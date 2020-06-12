Apartment List
/
TN
/
memphis
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM

90 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Memphis, TN

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Edge District
12 Units Available
Fielder Square
70 S 4th St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1132 sqft
Discover the good life at Fielder Square. This stunning community offers a variety of unique floor plans boasting full of beautifully designed architecture, curved walls, hardwood style flooring and modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Crosstown
18 Units Available
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1155 sqft
Housed in a historic building that has been re-imagined to fit within the Memphis neighborhood's vibrant reawakening, this mid-rise features tons of public areas and green spaces, retail tenants and top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mud Island
30 Units Available
Riverset Apartments
100 Riverset Ln, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1079 sqft
Luxury apartment homes next to Mississippi Greenbelt Park. On a peninsula between Mississippi and Wolf Rivers. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community has putting green and racquetball court. Bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
6 Units Available
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1257 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Hickory Hill
18 Units Available
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$810
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Edge District
73 Units Available
The Rise
420 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1127 sqft
Welcome home to The Rise, where ease of living meets crafted style. Brand New luxury apartments. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of downtown Memphis, connect at Memphis’ exclusive community catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Countrywood
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$907
1041 sqft
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
$
22 Units Available
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1092 sqft
Near I-240, I-40 and I-55 in the Ridgeway School District. Apartments include a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a pool, trash valet service, carports and alarms. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Hickory Hill
13 Units Available
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$972
1166 sqft
Located in Memphis, Tennessee you will find The Local, a lovely apartment home community nestled in a prime location. Several interstates and local highways surround the area, so commuting is simple and stress-free.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Springhill Community Civic Club
5 Units Available
Jamesbridge Apartments
3815 N Advantage Way Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$656
888 sqft
Jamesbridge is a unique community with 2 lakes stocked with fish. The community has 3 beautiful bridges to fish from. The community is located close to Interstate 240 for easy access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$978
1332 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Central Gardens
4 Units Available
The Citizen
1835 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1137 sqft
Centrally located at the corner of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard, The Citizen revitalizes a historical Midtown property to be a positive impact and serve the thriving community around it.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
Hickory Hill
192 Units Available
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
Hickory Hill
7 Units Available
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$655
1155 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Residence at Village Green in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
11 Units Available
The Stella
2165 E River Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$790
1044 sqft
The Stella is a beautiful apartment home community in Memphis, Tennessee. With our community's premier location in northeast Memphis, you will never be far from shopping, local eateries, and entertainment hotspots.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
South Main
21 Units Available
Chisca on Main
272 S Main St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1107 sqft
The Chisca was the hotel of choice for railroad travelers, mule dealers, and entertainers who prized its prime location.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
New Pathways
13 Units Available
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1227 sqft
Minutes from I-240. Recently renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and lots of storage. Lots of amenities, including a community garden, guest suites, coffee bar and pool. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Parkway Village
21 Units Available
Ten Mile Creek
2718 Claudette Rd, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$535
1005 sqft
At Ten Mile Creek there is a perfect home waiting for you. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hook ups, window coverings, intrusion alarms and upgraded countertops.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
Hickory Hill
12 Units Available
Hedgerow
4733 Heather Row, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$740
976 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hedgerow in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 25 at 03:20pm
$
University North
7 Units Available
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$789
378 sqft
The Stratum on Highland is the ultimate in University of Memphis apartments! At Stratum, you will have the comfort and lifestyle you deserve in a community that is built specifically with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
The Core
23 Units Available
Gayoso House
130 S Front St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
856 sqft
The Apartments at Peabody Place featuring Gayoso House is located in the heart of downtown's historic block in Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
Springhill Community Civic Club
26 Units Available
Ashton Hills
4183 Troost Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$600
784 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Hills in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
South Main
10 Units Available
266 Lofts
266 South Front Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1163 sqft
Enjoy dining, entertainment, exercise, work, and even education all only a walk or a trolley ride away from your apartment.

June 2020 Memphis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Memphis Rent Report. Memphis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Memphis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Memphis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Memphis Rent Report. Memphis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Memphis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Memphis rents held steady over the past month

Memphis rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Memphis stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $837 for a two-bedroom. Memphis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Memphis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Memphis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Tennessee as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Franklin is the most expensive of all Memphis metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest Tennessee metro cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Clarksville experiencing the fastest growth (+3.4%).
    • Franklin, Johnson City, and Nashville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.1%, 2.9%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Memphis rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Memphis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Memphis is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Memphis' median two-bedroom rent of $837 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Memphis.
    • While Memphis' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Memphis than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Memphis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMemphis 3 BedroomsMemphis Accessible ApartmentsMemphis Apartments under $500Memphis Apartments under $600Memphis Apartments under $700
    Memphis Apartments under $800Memphis Apartments with BalconyMemphis Apartments with GarageMemphis Apartments with GymMemphis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMemphis Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMemphis Apartments with ParkingMemphis Apartments with Pool
    Memphis Apartments with Washer-DryerMemphis Cheap PlacesMemphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Furnished ApartmentsMemphis Luxury PlacesMemphis Pet Friendly PlacesMemphis Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
    Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
    Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
    The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
    CountrywoodMud Island

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
    Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
    Southwest Tennessee Community College