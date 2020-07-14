All apartments in Philadelphia
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

Apartments @ Brewerytown

3019 - 3041 Master St · (215) 631-8284
Rent Special
HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT AND ONLY A $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT!!!!!!
Rent Special
Monthly SPECIAL- HALF OFF first months rent and ONLY a $500 security deposit!!!
Location

3019 - 3041 Master St, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3025 A · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 3037 B · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 3041 B · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3031 C · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Apartments @ Brewerytown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bike storage
cc payments
conference room
dog park
e-payments
game room
key fob access
new construction
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
The Annex @ Brewerytown offers the finest Urban Apartments in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia. From the modern fixtures to the tiniest service detail, The Annex at Brewerytown was designed with you in mind. The Annex at Brewerytown offers 2 and 3 bedroom luxury apartments. Featuring gleaming hardwood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in each unit, 2 bathrooms per unit, and private parking. The Annex is redefining urban sophistication in an outstanding location. Head over the bridge to University City or stay and play in eclectic Brewerytown - either way you’re just minutes away from shops, unique dining, entertainment, arts and cultural activities, parks, schools and city attractions. Amenities include a 24 hour fitness center, business room, media/community room, billiards room, storage units, rooftop pool deck, dog park and food service delivery from The Flying Fish Craft house. Surround yourself with lifestyle and cultural resources that are unmatched. Home isn’t just a place, it’s a state of mind.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35 app fee
Deposit: $100 hold fee, $1000 standard deposit
Move-in Fees: 1 month
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 50 lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Surface parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Apartments @ Brewerytown have any available units?
Apartments @ Brewerytown has 5 units available starting at $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Apartments @ Brewerytown have?
Some of Apartments @ Brewerytown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apartments @ Brewerytown currently offering any rent specials?
Apartments @ Brewerytown is offering the following rent specials: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT AND ONLY A $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT!!!!!!
Is Apartments @ Brewerytown pet-friendly?
Yes, Apartments @ Brewerytown is pet friendly.
Does Apartments @ Brewerytown offer parking?
Yes, Apartments @ Brewerytown offers parking.
Does Apartments @ Brewerytown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Apartments @ Brewerytown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Apartments @ Brewerytown have a pool?
Yes, Apartments @ Brewerytown has a pool.
Does Apartments @ Brewerytown have accessible units?
No, Apartments @ Brewerytown does not have accessible units.
Does Apartments @ Brewerytown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Apartments @ Brewerytown has units with dishwashers.

