhoods are comparable to Midtown and larger apartments are easier to find due to the larger number of families seeking their homes in these places.
Graceland: Elvis fan, huh? Nice try, Graceland isn't so much residential these days as it is highly touristed with budget lodgings and fast food outlets. On the upside, if you regularly desire a restaurant-made version of Elvis's favorite sandwich - Peanut Butter, Banana, and Bacon, Graceland living may just suit you.
Memphis is not a particularly large city, nor is it particularly difficult to navigate. Its lack of a subway or light rail system means you'll probably want to keep your car if you already have one - except if you live and work downtown as mentioned. Beale Street is smaller than you'd think but steeped in American musical roots and is lively all night, every night. Now go do the Elvis thing once at least, see the ducks at The Peabody Hotel once eat the BBQ, many, many times,... but those ducks are just so cute, okay, so once isn't enough, and, of course, without question, take the Mud Island Monorail and pretend you're Tom Cruise being chased in The Firm.
June 2020 Memphis Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Memphis Rent Report. Memphis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Memphis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Memphis rents held steady over the past month
Memphis rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Memphis stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $837 for a two-bedroom. Memphis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Memphis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Memphis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Tennessee as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Looking throughout the metro, Franklin is the most expensive of all Memphis metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest Tennessee metro cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Clarksville experiencing the fastest growth (+3.4%).
- Franklin, Johnson City, and Nashville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.1%, 2.9%, and 2.1%, respectively).
Memphis rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Memphis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Memphis is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.
- Memphis' median two-bedroom rent of $837 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Memphis.
- While Memphis' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Memphis than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Memphis.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Memphis’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Memphis renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List....
Here’s how Memphis ranks on:
Apartment List has released Memphis’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Memphis renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."
Key Findings in Memphis include the following:
- Memphis renters gave their city a C overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Memphis were affordability and weather, which received A and B grades, respectively.
- The areas of concern to Memphis renters are quality of local schools, public transit and safety and low crime rates, which all received F scores.
- Memphis did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Tennessee, including Nashville (A-) and Knoxville (B-).
- Memphis earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including Columbus (C+), Las Vegas (C) and Indianapolis (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Great food and a good cost of living." -Shontrae R.
- "I love the city as a whole, but worry about the crime." -Patricia S.
- "I love that the city offers different cultural festivals. This is a music city and it shows!" -Chastia J.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.