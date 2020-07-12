/
central gardens
170 Apartments for rent in Central Gardens, Memphis, TN
The Citizen
1835 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,458
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1137 sqft
Centrally located at the corner of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard, The Citizen revitalizes a historical Midtown property to be a positive impact and serve the thriving community around it.
751 S. Willett
751 South Willett Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1682 sqft
4 Bedrooms
751 S. Willett Available 08/14/20 3 bedroom Home in Midtown - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home features CHA, monitored alarm system, fridge, stove, W/D connections, hardwood floors, and fenced in backyard. (RLNE5828501)
1363 Goodbar Ave
1363 Goodbar Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
Come See this Great home! - ***$250.00 off the first full month of rent***Wonderful opportunity to lease a home in mid-town. The home is rather large with over 2000 square feet. There are three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, and a large basement.
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1442 sqft
Minutes from I-240. Recently renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and lots of storage. Lots of amenities, including a community garden, guest suites, coffee bar and pool. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
227 N Willett #102
227 North Willett Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath in renovated TRIPLEX in Midtown EVERYTHING BRAND NEW. Pets are allowed with owner approval. Available immediately upon approved application. Please call 901-758-5678 to schedule an appointment TODAY.
1662 Madison
1662 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1662 Madison Available 08/14/20 Great Newly Built Home in Midtown!!!! - This NEWLY BUILT home is centrally located in Midtown and is close to Overton Square, Minglewood Hall, Cooper-Young, CBU and Rhodes College.
180 CLARK
180 Clark Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1017 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Home located near Midtown and Downtown. Home has hardwood floors throughout and spacious rooms. Near shops and restaurants. You will love it here. Schedule a viewing immediately. This one will not last!
1016 Seattle Street (Glenview)
1016 Seattle Street, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1623 sqft
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval. Apply for free here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a
224 Garland St #3 (Midtown)
224 Garland Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$495
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1116 Poplar Ave. #6
1116 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1350 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bd 1 bath with gated assigned parking convenient to downtown or midtown! Available immediately upon approved application. Pets are allowed.
2001 Central Ave
2001 Central Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1750 sqft
A MUST SEE!! 3BR/1ba, ENTIRE top floor flat, triplex, close to Cooper Young, approx 1750 sq ft.
1894 E Mclemore Ave
1894 East Mclemore Avenue, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$895
1459 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1894 E Mclemore Ave in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1898 E Mclemore Ave
1898 East Mclemore Avenue, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$895
1363 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1898 E Mclemore Ave in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
215 N BELLEVUE
215 North Bellevue Boulevard, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Unit just completely renovated! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, spacious balcony, eat in kitchen and office/flex room. Unit in at 2nd story and is accessed by rear stairs. $1000/month $1000 security deposit. Income must be 3x monthly rent.
21 Diana St Apt 8
21 Diana St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Newly Renovated Midtown Apartment! Lots of Upgrades. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Spacious. Walking Distance to Overton Square. Won't last long!
380 North Willett Street
380 North Willett Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
975 sqft
***$200 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT*** Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home available in Midtown! Located in the sought after Evergreen Historic District! You won't need a vehicle to get around!! Walking distance to Overton Park Ave and Poplar Ave.
78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101
78 North Rembert Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1200 sqft
78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 Available 08/01/20 NEW BUILDS!!! COMING SOON!! Lawn Maintenance and Smart Home Technology Included! Estimated to be move in ready by August 1st! Pets are welcome, fees apply.
21 Diana St Apt 2
21 Diana Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Newly renovated Midtown Apartment! Lots of Upgrades. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Spacious. Walking Distance to Overton Square. Won't last long!
1822 EVELYN
1822 Evelyn Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
This home is priced to rent and won't be around for long. Apply now, while the house is being renovated and updated. Always apply for your home with the help of one of our leasing specialists.
1820 MADISON
1820 Madison Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
#10 (3rd floor apartment) AVAILABLE 09/09 at The McAlpin in midtown. This beautifully renovated apartment home features new energy efficient windows, central heat/air, all kitchen appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the space.
1815 Netherwood Avenue
1815 Netherwood Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
738 sqft
Are you looking for a beautiful starter home? Check out this 3 bedroom property that we are currently preparing just for you! Call 901-602-5737 for Viewing!
796 S Cox St # 2
796 South Cox Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$600
Studio apartment for rent in Cooper Young, located at 796 S. Cox #2. Rent is $600/month with a $600 security deposit. Unit comes with washer, dryer, stove, and refrigerator.
1364 Gleason Ave.
1364 Gleason Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$475
504 sqft
Cute Duplex off 51 & S. Parkway - This is a one bedroom one bathroom duplex that has been freshly painted throughout. There are nice wood floors throughout the property as well with a great sized living room and nice sized bedroom.
227 N Willett ST #101
227 N Willett St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath in renovated TRIPLEX in Midtown EVERYTHING BRAND NEW. Pets are allowed with owner approval. Available immediately upon approved application. Please call 901-758-5678 to schedule an appointment TODAY.