alliance of cordova neighborhoods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
216 Apartments for rent in Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods, Memphis, TN
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,033
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1165 BUCKEYE
1165 Buckeye Road, Memphis, TN
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
MAIN HOME; 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Den & Kitchen. GUEST HOME; 1-2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath & Kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
529 Cairn Dr Ext
529 Cairn Drive Ext, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1744 sqft
We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook or other social media. Please do not send money via pay pal or provide your credit card or debit card information over the phone.
Results within 1 mile of Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
88 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1402 sqft
Spacious and chic apartments near Memphis, TN and Shelby Farms Park. You'll want to stick around for our upgrades - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and so much more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$846
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
53 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,022
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1028 Mossy Knoll
1028 Mossy Knoll Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1385 sqft
Single Family house for rent in Cordova, TN - This is a fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Cordova, TN. The living room of this home has a corner gas log fireplace with a TV nook above. Arched entryways lead into the tiled kitchen.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1490 Beaver Trail Drive
1490 Beaver Trail Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$999
980 sqft
Come see this Great home! - This quaint two bedroom and two bath home is located in a great Neighborhood in Cordova. Its kitchen comes complete with dishwasher, refrigerator, and Stove. The home itself has a fully fenced yard as well.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8216 Shallow Glen Trail
8216 Shallow Glen Trail, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$953
1531 sqft
There is no place like home - (RLNE5628958)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1622 Sorghum Mill Drive
1622 Sorghum Mill Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
2BR Cordova Townhouse - This 2BR, 1.5 bath townhouse, has a large fenced back yard and all appliances including WASHER/DRYER. Located just east of Germantown Pkwy and south of Old Dexter Road off of Beaver Trail.
Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
1592 Far Drive
1592 Far Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1451 sqft
Now leasing a 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cordova.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
1539 Far Drive
1539 Far Drive, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
2826 sqft
Available for Rental Only- $1710- Security Deposit & $1710- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing- This beautiful Cordova home features 4 bedrooms + BONUS ROOM, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
10014 Branley Oak Drive
10014 Branley Oak Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1290 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8456 Kimberly Rose Dr.
8456 Kimberly Rose Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1359 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath home with wonderful curb appeal near N. Germantown Parkway. - 3 bed, 2 bath home with wonderful curb appeal near N. Germantown Parkway.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10075 Mill Hill Ave
10075 Mill Hill Avenue, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1182 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10075 Mill Hill Ave in Shelby County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,208
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
8 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,196
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1606 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1604 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
11 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,088
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.