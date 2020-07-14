All apartments in Memphis
The Edge of Germantown Apartments

1730 Hunters Trace Dr · (833) 956-8911
Location

1730 Hunters Trace Dr, Memphis, TN 38120

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1621204 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,173

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

Unit 1646304 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,173

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

Unit 1646104 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,183

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0103HT · Avail. Aug 21

$1,392

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 0202HT · Avail. now

$1,412

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 1616101 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,412

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edge of Germantown Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
parking
courtyard
Located in Memphis, and just minutes from Shelby Farms Greenline and Botanical Gardens, The Edge of Germantown offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern appliance packages, washer and dryer connections, large private patios with extra storage, and more. Our pet friendly community is a short drive from all your major employers including FedEx, TruGreen, International Paper, and Duncan Williams. Just moments from your apartment you will enjoy dining and shopping at the shops of Saddle Creek, and convenient access to I-240. When it is time to stay in, you won’t be disappointed. The Edge of Germantown offers a fitness studio, picnic area, and inviting swimming pool with a fountain and a sundeck. Your apartment will include brushed nickel fixtures, cable or satellite access, lighted ceiling fans, and some homes include a vaulted ceiling. We have thought of it all so you don’t have to! Your new hom

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Alarm fee: $18/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: 1 pet: $500, 2 pets: $600
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 90 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Edge of Germantown Apartments have any available units?
The Edge of Germantown Apartments has 15 units available starting at $1,173 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does The Edge of Germantown Apartments have?
Some of The Edge of Germantown Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Edge of Germantown Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Edge of Germantown Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Edge of Germantown Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Edge of Germantown Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Edge of Germantown Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Edge of Germantown Apartments offers parking.
Does The Edge of Germantown Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Edge of Germantown Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Edge of Germantown Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Edge of Germantown Apartments has a pool.
Does The Edge of Germantown Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Edge of Germantown Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Edge of Germantown Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Edge of Germantown Apartments has units with dishwashers.
