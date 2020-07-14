20 N FRONT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking garage

Available for immediately move-in two bedroom, two full bath at the Mercantile Building in the heart of Old City. 1100 sq ft in this split layout unit featuring hardwood floors in living space, kitchen with all GE Profile stainless steel appliances, Bosch washer/dryer,~ and good closet space.~The Mercantile Building is an all rental building managed by a development company with an onsite superintendent M-F. Terrific location with a private courtyard entrance, just steps from the best restaurants, shops, and nightlife the city has to offer and one block to the nearest subway stop. Pet-Friendly building, with fitness center and additional storage in the basement. Available now for move-in. First month's rent, last month's rent and one-month rent security to move-in. Rent includes cooking gas and cold water, and storage space. Easy parking on street and plenty of garages & lots that offer monthly parking. Floor plan attached.