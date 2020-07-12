/
parkway village
158 Apartments for rent in Parkway Village, Memphis, TN
Ten Mile Creek
2718 Claudette Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$480
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$645
1434 sqft
At Ten Mile Creek there is a perfect home waiting for you. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hook ups, window coverings, intrusion alarms and upgraded countertops.
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
980 sqft
Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment.
3094 Dewitt Cove
3094 Dewitt Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$945
1576 sqft
3094 Dewitt Cove Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon!!! - Interior *3 bedrooms/1.5 baths *Eat Kitchen *Living room *Den area *Central Heating/ Air Exterior * Carport * Gated backyard Please visit our website at www. Pragerpm.
5001 Harrington Ave
5001 Harrington Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1539 sqft
This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with central heat and air. This home is also filled with plenty of character! Don't miss out and give us a call today to schedule your showing! Pets welcome with a pet deposit.
4510 Chuck Avenue
4510 Chuck Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1039 sqft
This property is undergoing a major renovation from its amazing exterior, modern interior down its little details will surely be a big hit. Don't miss this out! Call now for showings! 901-602-5737
3191 GINA
3191 Gina Drive, Memphis, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
Home with Guest House, includes; 5 Bedrooms, (3 Bedrooms are Master Bedroom Suites!!!), 4 Bathrooms, 3 Dens, 2 Kitchens, 2 Parking Courts!!! Perfect for Large Families, or Roommates. Move-in Ready.
4050 Kenosha Rd
4050 Kenosha Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1110 sqft
This amazing home will go quick! Features hardwood floors, kitchen with tile floors, living room and den area, spacious bedrooms, front porch, storage, carport and a fenced in backyard! Call Reedy and Company today to speak with a leasing agent
4065 Kenosha Road
4065 Kenosha Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1051 sqft
Looking for a perfect home? Check out this modern 3 bedroom property suited for you and your family. Call us for showings 901-602-5737!
4788 Cloister Cove
4788 Cloister Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1411 sqft
If you are looking for a 3 bedroom property with 2 baths then this property is absolutely perfect for you and your family. We are currently doing a major renovation on this property, updates include New HVAC , New paint, New roof and many more.
2949 Clearbrook Street
2949 Clearbrook Street, Memphis, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,190
2297 sqft
Coming Soon!!! - This home features 2,297 sq ft of living space! 5 bedrooms/2.5 baths, spacious living room, den area, with eat-in kitchen. The exterior includes a fenced backyard. Appliances included.
4041 Cottonwood Rd
4041 Cottonwood Road, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$940
1411 sqft
Huge and Beautiful Home! This is a single-family home that has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a total area of 1,411 Sq Ft and was built in 1964.
3415 Jenkins St
3415 Jenkins Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1575 sqft
Brand New Rehabbed Home; 3 Bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms w/ Central Heat & Air. New Paint, New Flooring, etc.
4000 Ashview Cv
4000 Ashview Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$625
1148 sqft
Come take a look at this one-story duplex that offers 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms with space for everyone in the family, both inside and out! Enjoy the comforts inside with a great layout and storage, a nice kitchen, a nice yard, off-street parking,
3382 Castleman St.
3382 Castleman Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1391 sqft
Very Nice Newly Rehabbed Home in Parkway Village - This is a very spacious three bedroom two full bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a nice open living room which does have a fireplace and separate dining room.
3255 Forest Glen
3255 Forest Glen Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$625
1100 sqft
This lovely house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Built in 1970 and has a total area of 1100 sqft. This comes with Storm Doors, Carpet, Living Room & Dining Area, Spacious Bedrooms.
4224 Arrowhead Rd
4224 Arrowhead Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$750
979 sqft
3/1 Home With 1 car Carport, Living Room, Dining Room, Den & Spacious Bedrooms
3187 Forest Glen St
3187 Forest Glen Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1207 sqft
This is a fabulous 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom duplex --- recent renovations will make coming home the best part of your day! Contact Reedy and Company for more information about this great property at (901) 842-0805!! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A
3358 Boxdale St
3358 Boxdale Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
This home features a spacious kitchen, great living areas, and a large yard. Call today to schedule a showing!
2809 Clarke Road
2809 Clarke Road, Memphis, TN
Studio
$895
820 sqft
*****Office Space For Lease***** $895 per month. ******* 2 months free with a 2 year lease******** Newly Renovated and Ready to Move In! Please call 901-602-3996. **** Office Space for Lease **** We have Office Space for Lease ***$895 per month.
2797 Sonora
2797 Sonora Drive, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
960 sqft
This property will be available for viewings soon. To Schedule a viewing call 901-472-3283
1571 Mink Street
1571 Mink Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1204 sqft
Adorable home on quiet street, conveniently located to shopping, places of worship, and schools! Deposit is $850, pet fee $300, and application fee $35. https://rmrmemphis.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
3549 Sharpe (U of M)
3549 Sharpe Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
875 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
5545 Apple Blossom Dr
5545 Apple Blossom Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
622 sqft
A lovely 2 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms. This was built in 1972 with a total area of 622 Sq Ft. The property comes with a fenced backyard, new interior wall paint, carpet flooring, central air, clean kitchen and bathroom.
4231 Fredericks Avenue
4231 Fredericks Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
928 sqft
Cute three bedroom home with one bath located in East Memphis Neighborhood. Large fenced in back yard. Call today to see this home before it is gone! Pet Fee of $300 Deposit is $850 Application Fee is $35 per a person Apply: https://rmrmemphis.