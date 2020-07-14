All apartments in Philadelphia
5016 Pine St · (201) 431-0748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5016 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Garden Court

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$815

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Jude.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
smoke-free units
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Newly Renovated Units with Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tiles in Kitchen & Bath. Heat/Hotwater/Gas included.Close to Public Transportation, Shopping and so much more!
Please visit our website to view our units.

Located in the heart of West Philadelphia on the outskirts of University City, St. Jude Apartments has the convenience of city living without all the hustle and bustle. With bus stops on every corner, traveling in and out of the city is quick and easy. Also enjoy the close proximity to many of Philadelphia’s main attractions or take a stroll down to the famous markets on 52nd Street! At St. Jude Apartments, you will enjoy comfort, convenience and affordability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. Jude have any available units?
St. Jude has a unit available for $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does St. Jude have?
Some of St. Jude's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Jude currently offering any rent specials?
St. Jude is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Jude pet-friendly?
Yes, St. Jude is pet friendly.
Does St. Jude offer parking?
No, St. Jude does not offer parking.
Does St. Jude have units with washers and dryers?
No, St. Jude does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Jude have a pool?
No, St. Jude does not have a pool.
Does St. Jude have accessible units?
No, St. Jude does not have accessible units.
Does St. Jude have units with dishwashers?
No, St. Jude does not have units with dishwashers.
