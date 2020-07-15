28 Studio Apartments for rent in Memphis, TN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
41 Units Available
Cedar Lake
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,052
606 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
15 Units Available
The Core
ReNew Riverview
99 N Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$813
432 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Edge District
Fielder Square
70 S 4th St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$949
562 sqft
Discover the good life at Fielder Square. This stunning community offers a variety of unique floor plans boasting full of beautifully designed architecture, curved walls, hardwood style flooring and modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
55 Units Available
Edge District
The Rise
420 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,185
551 sqft
Welcome home to The Rise, where ease of living meets crafted style. Brand New luxury apartments. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of downtown Memphis, connect at Memphis’ exclusive community catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
18 Units Available
South Main
Chisca on Main
272 S Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
637 sqft
The Chisca was the hotel of choice for railroad travelers, mule dealers, and entertainers who prized its prime location.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
The Core
Metro 67
67 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,096
604 sqft
Boasting either river or city views, the pet-friendly apartment community features bamboo flooring, a gym, subway tile backsplashes, and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown Memphis, with easy access to I-40.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
19 Units Available
The Core
Gayoso House
130 S Front St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$975
620 sqft
The Apartments at Peabody Place featuring Gayoso House is located in the heart of downtown's historic block in Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
4 Units Available
South Main
Adler Apartments
267 S Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$925
577 sqft
Adler Apartments is located in the South Main Historic District in downtown Memphis, TN. Comprised of 22 units, our community offers a unique mix of efficiencies, one and two bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Crosstown
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$999
627 sqft
Housed in a historic building that has been re-imagined to fit within the Memphis neighborhood's vibrant reawakening, this mid-rise features tons of public areas and green spaces, retail tenants and top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 25 at 03:20 PM
7 Units Available
University North
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,049
364 sqft
The Stratum on Highland is the ultimate in University of Memphis apartments! At Stratum, you will have the comfort and lifestyle you deserve in a community that is built specifically with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
8 Units Available
Midtown-Central
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$949
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Melrose Midtown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
5 Units Available
The Core
Pembroke Square
125 South Main Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
785 sqft
Pembroke Square is a Belz Development Community located in the historic block of Peabody Place in downtown Memphis, TN. Constructed in 1902, this project is a combination of commercial space and multi-family living.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Fox Meadows
2809 Clarke Road
2809 Clarke Road, Memphis, TN
Studio
$895
820 sqft
*****Office Space For Lease***** $895 per month. ******* 2 months free with a 2 year lease******** Newly Renovated and Ready to Move In! Please call 901-602-3996. **** Office Space for Lease **** We have Office Space for Lease ***$895 per month.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Main
413 South Main Street #305
413 South Main Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,300
950 sqft
413 South Main Street #305 Available 08/07/20 413 South Main Street #305 - Beautiful 3rd floor large studio available at The William Farrington in the desirable S.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Crosstown
224 Garland St #3 (Midtown)
224 Garland Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$495
550 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
The Core
50 Gayoso Avenue #204
50 Gayoso Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,195
700 sqft
50 Gayoso Avenue #204 - Furnished studio available for move in 07/10 at the historic Barton Flats downtown! Located next door to Autozone headquarters, this condo features beautiful plank hardwood flooring, concrete counter tops, stainless steel

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Siegel Select - Memphis
5885 Shelby Oaks Drive, Memphis, TN
Studio
$819
240 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Units in Memphis, TN 5885 Shelby Oaks Dr, Memphis, TN 38134 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $189.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
The Core
66 MONROE
66 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,050
Fully furnished studio downtown with a river view at The Shrine Building. The living space of this adorable condo features floor to ceiling windows that offer a beautiful river view, queen sized murphy bed, love seat and plenty of storage space.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
The Core
217 Exchange Ave
217 Exchange Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$3,500
3200 sqft
Charming Law Office near the Courthouse. 8 Full Sized Offices, 2 Support Offices/Storage, 2 bathrooms, Break Room, Library, Conference Room, Reception, Copy Room. Private Parking Lot for up to 15 Cars.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Messick Buntyn
3026 Park Ave
3026 Park Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
3963 sqft
3026 Park Ave is a community: shopping center, mini-mall located in Memphis, TN 38114. Built in 1950, this property features 2 bathrooms, 15,159 sq ft lot, and 3,963 sq ft of living space.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Cooper Young
796 S Cox St # 2
796 South Cox Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$600
Studio apartment for rent in Cooper Young, located at 796 S. Cox #2. Rent is $600/month with a $600 security deposit. Unit comes with washer, dryer, stove, and refrigerator.
1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Bartlett Station
2860 Bartlett Rd Ste 12
2860 Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$500
1 sqft
Commercial / office rental great for companies, firms, agencies and businesses!!!

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Cara Oaks Gardens
6520 STAGE
6520 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$850
COMMERCIAL BUILDING! Suite #108 Downstairs: 1 suite w/700' for $850** Minimum Prefer 2-year lease (Gross) that includes all utilities & maintenance! (sq. ft. is approximate) Available June 2020!

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Cara Oaks Gardens
6500 STAGE
6500 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$3,500
Great COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE in Bartlett!! Dental/Medical office ready to lease, Great location in heart of Bartlett with high visibility, 5 separate patient bays built out with water, $3,500 per month, tenant pays MLGW & trash pickup.

Welcome to the July 2020 Memphis Rent Report. Memphis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Memphis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Memphis Rent Report. Memphis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Memphis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Memphis rent trends were flat over the past month

Memphis rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Memphis stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $837 for a two-bedroom. Memphis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Memphis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Memphis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Tennessee as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Franklin is the most expensive of all Memphis metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Knoxville, where a two-bedroom goes for $971, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Memphis rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Memphis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Memphis is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Memphis' median two-bedroom rent of $837 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Memphis' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Memphis than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Memphis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

