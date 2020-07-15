53 Apartments For Rent Near University of Memphis

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
39 Units Available
University Area Neighborhood Association
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1138 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 25 at 03:20 PM
7 Units Available
University North
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,049
364 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
378 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
289 sqft
The Stratum on Highland is the ultimate in University of Memphis apartments! At Stratum, you will have the comfort and lifestyle you deserve in a community that is built specifically with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Orange Mound
Barron Court
1175 Barron Ct, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$525
775 sqft
Conveniently located in Memphis, Tennessee, Barron Court Apartments are just minutes from Interstate 240 and Route 4 with immediate access to Barron Avenue.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
High Point Terrace
3550 Shirlwood Ave.
3550 Shirlwood Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1398 sqft
3550 Shirlwood Ave. Reduced Price + $0 Application Fee + Move-in Ready. - Lovely 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. The entry leads you into the beautiful living room area. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
High Point Terrace
3754 Rosedale Drive
3754 Rosedale Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1470 sqft
3754 Rosedale Dr- Lease Only + Move-in Ready + Lawn Service Included+ $0 app fee - Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Twin Willows subdivision of Memphis is now available.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2916 Felix Ave
2916 Felix Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1484 sqft
GREAT LOCATION 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home. Near Pink Palace, U of M, Children's Museum, and more. - GREAT LOCATION 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home. Near Pink Palace, U of M, Children's Museum, and more.

1 of 21

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
585 S. Greer Street # 503
585 South Greer Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1350 sqft
East Memphis Condo in Country Club Tower. 1BD/1.5BA. Stylish Features. Many upgrades! Small Pets are Welcome!! Move in ready!! - Beautiful East Memphis condo in Country Club Tower is available now! Porcelain tile floors and hardwood. 1,350 sq ft.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Normal Station
3516 Carnes (downstairs)
3516 Carnes Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Near UOM - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Very close to University of Memphis!! Hardwood flooring, Fresh paint, new tile in kitchen, laundry room, living room, Large fenced in back yard with porch & garage, fridge, new stove, washer &

1 of 23

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Village
496 S. Goodlett St
496 S Goodlett St, Memphis, TN
5 Bedrooms
$6,995
5000 sqft
Gorgeous custom built 5000 s.f. 5 bed, 4.5 bath home in Belle Meade and close to Memphis Botanic Garden. - Gorgeous custom built 5000 s.f. 5 bed, 4.5 bath home in Belle Meade and close to Memphis Botanic Garden.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Forest
1164 GOODMAN
1164 Goodman Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$805
910 sqft
Available Now! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rental is located in Sherwood Forest subdivision in Memphis TN. Featuring hardwood floors, off-street parking, a fenced-in backyard, kitchen island, a covered front porch, and central heat & air.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
3047 CENTRAL
3047 Central Avenue, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Stunning 6200+ SF home overlooking the 7th hole, completely gated 1/2 acre lot w/private entrance & 3 car garage. New marble floors, 2story entry, New hardwood floors, Master BR down w/completely renovated his/her bath, upstairs has 3 bedrooms incl.

1 of 22

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Normal Station
3565 Kearney Ave
3565 Kearney Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1179 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home near U of M - Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors, fresh paint, laundry room with dryer, stainless steel fridge, stainless steel microwave, stove, and dishwasher. Close to U of M, Poplar Ave, and Highland Ave.

1 of 24

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Normal Station
760 Goodman Street
760 Goodman Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1496 sqft
Large Master Suite Upstairs: Spacious and naturally well-lit floor plan with large backyard. 3 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom House. Short walk to the University of Memphis. $1300.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
435 N Highland #1
435 N Highland St, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1579 sqft
3BR/2.5ba off Highland, Jamestown Condos! Use of community pool! Available Immediately!! Pets ok, 35lbs and under full grown, fees apply. - Located in Jamestown Condos, this 3br/2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Waynoka
65 N HIGHLAND
65 North Highland Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1125 sqft
Available Now! - This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Plaza Gardens Subdivision. Featuring hardwood floors, central heat & air, a fenced-in backyard, gated parking, tile in the kitchen, and recently upgraded appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pidgeon Estates
4272 Walnut Grove Rd.
4272 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
4480 sqft
Very Beautiful Home off Walnut Grove - Elegant stately southern home located in the heart of East Memphis in the highly sought after Pidgeon Estates subdivision.

1 of 22

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Normal Station
716 Loeb
716 Loeb Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1517 sqft
Very charming 4 bed 2 bath home near University of Memphis. - Very charming 4 bed 2 bath home near University of Memphis.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Normal Station
3624 Marion Ave.
3624 Marion Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
3 bed, 2 bath near the U of M (Hardwood floors and fresh paint) - This 3 bed, 2 bath house is situated on a corner near the U of M.

1 of 17

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Messick Buntyn
3439 Pruett Court
3439 Pruett Court, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
WALK TO U of M - 2 BR 1.5 BA CONDO! - Totally Redecorated 2 BR 1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Poplar Holmes
8 N Holmes St
8 North Holmes Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1968 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is full of charm and it could be yours! Come take a look at the features both inside and out including a brick exterior with plenty of off-street parking located in a great neighborhood near East High, a nice kitchen,

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3758 Elliston Rd
3758 Elliston Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1616 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with central heat and air. This home is also filled with plenty of character! Don't miss out and give us a call today to schedule your showing! Pets welcome with a pet deposit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
3875 Fizer Avenue
3875 Fizer Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1085 sqft
Available for Rental Only- $750- Security Deposit & $750- 1st Month's Required @ Lease Signing- This charming cottage style home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room & kitchen combo, & driveway pad for parking.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Binghampton-Lester
3090 NATHAN
3090 Nathan Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$650
Cozy 3BR/1Ba. Hardwood floors. Detached garage with fenced yard. Eat in kitchen. Washer/dryer hookups. Move in August 1

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 11:53 AM
1 Unit Available
East Buntyn
488 Ellsworth St
488 Ellsworth Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
911 sqft
Cozy 1/1 Duplex! Total area is 911 Sq Ft and was built in 1935. It comes with a fridge, dishwasher, hardwood floors, tiles, ceiling fans in all rooms and a clean bathroom. This is located near University of Memphis, Restaurants and Churches.

