Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM

87 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Memphis, TN

Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
Hickory Hill
187 Units Available
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
St. Louis Place
1 Unit Available
The Tennessee Brewery
495 Tennessee Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
643 sqft
Spacious homes with gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community features a fitness center and covered parking. Located just five minutes from downtown Memphis.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$910
647 sqft
Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
Springhill Community Civic Club
13 Units Available
Country View Apartments
3990 Stephanie Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
647 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country View Apartments in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Countrywood
11 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
765 sqft
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
$
21 Units Available
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
830 sqft
Near I-240, I-40 and I-55 in the Ridgeway School District. Apartments include a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a pool, trash valet service, carports and alarms. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
44 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$460
645 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
The Core
23 Units Available
Gayoso House
130 S Front St, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
628 sqft
The Apartments at Peabody Place featuring Gayoso House is located in the heart of downtown's historic block in Memphis, TN.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$906
1040 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
5 Units Available
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Cedar Lake
61 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,315
837 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
573 sqft
El Dorado invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. El Dorado provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Memphis, TN.
Last updated June 14 at 06:35pm
Kirby Woods
64 Units Available
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Germantown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
Mud Island
20 Units Available
Grand Island Apartment Homes
300 Island Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,285
802 sqft
The Lifestyle Youve Been Looking For. DOWNTOWN LIVING AT ITS FINEST. The newest luxury apartments located on beautiful Mud Island in downtown Memphi
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
New Pathways
9 Units Available
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
695 sqft
Minutes from I-240. Recently renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and lots of storage. Lots of amenities, including a community garden, guest suites, coffee bar and pool. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
South Main
6 Units Available
Adler Apartments
267 S Main St, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
823 sqft
Adler Apartments is located in the South Main Historic District in downtown Memphis, TN. Comprised of 22 units, our community offers a unique mix of efficiencies, one and two bedroom units.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mud Island
10 Units Available
Harbor Island Apartments and Townhomes
444 Island Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,335
840 sqft
The Lifestyle Youve Been Looking For
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Springhill Community Civic Club
26 Units Available
Ashton Hills
4183 Troost Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
560 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Hills in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Edge District
70 Units Available
The Rise
420 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,415
757 sqft
Welcome home to The Rise, where ease of living meets crafted style. Brand New luxury apartments. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of downtown Memphis, connect at Memphis’ exclusive community catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Parkway Village
22 Units Available
Ten Mile Creek
2718 Claudette Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$465
750 sqft
At Ten Mile Creek there is a perfect home waiting for you. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hook ups, window coverings, intrusion alarms and upgraded countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
Hickory Hill
12 Units Available
Hedgerow
4733 Heather Row, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$640
688 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hedgerow in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
14 Units Available
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Oaks in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
Highland Chateau
5246 Raleigh LaGrange Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
760 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Chateau in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Memphis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Memphis Rent Report. Memphis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Memphis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Memphis rents held steady over the past month

Memphis rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Memphis stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $837 for a two-bedroom. Memphis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Memphis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Memphis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Tennessee as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Franklin is the most expensive of all Memphis metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest Tennessee metro cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Clarksville experiencing the fastest growth (+3.4%).
    • Franklin, Johnson City, and Nashville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.1%, 2.9%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Memphis rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Memphis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Memphis is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Memphis' median two-bedroom rent of $837 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Memphis.
    • While Memphis' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Memphis than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Memphis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

