Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

1432 CLYMER STREET

1432 Clymer Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1432 Clymer Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
new construction
Welcome to Clymer Street, a hidden gem in the heart of Graduate Hospital! This beautiful unit immediately impresses with an open layout, flawless hardwood flooring, and great natural lighting. Toward the rear of the home is a great modern kitchen equipped with spacious quartz counters, stainless appliances and ample cabinetry. Main living floor has a bedroom and full bath as well. Exit through your lovely kitchen to the unique shaded backyard, this tranquil area is perfect for grilling, entertaining or just relaxing! Below you will find two spacious bedrooms as well as two full baths. In addition to all of this you will be located on a quiet street close to great restaurants, shopping, transportation and Rittenhouse Square! Don't wait schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 CLYMER STREET have any available units?
1432 CLYMER STREET has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 CLYMER STREET have?
Some of 1432 CLYMER STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 CLYMER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1432 CLYMER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 CLYMER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1432 CLYMER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1432 CLYMER STREET offer parking?
No, 1432 CLYMER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1432 CLYMER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 CLYMER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 CLYMER STREET have a pool?
No, 1432 CLYMER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1432 CLYMER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1432 CLYMER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 CLYMER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1432 CLYMER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
