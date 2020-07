Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table e-payments package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar community garden courtyard dog grooming area dog park guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal

Discover a new era in Memphis! City living where you can work, live and play by stepping up to a new lifestyle at The Bristol on Union. Enjoy the ease of Midtown apartment living, just minutes from the heart of Downtown Memphis, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Southern College of Optometry, Methodist University Hospital and School of Nursing, Baptist College of Health Sciences and the historic Central Gardens.When searching for the perfect escape, you can dine at one of the acclaimed Midtown restaurants or take in a ballgame at Autozone Park. The Bristol on Union puts you in the center of it all!