Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM

82 Apartments for rent in Memphis, TN with pool

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
14 Units Available
Hickory Hill
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1166 sqft
Located in Memphis, Tennessee you will find The Local, a lovely apartment home community nestled in a prime location. Several interstates and local highways surround the area, so commuting is simple and stress-free.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Hickory Hill
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$640
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$805
1370 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Residence at Village Green in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
41 Units Available
University Area Neighborhood Association
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1138 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 08:50pm
7 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Edge District
Fielder Square
70 S 4th St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,131
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$974
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1132 sqft
Discover the good life at Fielder Square. This stunning community offers a variety of unique floor plans boasting full of beautifully designed architecture, curved walls, hardwood style flooring and modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
8 Units Available
Midtown-Central
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$949
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Melrose Midtown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
55 Units Available
Edge District
The Rise
420 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,185
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1127 sqft
Welcome home to The Rise, where ease of living meets crafted style. Brand New luxury apartments. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of downtown Memphis, connect at Memphis’ exclusive community catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
38 Units Available
Kirby Woods
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Germantown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
174 Units Available
Hickory Hill
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1302 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
7 Units Available
The Stella
2165 E River Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1284 sqft
The Stella is a beautiful apartment home community in Memphis, Tennessee. With our community's premier location in northeast Memphis, you will never be far from shopping, local eateries, and entertainment hotspots.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Central Gardens
The Citizen
1835 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,458
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1137 sqft
Centrally located at the corner of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard, The Citizen revitalizes a historical Midtown property to be a positive impact and serve the thriving community around it.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Fox Meadows
Crossings at Fox Meadows
2894 Putting Green Cv, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Stop by Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting one, two, or three bedroom apartment or townhome, Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments has what you're looking for! Every
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
5 Units Available
New Pathways
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1442 sqft
Minutes from I-240. Recently renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and lots of storage. Lots of amenities, including a community garden, guest suites, coffee bar and pool. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Parkway Village
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
980 sqft
Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Mud Island
Harbor Island Apartments and Townhomes
444 Island Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,335
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lifestyle Youve Been Looking For
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
7 Units Available
Highland Chateau
5246 Raleigh LaGrange Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Chateau in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
37 Units Available
South Main
266 Lofts
266 South Front Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1027 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1163 sqft
Enjoy dining, entertainment, exercise, work, and even education all only a walk or a trolley ride away from your apartment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
24 Units Available
Mud Island
Grand Island Apartment Homes
300 Island Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,285
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1385 sqft
The Lifestyle Youve Been Looking For. DOWNTOWN LIVING AT ITS FINEST. The newest luxury apartments located on beautiful Mud Island in downtown Memphi
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
5 Units Available
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,033
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
6 Units Available
Hickory Hill
Hedgerow
4733 Heather Row, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$740
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hedgerow in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Capleville
5864 Ridgehill Drive
5864 Ridgehill Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1384 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
585 S. Greer Street # 503
585 South Greer Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1350 sqft
East Memphis Condo in Country Club Tower. 1BD/1.5BA. Stylish Features. Many upgrades! Small Pets are Welcome!! Move in ready!! - Beautiful East Memphis condo in Country Club Tower is available now! Porcelain tile floors and hardwood. 1,350 sq ft.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Pidgeon Estates
4272 Walnut Grove Rd.
4272 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
4480 sqft
Very Beautiful Home off Walnut Grove - Elegant stately southern home located in the heart of East Memphis in the highly sought after Pidgeon Estates subdivision.

July 2020 Memphis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Memphis Rent Report. Memphis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Memphis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Memphis rent trends were flat over the past month

Memphis rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Memphis stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $837 for a two-bedroom. Memphis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Memphis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Memphis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Tennessee as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Franklin is the most expensive of all Memphis metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Knoxville, where a two-bedroom goes for $971, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Memphis rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Memphis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Memphis is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Memphis' median two-bedroom rent of $837 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Memphis' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Memphis than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Memphis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

