Philadelphia, PA
2100 Parkway
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:59 PM

2100 Parkway

230 N 21st St · (267) 520-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Logan Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit *206 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,835

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$1,835

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1003 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,345

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. now

$2,380

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Unit *408 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,490

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2100 Parkway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr concierge
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

This historic landmark features spacious apartment homes with newly remodeled kitchens, generous closet space, and oversized windows. Known for its popular restaurants and nightlife spots, Midtown Philadelphia is a fun and exciting place to live. Just steps away from some of Philadelphiaђs best culinary experiences, you will revel in the hustle and bustle of Center City life!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (for approved applicants)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: $250/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Parkway have any available units?
2100 Parkway has 16 units available starting at $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Parkway have?
Some of 2100 Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Parkway offers parking.
Does 2100 Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Parkway have a pool?
No, 2100 Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2100 Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Forest Station
450 Byberry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Kardon/Atlantic Apartments
1801 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
901 Clinton Street
901 Clinton St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
PS Homes West
6222 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St
Philadelphia, PA 19146

