graduate hospital
438 Apartments for rent in Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
72 Units Available
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
999 sqft
Discover Lincoln Square Experience Philadelphia’s newest square. Lincoln Square is a unique destination at the crossroads of Center City and South Philadelphia, and is just steps away from all Philadelphia has to offer.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:12pm
5 Units Available
Liberty View
2031 South St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,410
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
725 sqft
Combine city life and outdoor enthusiasm in Midtown Philadelphia, with easy access to Center City. On top of great amenities, running paths and Schuylkill River Park are within minutes of these luxurious homes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2236 Christian St
2236 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2491 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Spacious rooms near heart of University City and - Property Id: 317681 Welcome home to 2236 Christian Street, a beautiful and VERY spacious home in the highly desired Graduate Hospital neighborhood and Chester Arthur catchment
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1832 Kater St. 3F
1832 Kater Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 Kater St. 3F Available 09/01/20 Terrific 2 bedroom in Graduate Hospital with DECK!! - Available 9/1, this terrific 800 sq ft, 3 floor apartment has hardwood flooring throughout and high ceilings. Large open floor plans and great natural light.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2003 Pemberton Street
2003 Pemberton Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Grad Hospital! - This house is located on the 2000 block of Pemberton St in the Graduate Hospital section of Philly. The living room floors are hardwood that lead to a tiled floor kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1416 MONTROSE STREET
1416 Montrose Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
960 sqft
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* House is on a quiet block in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood of Philadelphia and less then a block away from the brand new Lincoln Square shopping center with a Sprouts grocery store, Petsmart, Starbucks, Target
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2616 WEBSTER STREET
2616 Webster Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
900 sqft
*PRICE REFLECTS 2 WEEKS FREE!!* *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* A gorgeous bi-level 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2109 Clymer St
2109 Clymer Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
676 sqft
Hi, Available for rent on 08/15-09/01 one bedroom house located in the heart of Graduate Hospital (South West Center City) on a dead end street.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1701 BAINBRIDGE STREET
1701 Bainbridge Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
900 sqft
Welcome to Portofino! This stunning new construction building in Graduate Hospital offers luxurious space at a great value. Enter your brand-new home and immediately notice the great natural light from the large windows.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2332 CARPENTER STREET
2332 Carpenter Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
591 sqft
2 bedroom/ 1 bath with decks off each bedroom, gourmet kitchen, spa bathroom, openlayout, hardwood floors, washer dryer, pet friendly, building has rear outdoor courtyard.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2018 Carpenter St
2018 Carpenter Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1976 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Philadelphia - Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms and a backyard. Hardwood floors throughout. Open concept with one full bathroom on the first floor.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1830 Montrose St.
1830 Montrose Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1440 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Graduate Hospital area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1616 KATER STREET
1616 Kater St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1350 sqft
Welcome to 1616 Kater! This stunning building in Graduate Hospital offers luxurious space at a great value. Enter this new apartment and immediately notice the great natural light from the large windows.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
770 S MARTIN STREET
770 South Martin Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
980 sqft
Must see GRADUATE HOSPITAL area, 2 Bedroom, 2 bath newly renovated home. First floor boasts, all open living and dining area, with high ceilings, and SLEEK and DRAMATIC kitchen, all over looking your living space.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2520 CHRISTIAN STREET
2520 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1860 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Grad Hospital! Big, wide open home with 2 outdoor spaces! You don't see houses for rent like this every day! Enter into the open floor plan first floor with a beautiful modern kitchen. All stainless steel appliances.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2553 MONTROSE ST Unit A
2553 Montrose Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1900 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Introducing the luxury condos at Montrose Courts! Located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Kelly Drive running and biking trail, Rittenhouse Square, and more!
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D
2545-47 Montrose Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
885 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Kelly Drive running and biking trail, Rittenhouse Square, and more! This new construction luxury apartment building
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2524 CARPENTER STREET
2524 Carpenter Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1324 sqft
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Huge 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2536 CHRISTIAN STREET
2536 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2150 sqft
Welcome home to your new neighborhood in The Graduate Hospital. 2536 Christian Street is conveniently located to University City, University of Penn, The Children's Hospital, Rittenhouse Square and all of the vibrant businesses of South Street West.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1835 WEBSTER STREET
1835 Webster Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1360 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate 3 story, 3 bedroom + office/extra room, 2 full bath, Graduate Hospital townhouse on a quiet block. 1st floor has an open floor plan and updated kitchen with granite counters and a breakfast bar.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1028 S CLEVELAND STREET
1028 South Cleveland Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
980 sqft
Take advantage of this opportunity to own in Graduate Hospital at such an affordable price! Upon entering the front door, you are welcomed in by the beautifully renovated kitchen complete with granite countertops and a cozy breakfast bar.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
932 S 23RD STREET
932 South 23rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1400 sqft
This stunning and beautifully decorated two-story townhouse is available for rent to respectful tenants. Location is in one of the highly desirable neighborhoods in Philadelphia, Graduate Hospital.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1830 SOUTH STREET
1830 South Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
700 sqft
This a 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Graduate Hospital! Features include cherry hardwood flooring throughout, a granite and stainless steel kitchen, 3 piece bath with stall shower, a large living area and central air. Water included.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
908 S 21ST STREET
908 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
A gorgeous, newer construction unit with two private outdoor areas! Enter this bi level unit on the second floor and discover the hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings with built-in speakers, and large energy efficient windows which
