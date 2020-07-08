All apartments in Memphis
Longview Heights Apartments
Longview Heights Apartments

1953 Philsar St · (901) 450-5231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1953 Philsar St, Memphis, TN 38106
Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5424 · Avail. Jul 30

$495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 5282 · Avail. Jul 17

$495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 20202 · Avail. Jul 16

$495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Longview Heights Apartments.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**SPRING SPECIAL**
Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends March 31, 2020
Longview Heights in Memphis, TN is a remarkable community to live. We're conveniently located on Philsar St. in the 38106 area of Memphis. Here at our community, our leasing staff will be happy to assist you in finding the perfect new place. Be sure to see our available floorplan options. Call us for our current rates. Choose to live life exceptionally at Longview Heights!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Longview Heights Apartments have any available units?
Longview Heights Apartments has 4 units available starting at $495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is Longview Heights Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Longview Heights Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Longview Heights Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Longview Heights Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Longview Heights Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Longview Heights Apartments offers parking.
Does Longview Heights Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Longview Heights Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Longview Heights Apartments have a pool?
No, Longview Heights Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Longview Heights Apartments have accessible units?
No, Longview Heights Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Longview Heights Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Longview Heights Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Longview Heights Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Longview Heights Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
