/
/
/
countrywood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
152 Apartments for rent in Countrywood, Memphis, TN
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8586 Grandbury
8586 Grandbury Pl, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2624 sqft
One Of A Kind Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Countrywood - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2182 Berry Bush Ln
2182 Berry Bush Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1807 sqft
New paint, new granite countertops in kitchen and new carpet throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
8586 Grandbury Place
8586 Grandbury Place, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2624 sqft
Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2268 EASTON
2268 Easton Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Cute Home in Country wood. 3 bed room 2 bath home on almost a half acre lot. Living room, separate ding room and a large den. Nice breakfast room. Owners are including lawn service all for $1550 per month rent. Deposit $1550. $40 application fee.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1992 Kings Cross Ln
1992 Kings Cross Lane, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2603 sqft
4 bed, 2.5 bath in Cordova over 2600 sq feet - This 4 bed, 2.5 bath offers fresh paint, laminate flooring, updated fixtures, living room, dining room, breakfast room, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, patio (RLNE1915246)
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2275 Lake Springs Ln
2275 Lake Springs Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedroom with bonus, 2.5 Bathrooms in Cordova near Chimney - Newly renovated home in wonderful Cordova neighborhood!! 3 Bedrooms with bonus room, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
8930 Lake Springs Cove
8930 Lake Springs Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1398 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2730 Fletcher Crest Cv
2730 Fletcher Crest Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1755 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2730 Fletcher Crest Cv in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Countrywood
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
53 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,022
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8380 Creek Front Dr.
8380 Creek Front Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1421 sqft
Available Now! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Cordova Pointe subdivision off of Dexter and Germantown Parkway. Featuring a 2 car garage, private fenced-in backyard, carpet floors, and a fireplace.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1490 Beaver Trail Drive
1490 Beaver Trail Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$999
980 sqft
Come see this Great home! - This quaint two bedroom and two bath home is located in a great Neighborhood in Cordova. Its kitchen comes complete with dishwasher, refrigerator, and Stove. The home itself has a fully fenced yard as well.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8216 Shallow Glen Trail
8216 Shallow Glen Trail, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$953
1531 sqft
There is no place like home - (RLNE5628958)
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1622 Sorghum Mill Drive
1622 Sorghum Mill Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
2BR Cordova Townhouse - This 2BR, 1.5 bath townhouse, has a large fenced back yard and all appliances including WASHER/DRYER. Located just east of Germantown Pkwy and south of Old Dexter Road off of Beaver Trail.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8456 Kimberly Rose Dr.
8456 Kimberly Rose Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1359 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath home with wonderful curb appeal near N. Germantown Parkway. - 3 bed, 2 bath home with wonderful curb appeal near N. Germantown Parkway.
Results within 5 miles of Countrywood
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,208
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
88 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1402 sqft
Spacious and chic apartments near Memphis, TN and Shelby Farms Park. You'll want to stick around for our upgrades - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and so much more.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
8 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,196
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$846
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.