Apartments @ Brewerytown.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bike storage cc payments conference room dog park e-payments game room key fob access new construction package receiving pool table smoke-free community

The Annex @ Brewerytown offers the finest Urban Apartments in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia. From the modern fixtures to the tiniest service detail, The Annex at Brewerytown was designed with you in mind. The Annex at Brewerytown offers 2 and 3 bedroom luxury apartments. Featuring gleaming hardwood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in each unit, 2 bathrooms per unit, and private parking. The Annex is redefining urban sophistication in an outstanding location. Head over the bridge to University City or stay and play in eclectic Brewerytown - either way you’re just minutes away from shops, unique dining, entertainment, arts and cultural activities, parks, schools and city attractions. Amenities include a 24 hour fitness center, business room, media/community room, billiards room, storage units, rooftop pool deck, dog park and food service delivery from The Flying Fish Craft house. Surround yourself with lifestyle and cultural resources that are unmatched. Home isn’t just a place, it’s a state of mind.