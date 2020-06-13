/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:13 PM
84 Apartments for rent in Oxford, MS📍
Last updated June 12 at 10:59am
9 Units Available
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$973
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1432 sqft
Easy access to the University of Mississippi, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Lamar Park make this community appealing. At home, residents enjoy a pool along with outdoor fireplaces and cabanas. Units feature private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 10:56am
7 Units Available
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,129
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1334 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1050 sqft
Luxury apartments complete with granite countertops, washers and dryers and faux-wood plank flooring. Community has a pool table, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 CR 1028
16 County Road 1028, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$800
16 CR 1028 Available 08/04/20 16 County Road 1028 - Cabin 16 CR 1028 is a cozy 2 bedroom/2 bath home located off of Anchorage Rd right across from the Hub. Ground maintenance, water, sewer, and trash are all included.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Falls Grove Drive
107 Falls Grove Dr, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
107 Falls Grove Drive Available 08/02/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Available Early August! 3BR/3BA Fallsgrove Unit! Located off of McLarty Road near University Avenue and just over a mile from the Square and the University.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 private road 3089 - 110 Carrollton
110 Private Road 3089, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
110 private road 3089 - 110 Carrollton Available 08/04/20 110 Carrollton - 110 Carrollton is a 2 bedroom/2 bath condo located just off of Old Taylor road past Shiloh Place.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Eagle Point Loop
122 Eagle Pointe Loop, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
122 Eagle Point Loop Available 08/10/20 Eagle Point - This house is located in a great subdivision off of Hwy 6 on the west side of Oxford. It is just a quick ten minute drive to campus! (RLNE4683025)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
169 CR 162
169 County Road 162, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
169 Ashley Way - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Sage Meadows in West Oxford. All new appliances included: stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Water and lawn maintenance included in monthly rent.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
405 Park Lane
405 Park Ln, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
405 Park Lane Available 07/27/20 Great Location!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Located 1 Mile From Campus!!! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is located in the heart of Oxford and just within 1 mile from campus and the Square.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
328 Paul T Circle
328 Paul T Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
204 S. 18th Street
204 S 18th St, Oxford, MS
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
204 S. 18th Street Available 08/04/20 204 S. 18th Street - Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath home located off of University Ave, within walking distance to the Square.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3340 Whippoorwill Lane
3340 Whippoorwill Lane, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3340 Whippoorwill Lane Available 08/10/20 Whippoorwill - This house is located off of Whippoorwill Drive just off of South Lamar. Lawn care is included and pets are allowed. (RLNE4481864)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1012 Inverness Lane
1012 Inverness Ln, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 Inverness Lane Available 08/10/20 Edinburgh - These duplexes are located just off of Anderson Road and less than a mile to campus. Gated community with pool. Cable and internet is included. (RLNE4466475)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
302 Shumard Cove
302 Shumard Cove, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1770 sqft
302 Shumard Cove Available 08/01/20 3BR/2.5BA Home For Rent - FOR RENT! Available early August 2020! 3BR/2.5BA home with an open floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
495 Alexa Drive
495 Alexa Drive, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
495 Alexa Drive Available 08/04/20 495 Alexa Drive - 495 Alexa. 3 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room upstairs. Patio and grill in backyard. Hardwood floors. Gas fireplace. Washer/dryer, dishwasher included. Home is getting brand new paint and carpet.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Ashley Way
107 Ashley Way, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
985 sqft
107 Ashley Way Available 08/04/20 107 Ashley Lane - 107 Ashley Way is a spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo close to all the retail and restaurants on Jackson Avenue is in a quiet setting.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Private Road 3089
102 Private Road 3089, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1102 sqft
102 Private Road 3089 Available 08/01/20 Carrolton Condos - 102 Carrollton is a 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the Carrollton neighborhood. These condominiums are just off of Old Taylor road past Shiloh Place.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 Walker Circle
404 Walker Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
404 Walker Circle - 404 West End Available 08/01/20 West End Condo - -$2,400 mo for rent -INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES!! -New condo partially furnished -very spacious and conveniently located with a short commute to campus and the Square! (RLNE5743285)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Emilee
203 Emilee Ln, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$950
203 Emilee Available 08/04/20 203 Emilee Lane - 2 bed/2 bath condo (RLNE4889259)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2209 Scott Street
2209 Scott Street, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
4BR/3BA FOR RENT - FOR RENT! 4BR/3BA home in quite neighborhood. This home is available for an early June or August move-in. The home has large bedrooms/closets with a large bonus room that can serve has a 4th bedroom or a second living room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Robbins Circle
100 Robbins Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1516 South 10th Street
1516 South 10th Street, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1610 sqft
1516 South 10th Street - Located in Historic Downtown Oxford less than 1 mile from the Square this cozy 2 bedroom and 2 bath home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Fully furnished including all major appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
321 Christman Dr
321 Christman Drive, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large Home with Porch and Yard! - Large home located just a few minutes from the Ole Miss Campus and Oxford Square. This home has an open floor plan with a Master Suite and large closets.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2100 Old Taylor Road #234
2100 Old Taylor Road, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 Old Taylor Road #234 Available 08/10/20 Turnberry - Owner is running a special. One month free with a 12 month lease. These condos are walking distance to campus and include a pool, clubhouse, and workout room.
