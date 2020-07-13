All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:45 PM

Riverset Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
100 Riverset Ln · (901) 267-0885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Riverset Ln, Memphis, TN 38103
Mud Island

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0092V211 · Avail. Jul 20

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 0088V204 · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 1038N268 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0050H319 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Unit 0090S435 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 01187N50 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverset Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
putting green
racquetball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to Riverset Luxury Apartments, the premier location within the exclusive Mud Island community of Memphis, TN. Situated on a peninsula between the Mississippi and Wolf Rivers, Riverset Apartments boasts beautiful waterfront views while still only minutes from the vibrant pulse of downtown Memphis.Riverset Apartments feature the finest amenities on the island with five resort-style swimming pools, an expansive fitness studio, three tennis courts, putting green, and a newly-built, state-of-the-art clubhouse. Our newly renovated apartments offer generous floor plans with designer finishes and include an in-suite washer/dryer.Call today to schedule your personal tour of our exclusive Mud Island Apartments and experience the extraordinary life at Riverset!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverset Apartments have any available units?
Riverset Apartments has 28 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverset Apartments have?
Some of Riverset Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverset Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Riverset Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverset Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverset Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Riverset Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Riverset Apartments offers parking.
Does Riverset Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverset Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverset Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Riverset Apartments has a pool.
Does Riverset Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Riverset Apartments has accessible units.
Does Riverset Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverset Apartments has units with dishwashers.
