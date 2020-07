Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Allegheny Apartments offers secure, environmentally conscious and professionally managed apartment homes near Temple University School of Medicine on Allegheny Avenue. These apartments have astounding hardwood floors though out, key less entry with FOB and intercom system, 24-hour emergency maintenance on staff as well as a fully renovated smart card laundry facility in building. Being in close proximity to both Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania make this a popular location and just a short trip can permit you to enjoy all the perks of downtown Philadelphia.