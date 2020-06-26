Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center doorman game room internet access lobby package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive University City is located in the unique and close-knit community of Philadelphia's University City, in close proximity to the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, and Lincoln University. Our convenient location allows you to walk, bike, or ride to the many exciting nearby attractions such as the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Penn Museum, Academy of Natural Sciences, Institute of Contemporary Art, and the vibrant street food scene consisting of Iron Chef-run restaurants and shopping destinations. Our efficiency, studio, one, and two bedroom apartments offer spacious floor plans with modern interiors that include stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, washers/dryers, and breathtaking city views. Residents are invited to relax in our heated saltwater rooftop pool and enjoy the fire pit, grilling area, and private lounges with outdoor TVs. Residents can also fulfill their personal fitness goals in our 24 hour fitness center featuring complimentary classes and a yoga studio. Arrive University City is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions. Contact us today for availability and to schedule a personal tour of our University City apartments!