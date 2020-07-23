/
/
shelby county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM
464 Apartments for rent in Shelby County, TN📍
86 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,021
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1402 sqft
Spacious and chic apartments near Memphis, TN and Shelby Farms Park. You'll want to stick around for our upgrades - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and so much more.
7 Units Available
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$943
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1536 sqft
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles.
8 Units Available
Hunters Hollow South
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$963
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
52 Units Available
Hunters Hollow North
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
23 Units Available
Kirby Woods
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Germantown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
33 Units Available
University Area Neighborhood Association
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,285
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1138 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
51 Units Available
Edge District
The Rise
420 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1127 sqft
Welcome home to The Rise, where ease of living meets crafted style. Brand New luxury apartments. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of downtown Memphis, connect at Memphis’ exclusive community catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$445
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$495
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$650
1109 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
14 Units Available
Wolfchase
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,588
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
7 Units Available
Hickory Hill
Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$620
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The completely renovated Cedar Run Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for you to call home.
2 Units Available
Orange Mound
Barron Court
1175 Barron Ct, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$575
775 sqft
Conveniently located in Memphis, Tennessee, Barron Court Apartments are just minutes from Interstate 240 and Route 4 with immediate access to Barron Avenue.
8 Units Available
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
728 sqft
El Dorado invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. El Dorado provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Memphis, TN.
10 Units Available
Richwood
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$982
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
13 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$545
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
25 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,173
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
12 Units Available
The Summit
4981 Hidden Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$682
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$961
1246 sqft
It is often said that life has its rewards. The Summit offers the lifestyle you deserve in the center of it all.
4 Units Available
New Pathways
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1442 sqft
Minutes from I-240. Recently renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and lots of storage. Lots of amenities, including a community garden, guest suites, coffee bar and pool. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
15 Units Available
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
953 sqft
19 Units Available
Edge District
Fielder Square
70 S 4th St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,131
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1132 sqft
Discover the good life at Fielder Square. This stunning community offers a variety of unique floor plans boasting full of beautifully designed architecture, curved walls, hardwood style flooring and modern amenities.
5 Units Available
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1606 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
22 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
20 Units Available
River Oaks
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1604 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
2 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
33 Units Available
Countrywood
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Shelby County area include Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences, The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center, Christian Brothers University, Jackson State Community College, and Lane College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Memphis, Jackson, Germantown, Jonesboro, and Bartlett have apartments for rent.