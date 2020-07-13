2100 Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr concierge courtyard e-payments internet access online portal

Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!



This historic landmark features spacious apartment homes with newly remodeled kitchens, generous closet space, and oversized windows. Known for its popular restaurants and nightlife spots, Midtown Philadelphia is a fun and exciting place to live. Just steps away from some of Philadelphiaђs best culinary experiences, you will revel in the hustle and bustle of Center City life!