University of Memphis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:15 AM
53 Apartments For Rent Near University of Memphis
$
University Area Neighborhood Association
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1138 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
University North
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,049
364 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
378 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
289 sqft
The Stratum on Highland is the ultimate in University of Memphis apartments! At Stratum, you will have the comfort and lifestyle you deserve in a community that is built specifically with you in mind.
Orange Mound
Barron Court
1175 Barron Ct, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$525
775 sqft
Conveniently located in Memphis, Tennessee, Barron Court Apartments are just minutes from Interstate 240 and Route 4 with immediate access to Barron Avenue.
High Point Terrace
3550 Shirlwood Ave.
3550 Shirlwood Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1398 sqft
3550 Shirlwood Ave. Reduced Price + $0 Application Fee + Move-in Ready. - Lovely 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. The entry leads you into the beautiful living room area. Hardwood floors throughout.
High Point Terrace
3754 Rosedale Drive
3754 Rosedale Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1470 sqft
3754 Rosedale Dr- Lease Only + Move-in Ready + Lawn Service Included+ $0 app fee - Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Twin Willows subdivision of Memphis is now available.
2916 Felix Ave
2916 Felix Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1484 sqft
GREAT LOCATION 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home. Near Pink Palace, U of M, Children's Museum, and more. - GREAT LOCATION 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home. Near Pink Palace, U of M, Children's Museum, and more.
585 S. Greer Street # 503
585 South Greer Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1350 sqft
East Memphis Condo in Country Club Tower. 1BD/1.5BA. Stylish Features. Many upgrades! Small Pets are Welcome!! Move in ready!! - Beautiful East Memphis condo in Country Club Tower is available now! Porcelain tile floors and hardwood. 1,350 sq ft.
Normal Station
3516 Carnes (downstairs)
3516 Carnes Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Near UOM - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Very close to University of Memphis!! Hardwood flooring, Fresh paint, new tile in kitchen, laundry room, living room, Large fenced in back yard with porch & garage, fridge, new stove, washer &
Village
496 S. Goodlett St
496 S Goodlett St, Memphis, TN
5 Bedrooms
$6,995
5000 sqft
Gorgeous custom built 5000 s.f. 5 bed, 4.5 bath home in Belle Meade and close to Memphis Botanic Garden. - Gorgeous custom built 5000 s.f. 5 bed, 4.5 bath home in Belle Meade and close to Memphis Botanic Garden.
Sherwood Forest
1164 GOODMAN
1164 Goodman Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$805
910 sqft
Available Now! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rental is located in Sherwood Forest subdivision in Memphis TN. Featuring hardwood floors, off-street parking, a fenced-in backyard, kitchen island, a covered front porch, and central heat & air.
3047 CENTRAL
3047 Central Avenue, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Stunning 6200+ SF home overlooking the 7th hole, completely gated 1/2 acre lot w/private entrance & 3 car garage. New marble floors, 2story entry, New hardwood floors, Master BR down w/completely renovated his/her bath, upstairs has 3 bedrooms incl.
Normal Station
3565 Kearney Ave
3565 Kearney Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1179 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home near U of M - Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors, fresh paint, laundry room with dryer, stainless steel fridge, stainless steel microwave, stove, and dishwasher. Close to U of M, Poplar Ave, and Highland Ave.
Normal Station
760 Goodman Street
760 Goodman Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1496 sqft
Large Master Suite Upstairs: Spacious and naturally well-lit floor plan with large backyard. 3 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom House. Short walk to the University of Memphis. $1300.
435 N Highland #1
435 N Highland St, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1579 sqft
3BR/2.5ba off Highland, Jamestown Condos! Use of community pool! Available Immediately!! Pets ok, 35lbs and under full grown, fees apply. - Located in Jamestown Condos, this 3br/2.
Waynoka
65 N HIGHLAND
65 North Highland Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1125 sqft
Available Now! - This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Plaza Gardens Subdivision. Featuring hardwood floors, central heat & air, a fenced-in backyard, gated parking, tile in the kitchen, and recently upgraded appliances.
Pidgeon Estates
4272 Walnut Grove Rd.
4272 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
4480 sqft
Very Beautiful Home off Walnut Grove - Elegant stately southern home located in the heart of East Memphis in the highly sought after Pidgeon Estates subdivision.
Normal Station
716 Loeb
716 Loeb Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1517 sqft
Very charming 4 bed 2 bath home near University of Memphis. - Very charming 4 bed 2 bath home near University of Memphis.
Normal Station
3624 Marion Ave.
3624 Marion Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
3 bed, 2 bath near the U of M (Hardwood floors and fresh paint) - This 3 bed, 2 bath house is situated on a corner near the U of M.
Messick Buntyn
3439 Pruett Court
3439 Pruett Court, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
WALK TO U of M - 2 BR 1.5 BA CONDO! - Totally Redecorated 2 BR 1.
Poplar Holmes
8 N Holmes St
8 North Holmes Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1968 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is full of charm and it could be yours! Come take a look at the features both inside and out including a brick exterior with plenty of off-street parking located in a great neighborhood near East High, a nice kitchen,
3758 Elliston Rd
3758 Elliston Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1616 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with central heat and air. This home is also filled with plenty of character! Don't miss out and give us a call today to schedule your showing! Pets welcome with a pet deposit.
3875 Fizer Avenue
3875 Fizer Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1085 sqft
Available for Rental Only- $750- Security Deposit & $750- 1st Month's Required @ Lease Signing- This charming cottage style home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room & kitchen combo, & driveway pad for parking.
Binghampton-Lester
3090 NATHAN
3090 Nathan Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$650
Cozy 3BR/1Ba. Hardwood floors. Detached garage with fenced yard. Eat in kitchen. Washer/dryer hookups. Move in August 1
East Buntyn
488 Ellsworth St
488 Ellsworth Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
911 sqft
Cozy 1/1 Duplex! Total area is 911 Sq Ft and was built in 1935. It comes with a fridge, dishwasher, hardwood floors, tiles, ceiling fans in all rooms and a clean bathroom. This is located near University of Memphis, Restaurants and Churches.