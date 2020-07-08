Longview Heights Apartments

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**SPRING SPECIAL**

Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends March 31, 2020

Longview Heights in Memphis, TN is a remarkable community to live. We're conveniently located on Philsar St. in the 38106 area of Memphis. Here at our community, our leasing staff will be happy to assist you in finding the perfect new place. Be sure to see our available floorplan options. Call us for our current rates. Choose to live life exceptionally at Longview Heights!