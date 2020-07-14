All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 20 N FRONT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
20 N FRONT STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

20 N FRONT STREET

20 North Front Street · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Old City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3G · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Available for immediately move-in two bedroom, two full bath at the Mercantile Building in the heart of Old City. 1100 sq ft in this split layout unit featuring hardwood floors in living space, kitchen with all GE Profile stainless steel appliances, Bosch washer/dryer,~ and good closet space.~The Mercantile Building is an all rental building managed by a development company with an onsite superintendent M-F. Terrific location with a private courtyard entrance, just steps from the best restaurants, shops, and nightlife the city has to offer and one block to the nearest subway stop. Pet-Friendly building, with fitness center and additional storage in the basement. Available now for move-in. First month's rent, last month's rent and one-month rent security to move-in. Rent includes cooking gas and cold water, and storage space. Easy parking on street and plenty of garages & lots that offer monthly parking. Floor plan attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 N FRONT STREET have any available units?
20 N FRONT STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 N FRONT STREET have?
Some of 20 N FRONT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 N FRONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
20 N FRONT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 N FRONT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 N FRONT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 20 N FRONT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 20 N FRONT STREET offers parking.
Does 20 N FRONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 N FRONT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 N FRONT STREET have a pool?
No, 20 N FRONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 20 N FRONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 20 N FRONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 20 N FRONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 N FRONT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 20 N FRONT STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin Tower Residences
200 N 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Westmont Village
1810 West Susquehanna Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Bridge on Race
205 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Birchwood Hill Apartments
5115 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS
1500 North 15th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Wharton Street Lofts
1148 Wharton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity