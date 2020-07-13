Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities accessible business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool putting green racquetball court bbq/grill bike storage media room package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub internet access

Welcome to Riverset Luxury Apartments, the premier location within the exclusive Mud Island community of Memphis, TN. Situated on a peninsula between the Mississippi and Wolf Rivers, Riverset Apartments boasts beautiful waterfront views while still only minutes from the vibrant pulse of downtown Memphis.Riverset Apartments feature the finest amenities on the island with five resort-style swimming pools, an expansive fitness studio, three tennis courts, putting green, and a newly-built, state-of-the-art clubhouse. Our newly renovated apartments offer generous floor plans with designer finishes and include an in-suite washer/dryer.Call today to schedule your personal tour of our exclusive Mud Island Apartments and experience the extraordinary life at Riverset!