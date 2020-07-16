1432 CLYMER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill new construction

Welcome to Clymer Street, a hidden gem in the heart of Graduate Hospital! This beautiful unit immediately impresses with an open layout, flawless hardwood flooring, and great natural lighting. Toward the rear of the home is a great modern kitchen equipped with spacious quartz counters, stainless appliances and ample cabinetry. Main living floor has a bedroom and full bath as well. Exit through your lovely kitchen to the unique shaded backyard, this tranquil area is perfect for grilling, entertaining or just relaxing! Below you will find two spacious bedrooms as well as two full baths. In addition to all of this you will be located on a quiet street close to great restaurants, shopping, transportation and Rittenhouse Square! Don't wait schedule your showing today!