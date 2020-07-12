/
springhill community civic club
160 Apartments for rent in Springhill Community Civic Club, Memphis, TN
Country View Apartments
3990 Stephanie Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$750
1285 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country View Apartments in Memphis.
Jamesbridge Apartments
3815 N Advantage Way Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$581
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$691
901 sqft
Jamesbridge is a unique community with 2 lakes stocked with fish. The community has 3 beautiful bridges to fish from. The community is located close to Interstate 240 for easy access.
Ashton Hills
4183 Troost Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Hills in Memphis.
3645 Kipling Ave.
3645 Kipling Avenue, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$850
1669 sqft
3645 Kipling Ave. - Raleigh Home For Rent + Move-in Ready + Large Rooms + Must see - Cozy 4 bedrooms 1.5 bath home located in Raleigh is now available for rent. Tile flooring throughout most of the home.
3914 Kerwood Ave.
3914 Kerwood Avenue, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$895
1289 sqft
Very Nice Newly Rehabbed Home in Raleigh - This home is a four bedroom two full bathroom home that has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The home has been freshly painted throughout as well.
4186 Lansdowne Drive
4186 Lansdowne Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$965
1469 sqft
Coming Soon!!! Apply Today!! - Interior *3 bedrooms/2 baths *Kitchen *Living room *Dining Room *Den Exterior *Carport *Fenced backyard *Central Heating/ Air Please visit our website at www. Pragerpm.
4062 Lehi Drive
4062 Lehi Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1034 sqft
This property will soon feature its newly remodeled beds, bath, and kitchen. Highlight also includes New HVAC system, new roof and many more. This could be your new home. Call 901-602-5737 for Viewing.
3410 Kettlebrook Cove
3410 Kettlebrook Cove, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2426 sqft
Coming Soon!!! - Interior *4 bedrooms/2 baths *Kitchen *Living room *Dining Room *Den *Central Heating/ Air Please visit our website at www. Pragerpm.com to apply! Contact our Leasing Agent at 901-584-4174 for additional information.
2106 Charleston Rd.
2106 Charleston Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1218 sqft
4767 Bluff Wood (Frayser)
4767 Bluff Wood Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$705
948 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis
3592 Lynchburg Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1227 sqft
MEMPHIS: Large 3/1.5 with garage and fenced in yard! - This amazing property has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It comes with an oven, dishwasher, central heat and air, 1 car garage and fenced in backyard. Interior is part hardwood, part new carpet.
3271 Spring Valley Drive
3271 Spring Valley Cove, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$850
1195 sqft
This great 3-bedroom 1-bath property is undergoing renovation and will feature new A/C, new water heater, new flooring, new paint, blinds, and light fixtures.
3475 Chowning Rd
3475 Chowning Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1176 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom North Bartlett home available and ready for move in. Monthly income must equal 3x the rent. Properties are shown by appointment only.
3767 Wyndance (Raleigh)
3767 Wyndance Circle, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
968 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
2767 Scotland Road
2767 Scotland Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1166 sqft
For best results, email and leave a call back number and best times to be reached. Adorable three bedroom one bath house on a quiet rural street in the Scenic Hills neighborhood of north Memphis.
3676 Royal Wood Drive
3676 Royal Wood Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$800
948 sqft
This 3-bedroom 1-bath home has been fully renovated and features brand new roof, new flooring, new AC, new water heater, new roof, and new furnace.
3257 Abbottsford Avenue
3257 Abbottsford Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1215 sqft
This 3-bedroom property is undergoing a full renovation.
3829 Jackson Ave-A04
3829 Jackson Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$575
705 sqft
3829 Jackson Ave-A04 in Memphis.
3923 Jackson Ave A90
3923 Jackson Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$575
690 sqft
3923 Jackson Ave A90 in Memphis.
3887 Jackson Ave A05
3887 Jackson Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$495
540 sqft
3887 Jackson Ave A05 in Memphis.
3130 Wade St.
3130 Wade Street, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2224 sqft
Very Large Nice Home in Raleigh - This is a four bedroom three full bathroom home that has a large living room, separate dining room, and den which has a fireplace as well. There is a great sized kitchen with plenty of storage space.
4630 Spring Valley Dr.
4630 Spring Valley Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1162 sqft
Very Nice Newly Rehabbed Home in Raleigh - This is a three bedroom one and a half bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There are wood floors throughout most of the home with a great sized kitchen which has plenty of counter space.
2076 Brookline Rd.
2076 Brookline Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$695
928 sqft
3083 Dumbeath Road
3083 Dumbeath Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1545 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.