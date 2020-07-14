Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Newly Renovated Units with Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tiles in Kitchen & Bath. Heat/Hotwater/Gas included.Close to Public Transportation, Shopping and so much more!

Located in the heart of West Philadelphia on the outskirts of University City, St. Jude Apartments has the convenience of city living without all the hustle and bustle. With bus stops on every corner, traveling in and out of the city is quick and easy. Also enjoy the close proximity to many of Philadelphia’s main attractions or take a stroll down to the famous markets on 52nd Street! At St. Jude Apartments, you will enjoy comfort, convenience and affordability.