Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM

172 Luxury Apartments for rent in Memphis, TN

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
92 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1402 sqft
Spacious and chic apartments near Memphis, TN and Shelby Farms Park. You'll want to stick around for our upgrades - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
41 Units Available
University Area Neighborhood Association
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1138 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
39 Units Available
Countrywood
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
33 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Richwood
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$932
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,172
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
953 sqft
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Crosstown
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$999
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1155 sqft
Housed in a historic building that has been re-imagined to fit within the Memphis neighborhood's vibrant reawakening, this mid-rise features tons of public areas and green spaces, retail tenants and top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
River Oaks
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,305
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1604 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
35 Units Available
Rocky Point Road Corridor
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Mud Island
Riverset Apartments
100 Riverset Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$955
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1079 sqft
Luxury apartment homes next to Mississippi Greenbelt Park. On a peninsula between Mississippi and Wolf Rivers. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community has putting green and racquetball court. Bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
20 Units Available
South Main
Chisca on Main
272 S Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1107 sqft
The Chisca was the hotel of choice for railroad travelers, mule dealers, and entertainers who prized its prime location.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
44 Units Available
Cedar Lake
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,054
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,403
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Wolfchase
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
50 Units Available
Hunters Hollow North
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,032
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1606 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
17 Units Available
The Core
ReNew Riverview
99 N Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$813
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,134
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1293 sqft
Rising 25 stories high in the downtown Memphis sky, ReNew Riverview Apartments offers unparalleled views and a centralized location near the University of Memphis Law School and the Memphis Medical District.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
41 Units Available
South Main
266 Lofts
266 South Front Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1027 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1163 sqft
Enjoy dining, entertainment, exercise, work, and even education all only a walk or a trolley ride away from your apartment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$938
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,043
1536 sqft
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
The Core
Metro 67
67 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,093
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1329 sqft
Boasting either river or city views, the pet-friendly apartment community features bamboo flooring, a gym, subway tile backsplashes, and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown Memphis, with easy access to I-40.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Hunters Hollow South
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
$
18 Units Available
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$949
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1092 sqft
Near I-240, I-40 and I-55 in the Ridgeway School District. Apartments include a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a pool, trash valet service, carports and alarms. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
The Summit
4981 Hidden Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$963
1246 sqft
It is often said that life has its rewards. The Summit offers the lifestyle you deserve in the center of it all.
Rent Report
Memphis

July 2020 Memphis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Memphis Rent Report. Memphis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Memphis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Memphis rent trends were flat over the past month

Memphis rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Memphis stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $837 for a two-bedroom. Memphis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Memphis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Memphis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Tennessee as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Franklin is the most expensive of all Memphis metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Knoxville, where a two-bedroom goes for $971, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Memphis rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Memphis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Memphis is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Memphis' median two-bedroom rent of $837 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Memphis' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Memphis than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Memphis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

