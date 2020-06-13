/
brownsville
3 Apartments for rent in Brownsville, TN📍
Riverbrook
43 Riverbrook Cv, Brownsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$575
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$670
1092 sqft
Welcome to Riverbrook Apartments located in historic Brownsville, Tennessee. The family friendly community features unique floor plan designs, spacious closets, and a fully equipped kitchen.
804 E. Jefferson Street
804 East Jefferson Street, Brownsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
GREAT HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - This home features an adorable front porch, laminate and hardwood flooring throughout, stove included. Home located on a corner lot and ready for immediate move in.
539 Reid Ave
539 Reid Street, Brownsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$675
1083 sqft
This Brick single family home contains 3 beds and 1 bath, it comes with stove, fridge and central ac and heat. Close to Christ Temple Apostolic Church.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Brownsville rentals listed on Apartment List is $620.
Some of the colleges located in the Brownsville area include Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences, The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center, Christian Brothers University, Jackson State Community College, and Lane College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brownsville from include Memphis, Jackson, Germantown, Bartlett, and Collierville.