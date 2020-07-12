/
old city
304 Apartments for rent in Old City, Philadelphia, PA
13 Units Available
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
953 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
3 Units Available
Chancery Lane
130 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
670 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace and patio. Other amenities include a clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. In the heart of what was the nation's first capital. Easy access to bars, lounges, nightlife and shopping.
3 Units Available
Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Community amenities include elevator, secured entry, and 24-hour maintenance. Close to National Museum of American Jewish History, National Constitution Center, and Independence Hall.
30 Units Available
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,465
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
744 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
16 Units Available
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,585
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
700 sqft
Spacious Center City East apartments with high ceilings and expansive windows. Boutique hotel-style lobby with fireplace and lounge seating. Fully equipped gym. Near Chinatown with easy access to Market East SEPTA station and bus routes.
4 Units Available
Society Hill Building
116 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
700 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and SEPTA public transit. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows and high ceilings in a pet-friendly community overlooking Washington Square Park. High-speed internet and on-street parking available.
15 Units Available
Waterfront Apartments
30 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
900 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!
1 Unit Available
Waterfront II
106 South Front St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1261 sqft
Sandstone and granite trim the original brick facade from the building’s colonial life, dating back to the late 1700’s.
1 Unit Available
214 New St Unit 3S
214 New St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fabulous 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in the heart of Old City with stunning views! TWO Parking Spots Included! FURNISHINGS AVAILABLE, Extra $200/mo.
1 Unit Available
45 N 3rd St
45 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$5,417
2600 sqft
Stunning loft in Old City Philadelphia. This office features original exposed brick and natural light with oversized windows featuring fantastic views.
1 Unit Available
707 Chestnut St. 4F
707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1357 sqft
707 Chestnut St. 4F Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2BD/ 2BA Old City Apartment 7/15! - Available 7/15, at 707 Chestnut St. right by Washington Square in Old City, we have a great rental option for you to consider.
1 Unit Available
47 N. 3rd Street
47 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
1 sqft
This picture-perfect one-bedroom apartment is a must-see! With a cool spiral staircase, private deck, extra loft space, great closet space for storage, and a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, this home has it all! Conveniences like
1 Unit Available
112 N 2nd St. #5H2
112 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1280 sqft
112 N 2nd St. #5H2 Available 09/12/20 Rare 2 Bedroom Old City Corner Condo at The National! - Coveted 2 bed/2 bath corner unit in Philadelphia’s renowned center city condominium building The National.
1 Unit Available
222 Church St, Unit 4B
222 Church St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 4B at 222 Church Street Apartments is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 760 square feet, loft style apartment on the fourth floor of a premier historic loft building with elevator. Available AUGUST 1, 2020.
1 Unit Available
24 S. Bank Street
24 South Bank Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
This bright & spacious apartment is convenient to everything- located in the heart of vibrant Old City, shopping, dining, entertainment, transit, and more are at your doorstep! With high ceilings, fantastic natural light, and tons of storage, this
1 Unit Available
303 Vine St.
303 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic loft-style one bedroom apartment is the perfect place to call home! From the exposed brick walls and large windows to the high ceiling and spacious floor plan you will love coming home this magnificent apartment.
1 Unit Available
315 NEW STREET
315 New Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
800 sqft
Available now! 2BD/2BA condo with DEEDED PARKING at Bridgeview Place in Old City. Oversized factory windows with beautiful southern views, exposed brick and natural light.
1 Unit Available
227 MARKET STREET
227 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
8188 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 227 MARKET STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
130 N 2ND STREET
130 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1080 sqft
Check out this stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath available at the coveted National Building. (Unit has been vacant since 3/21 and professionally cleaned to ensure your safety when you visit.
1 Unit Available
104 ARCH STREET
104 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2776 sqft
Available mid July! This gorgeous, 3 bedroom home is nestled in the historic, Old City, neighborhood of Philadelphia.
1 Unit Available
231 Race Street
231 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
706 sqft
This bi-level 1 bedroom loft is the perfect place to call home! With tons of closet and storage space, a spacious bedroom, and eat-in kitchen, this apartment wont last long.
1 Unit Available
Crafts House
51 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
1000 sqft
One bedroom one bathroom unit for rent. Apartment building is just off the corner of 3rd and Arch St in Old City, Philadelphia. Stacked washer and dryer are in unit and has a very large living space.
1 Unit Available
218-224 ARCH STREET
218 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
842 sqft
Live in a GREAT space, and FANTASTIC value in the heart OLD CITY, at 218 ARCH street! This well designed, and perfectly proportioned TWO bedroom apartment has it all.
1 Unit Available
126 CHESTNUT STREET
126 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
1383 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olde City Living at its finest!! Beautiful, completely renovated condominium in a beautiful luxury building. Open floor plan leads from an exquisite chef's style kitchen into two spectacular bedrooms.
