Southwest
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:03 PM
71 Apartments For Rent Near Southwest
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
35 Units Available
South Main
266 Lofts
266 South Front Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1027 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1163 sqft
Enjoy dining, entertainment, exercise, work, and even education all only a walk or a trolley ride away from your apartment.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
55 Units Available
Edge District
The Rise
420 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,185
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1127 sqft
Welcome home to The Rise, where ease of living meets crafted style. Brand New luxury apartments. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of downtown Memphis, connect at Memphis’ exclusive community catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
The Core
Metro 67
67 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,096
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1329 sqft
Boasting either river or city views, the pet-friendly apartment community features bamboo flooring, a gym, subway tile backsplashes, and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown Memphis, with easy access to I-40.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
24 Units Available
Mud Island
Grand Island Apartment Homes
300 Island Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,285
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1385 sqft
The Lifestyle Youve Been Looking For. DOWNTOWN LIVING AT ITS FINEST. The newest luxury apartments located on beautiful Mud Island in downtown Memphi
Last updated July 15 at 12:02 PM
19 Units Available
The Core
Gayoso House
130 S Front St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$975
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
874 sqft
The Apartments at Peabody Place featuring Gayoso House is located in the heart of downtown's historic block in Memphis, TN.
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
5 Units Available
The Core
Pembroke Square
125 South Main Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Pembroke Square is a Belz Development Community located in the historic block of Peabody Place in downtown Memphis, TN. Constructed in 1902, this project is a combination of commercial space and multi-family living.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
8 Units Available
Midtown-Central
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$949
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Melrose Midtown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
15 Units Available
The Core
ReNew Riverview
99 N Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$813
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,134
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1293 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Crosstown
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$999
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1220 sqft
Housed in a historic building that has been re-imagined to fit within the Memphis neighborhood's vibrant reawakening, this mid-rise features tons of public areas and green spaces, retail tenants and top-of-the-line kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 12:12 PM
8 Units Available
Mud Island
Harbor Island Apartments and Townhomes
444 Island Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,335
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lifestyle Youve Been Looking For
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
New Pathways
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1442 sqft
Minutes from I-240. Recently renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and lots of storage. Lots of amenities, including a community garden, guest suites, coffee bar and pool. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
4 Units Available
South Main
Adler Apartments
267 S Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$925
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adler Apartments is located in the South Main Historic District in downtown Memphis, TN. Comprised of 22 units, our community offers a unique mix of efficiencies, one and two bedroom units.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Edge District
Fielder Square
70 S 4th St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$949
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,269
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1001 sqft
Discover the good life at Fielder Square. This stunning community offers a variety of unique floor plans boasting full of beautifully designed architecture, curved walls, hardwood style flooring and modern amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
Longview Gardens
1726 S Orleans St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$490
788 sqft
Come see us today!! Discover the thrill, excitement and glee of living in Longview Gardens Apartments. Longview Gardens is located in the South Memphis area just 5 minutes south of Downtown Memphis.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Central Gardens
The Citizen
1835 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1178 sqft
Centrally located at the corner of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard, The Citizen revitalizes a historical Midtown property to be a positive impact and serve the thriving community around it.
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
1 Unit Available
The Core
The Lofts At Union Alley
110 Barboro Alley, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
The ambitious restoration of the Union Alley building, originally built in 1901, has created one of the most attractive locations in Memphis: The Lofts at Union Alley.
Last updated July 15 at 12:11 PM
18 Units Available
South Main
Chisca on Main
272 S Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1107 sqft
The Chisca was the hotel of choice for railroad travelers, mule dealers, and entertainers who prized its prime location.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
St. Louis Place
The Tennessee Brewery
495 Tennessee Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1136 sqft
Spacious homes with gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community features a fitness center and covered parking. Located just five minutes from downtown Memphis.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
655 Riverside Dr. #304B
655 S Riverside Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
655 Riverside Dr. #304B - Great Location in Downtown- All appliances included+ Utilities Included - Amazing 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in River Tower At South Bluff Condominiums of Memphis will be available for rent.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Main
505 Tennessee Street #310
505 Tennessee Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
505 Tennessee Street #310 Available 08/01/20 505 Tennessee Street #310 - TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR WITH LINK BELOW https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iKRPxdfbAyD 1 bed/1 bath condo avail NOW at The Lofts at S.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
The Core
50 Gayoso Avenue #204
50 Gayoso Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,195
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
50 Gayoso Avenue #204 - Furnished studio available for move in 07/10 at the historic Barton Flats downtown! Located next door to Autozone headquarters, this condo features beautiful plank hardwood flooring, concrete counter tops, stainless steel
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
South Main
Lofts at South Bluff
505 Tennessee St, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed/1 bath condo avail NOW at The Lofts at S. Bluffs downtown! Huge walk-in closet! Kitchen offers plenty of counter & cabinet space & comes furnished w/ new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Edge District
437 Monroe Ave Apt 114
437 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
853 sqft
Coming Soon!!! Apply Today!! - Interior *1 bedroom/ 1 bath *Kitchen with stainless steel appliances *Living room *Microwave included *Dishwasher *Granite counter tops *Washer and dryer included *Recessed lighting *Hardwood floors Exterior *Gated
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Main
730 Litty Court #101
730 Litty Court, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
730 Litty Court #101 - Spacious 2 bed/1.