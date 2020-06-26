All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:59 PM

Arrive University City

3601 Market St · (215) 515-2145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
University City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1415 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 582 sqft

Unit 1815 · Avail. now

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 582 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 2112 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 712 · Avail. now

$2,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 2204 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,209

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2710 · Avail. now

$3,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 2607 · Avail. now

$3,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1433 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrive University City.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
game room
internet access
lobby
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive University City is located in the unique and close-knit community of Philadelphia's University City, in close proximity to the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, and Lincoln University. Our convenient location allows you to walk, bike, or ride to the many exciting nearby attractions such as the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Penn Museum, Academy of Natural Sciences, Institute of Contemporary Art, and the vibrant street food scene consisting of Iron Chef-run restaurants and shopping destinations. Our efficiency, studio, one, and two bedroom apartments offer spacious floor plans with modern interiors that include stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, washers/dryers, and breathtaking city views. Residents are invited to relax in our heated saltwater rooftop pool and enjoy the fire pit, grilling area, and private lounges with outdoor TVs. Residents can also fulfill their personal fitness goals in our 24 hour fitness center featuring complimentary classes and a yoga studio. Arrive University City is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions. Contact us today for availability and to schedule a personal tour of our University City apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Parking Details: Off site open lot across the street, garages $250.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arrive University City have any available units?
Arrive University City has 14 units available starting at $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Arrive University City have?
Some of Arrive University City's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrive University City currently offering any rent specials?
Arrive University City is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arrive University City pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrive University City is pet friendly.
Does Arrive University City offer parking?
Yes, Arrive University City offers parking.
Does Arrive University City have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arrive University City offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrive University City have a pool?
Yes, Arrive University City has a pool.
Does Arrive University City have accessible units?
No, Arrive University City does not have accessible units.
Does Arrive University City have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrive University City has units with dishwashers.
